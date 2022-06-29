1 Chase Elliott Elliott seems to have a thing for stringing together wins on specific types of racetracks. In 2021, both of Elliott's victories came on road courses. This year, his two wins have come on concrete.



2 Ross Chastain When Chastain finished second at Nashville in 2021, it marked his second-ever top five finish in the Cup Series. This year, a fifth-place finish at Nashville was Chastain's eighth top five of the season.



3 Ryan Blaney -- Despite a mid-race spin, Blaney ended up finally breaking through in a certain category at Nashville -- a third-place finish marked his best of the entire season, trumping four fourth-place finishes entering the race.



4 Kyle Busch -- Add last Sunday to the list of races that have gotten away from Kyle Busch at Nashville. He's had multiple Gibson Guitars slip out of his grasp through the years, namely in races in the Xfinity Series.



5 Kyle Larson -- After dominating at Nashville in 2021, Larson didn't lead a single lap at Nashville in 2022. But he did score a fourth-place finish, his first top five since Kansas.



6 Joey Logano Despite finishing ninth, Nashville was not the overall run that would have been useful to Logano. He failed to earn points in either Stage 1 or 2, and earned only 28 points at the finish.



7 Christopher Bell At some point, Bell is going to join his Toyota teammates at the front of the field on their best days. For now, his having top 10'd everyone to death has him 37 points above the cutoff line.



8 Denny Hamlin Hamlin led the most laps in Nashville, pacing the field for 114 of 300 laps before finishing sixth. It was a nice rebound for Hamlin after a pair of poor results at Gateway and Sonoma following his Coca-Cola 600 win.



9 Martin Truex Jr. After leading 82 laps and winning Stages 1 and 2, Truex was able to leave Nashville with maximum stage and playoff points. After deciding to keep racing in 2023, watch for Truex to heat up in July and August.



10 Kevin Harvick A 10th place finish allowed Harvick to take the final spot above the cutoff line from Aric Almirola, but there's barely any room for him to breathe. Harvick's advantage over his SHR teammate is just nine points.



11 William Byron The good vibes from a top 10 finish at Sonoma didn't last for Byron. The No. 24 car suffered a steering rack failure early, and Byron ended up limping home many laps down in 35th.



12 Kurt Busch Strange but true: Kurt Busch has not had more than seven top-five finishes in a single season since 2017. After finishing second at Nashville, he's already up to five this year.



13 Alex Bowman After finishing last at Nashville following a crash, Bowman dropped to 10th in points and is just 18 points ahead of Aric Almirola in 12th. It's a good thing Bowman was able to win at Las Vegas, because he'd be in trouble if not for that victory.



14 Austin Cindric Cindric turned in arguably the most impressive run of his young career, overcoming an unscheduled pit stop and making up a lap to finish seventh. Cindric now has consecutive top 10 finishes in consecutive weeks for the first time in his Cup career.



15 Daniel Suarez Suarez looked strong in the opening laps by driving all the way up to second, but he later faded out of the picture and finished 15th. With just 388 points, Suarez could use some better points days to solidify his spot on the playoff grid.



16 Austin Dillon Nashville marked a big weekend for Dillon, as his new reality show made its debut on USA Network. On the racetrack, reality was a nondescript run and a 14th place finish.



17 Michael McDowell -- McDowell remains on one of the best runs in his entire Cup Series career. Though the final caution caused him to miss out on another top 10 finish, McDowell finished 13th to turn another good day in anyway.



18 Chase Briscoe Briscoe's results since his ill-advised slidejob attempt at Bristol have been ugly. After a mid-race crash, Briscoe's 34th place finish marked his fourth result outside the top 20 over the last eight races.



19 Erik Jones Jones had a "Nashville Hot" mid-race pit stop that saw a fire break out in his pit stall, singeing the left rear quarter panel of his car. Jones just missed out on a top 10 afterwards and finished 11th, so we'll call the bodywork well-done.



20 Aric Almirola After a strong start to the 2022 season, Almirola has only had a single top 10 finish since mid-April. He fell below the cutoff line with a 17th-place finish at Nashville, and he and his team are going to have to figure out something fast.



21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stenhouse turned in a solid finish at Nashville, coming home 16th on the same weekend he confirmed he was signing a multi-year deal to remain with JTG Daugherty. That news helps Stenhouse get a bit of a Power Rankings boost.



22 Chris Buescher As if missing Gateway wasn't enough adversity, Buescher had the right rear wheel come off of his car late in the race at Nashville. It spoiled what had been a top 15 run, and he's now lost crew chief Scott Graves to a four-race suspension.



23 Justin Haley Haley finally got crew chief Trent Owens back from suspension at Nashville, but the two turned in a relatively nondescript weekend. Haley started 21st and finished 23rd.



24 Tyler Reddick After being one of the hottest drivers in NASCAR to start the 2022 season, Reddick has gone ice cold. The No. 8 was never a factor in Nashville and finished 18th.



25 Bubba Wallace Wallace drove all the way up to sixth in the first half of the race in Nashville, but another botched pit stop by his crew set him back and led to him having to play catchup the rest of the race. Wallace escaped with a 12th place finish, his best since a top 10 at Kansas.



26 Brad Keselowski After Chris Buescher's wheel failure, Keselowski's issues capped off a difficult night for RFK Racing. Keselowski was in a wreck in Turn 3 and ended up limping to the finish well off the pace.



27 Cole Custer In fairness to Custer, there might be no driver in NASCAR with worse luck than him. The No. 41 got caught up in yet another crash in the closing laps, finishing 26th after tangling with Brad Keselowski.



28 Harrison Burton Though he only finished 25th, Nashville marked a nice run for Burton. He was running well inside the top 15 mid-race, another step forward as he approaches the second half of his rookie year.



29 Ty Dillon A crash with Chase Briscoe spoiled Ty Dillon's day, as he lost three laps due to extensive damage and finished 31st -- his worst result since crashing out at Talladega.

