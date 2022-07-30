Denny Hamlin experienced the spectrum of emotions last week at Pocono as he went from thinking he won the race to being disqualified in a matter of seconds. Kyle Busch was also DQ'ed, thus nullifying his runner-up finish as Chase Elliott -- who originally finished third -- was elevated to the podium. Now with the 2022 Verizon 200 approaching on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, can Hamlin or Busch atone for last week by rewarding daily Fantasy players that roster them in NASCAR DFS lineups?

Neither driver finished in the top 15 in last year's NASCAR at The Brickyard road race, but they clearly will be motivated. But it's also impossible to ignore the run Elliott's been on as his last five starts have resulted in three wins and two runners-up. With that success, Elliott won't come cheaply as a NASCAR DFS pick, so you'll also have to weave in more economical options for 2022 Verizon 200 DFS lineups. Before setting your NASCAR DFS strategy for the 2022 Verizon 200 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at The Brickyard DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, two of McClure's core picks finished in the top 10, Kyle Larson (fifth place) and Erik Jones, who finished ninth after starting 34th in the grid. Before that, McClure highlighted Denny Hamlin in the Ambetter 301, who finished sixth after starting 14th. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season.

Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at The Brickyard race and locked in his NASCAR DFS picks. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool and top picks here.

Top 2022 Verizon 200 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at The Brickyard, we can tell you McClure is high on Larson ($10,200 on DraftKings and $13,500 on FanDuel). The reigning Cup Series champion hasn't had quite as prolific a season as he had last year, but he's still in position to qualify for the playoffs and defend his title. Larson sits fifth in NASCAR standings and has notched three top-five finishes over his last five starts.

Larson placed third at this race last year and led for a total of 28 laps -- the most in the field. That was just the latest in a long line of successes on road courses for Larson who had three such victories last year alone. Since 2019, Larson's average finish across 13 road course races is 10.2, and that trails only Elliott amongst active drivers. So, he may be one of the most expensive options in the NASCAR Brickyard DFS driver pool, but his recent results shows that he's worth it.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($10,000 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Reddick finished runner-up last week at Pocono, which came three weeks after a victory at Road America. He already has six top-5s this season, which equals how many he had over the last two seasons combined.

That Road America victory was the Cup Series' last trip to a road course, so Reddick will step onto The Brickyard feeling very confident. Also providing him confidence is that three of his last four road course races have resulted in top-5 finishes. The 26-year-old struggled on road tracks earlier in his career but starting with COTA in 2019, he's found whatever was missing on these tracks. In his last nine starts on road courses, Reddick has six top-10s, so you can see why McClure is high on him. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at The Brickyard DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 Verizon 200? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.