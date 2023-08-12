Chris Buescher is coming off a win at Michigan last week, but he is not among the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool for Sunday's 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. Buescher has been an improved road racer this season and finished 10th at this track last year. Meanwhile, veteran driver Kyle Busch has three top-three finishes on road courses using the car Tyler Reddick won with in Indianapolis last year. Should you include Busch in your NASCAR DFS lineups for NASCAR at the Brickyard?

Denny Hamlin has four consecutive top-seven finishes, cracking the top three in his last three races, and could be a popular pick in NASCAR DFS contests on Sunday. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Indianapolis 2023 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Verizon 200. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Indianapolis, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($10,500 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel), who finished outside the top 20 at this race last year. However, he is the Cup Series leader and is coming off a second-place finish in Michigan last week. Truex has a remarkable 13 top-10s in 23 races this season, racking up 799 Cup Series points.

The 2017 Cup Series champion also has nine top five-finishes and three wins in his fifth season driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He has been consistent over the last few months, with just two of his last 10 races resulting in finishes outside the top seven. McClure is not interested in fading the hottest driver in the Cup Series this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Shane van Gisbergen ($10,100 on DraftKings, $11,000 on FanDuel), who made headlines when he won Chicago's street race last month. The Kiwi was making the first NASCAR start of his career, which has led to him being among the favorites in his second start this weekend.

The Supercars driver won 21 races during a record-breaking 2022 campaign, winning the championship in that series. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Indianapolis 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.