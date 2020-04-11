NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Schedule, dates, times, virtual locations, TV, streaming and winners

NASCAR fans can still see their favorite drivers race, despite the season being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's not live racing, but it's the next best thing and has proven to be popular with fans and drivers.

Many of the top drivers are keeping their skills in tune with iRacing, a way to continue to do what they love and give viewers content, while still social distancing and staying home.

The races are realistic, with backdrops of actual tracks and impressive paint design on cars. With the success of the first races, the competitions with continue to be televised.

Some drivers are having more fun than others, with Bubba Wallace quitting during a race and losing sponsors because of it.

iRacing is something that has been popular before the pandemic, with many drivers getting their start on the platform.

Here is a look at the complete iRacing Pro Invitational Series Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Food City Showdown

Date: Sunday, April 5

Virtual Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Winner: William Byron

O'Reilly Auto Parts 125

Date: Sunday, March 29

Virtual Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Winner: Timmy Hill

Dixie Vodka 150

Date: Sunday, March 22

Virtual Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Winner: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR iRacing at Richmond Raceway

Date: Sunday, April 19

Start Time: TBD

Virtual Location: Richmond Raceway

TV: FOX, FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports App

NASCAR iRacing at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, April 26

Start Time: TBD

Virtual Location: Talladega Superspedway

TV: FOX, FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports App

NASCAR iRacing at Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, May 3

Start Time: TBD

Virtual Location: Dover International Speedway

TV: FOX, FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports App