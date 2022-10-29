gettyimages-1437544986.jpg
Getty Images

Kyle Larson won the pole for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Saturday, posting a lap of 19.709 seconds (96.078 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn his fourth pole of the 2022 season. Larson's pole comes one week after a dominant performance at Homestead that earned him his third win of the season.

Larson was faster than all eight remaining playoff contenders, including Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who will join Larson in row one. They'll be followed by a row two consisting of Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney, both of whom will likely have to win Sunday's race in order to qualify for the Championship 4.

Ross Chastain was the only other playoff driver to make the top 10, qualifying 9th. Denny Hamlin (11th) and Joey Logano (12th) start just outside the top 10, while Christopher Bell starts 20th. William Byron, who currently holds the final Championship 4 spot and won at Martinsville in the spring, starts deepest of all playoff contenders in 25th.

Xfinity 500 starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #41 - Cole Custer
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  15. #10 - Aric Almirola
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #48 - Noah Gragson
  18. #18 - Kyle Busch
  19. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  22. #17 - Chris Buescher
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #24 - William Byron
  26. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #42 - Ty Dillon
  33. #77 - Landon Cassill
  34. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  35. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  36. #51 - Cody Ware