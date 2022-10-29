Kyle Larson won the pole for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Saturday, posting a lap of 19.709 seconds (96.078 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn his fourth pole of the 2022 season. Larson's pole comes one week after a dominant performance at Homestead that earned him his third win of the season.

Larson was faster than all eight remaining playoff contenders, including Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who will join Larson in row one. They'll be followed by a row two consisting of Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney, both of whom will likely have to win Sunday's race in order to qualify for the Championship 4.

Ross Chastain was the only other playoff driver to make the top 10, qualifying 9th. Denny Hamlin (11th) and Joey Logano (12th) start just outside the top 10, while Christopher Bell starts 20th. William Byron, who currently holds the final Championship 4 spot and won at Martinsville in the spring, starts deepest of all playoff contenders in 25th.

Xfinity 500 starting lineup

