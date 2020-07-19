Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Drivers outside the top 16 in the NASCAR standings will try to make every lap count in the next nine races, starting with Sunday's 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. The NASCAR playoffs loom after that, so drivers will try to earn every possible point when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. That could make crafting your NASCAR DFS strategy even more challenging than usual. Points leader Kevin Harvick is the most expensive option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool at $11,300 on DraftKings and $14,500 on FanDuel.

However, is Harvick, a four-time winner this season, one of the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS picks to target? Before entering any NASCAR DFS contests like DraftKings' $700K Front Row or FanDuel's $300K Sunday NASCAR Intimidator, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert, Mike McClure. His top NASCAR DFS picks, driver pool and advice can give you a big edge when playing the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR DFS picks

McClure's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS picks include Tyler Reddick at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Reddick is enjoying a strong rookie season for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series with five top-10 finishes. Reddick's run includes an eighth-place finish two weeks ago at Indianapolis and a 10th at Kentucky last week.

NASCAR DFS bettors have reason to look at Reddick this week beyond just his Cup Series performance. Reddick also has two second-place finishes in five Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, proving he knows his way around the quad-oval. He's a value pick to jump on for Sunday's 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano ($9,500 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel), who has two wins and seven top-10s this season. "Sliced Bread" has visited Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway as part of his 25-victory NASCAR Cup Series career, winning the 2014 Duck Commander 500.

Currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, Logano won at Las Vegas and Phoenix before COVID-19 derailed the NASCAR season. After the restart, he has top-10 runs at Darlington, Charlotte, Martinsville and Indianapolis. And with 12 top-10 runs at Texas, McClure sees Logano as a strong NASCAR DFS plays for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

How to set 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Kentucky.