SAC
PHO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Team rebound 0:00
+ 1 Elie Okobo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Elie Okobo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox 0:01
+ 3 Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:10
  Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison 0:30
  Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison 0:30
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk, assist by Justin Jackson 0:45
  Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison 0:51
  Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison 1:02
Team Stats
Points 50 44
Field Goals 20-45 (44.4%) 11-35 (31.4%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 19 18
Team 5 4
Assists 14 8
Steals 0 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
Y. Ferrell PG 3
13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Ayton C 22
12 PTS, 8 REB
1234T
away team logo Kings 0-0 2225--47
home team logo Suns 0-0 2618--44
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Suns 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
Y. Ferrell PG PPG RPG APG FG%
D. Ayton C PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
Y. Ferrell PG 13 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
D. Ayton C 12 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 31.4
42.9 3PT FG% 9.1
57.1 FT% 77.8
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
S. Labissiere
B. Hield
J. Jackson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 17 9 2 3 0 0 2 2 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 1 15 +4
W. Cauley-Stein 18 8 11 1 0 0 3 2 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 9 18 +3
S. Labissiere 12 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 6 -5
B. Hield 14 2 3 2 0 0 1 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 2 8 +3
J. Jackson 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +2
On Court
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
S. Labissiere
B. Hield
J. Jackson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 17 9 2 3 0 0 2 2 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 1 15 +4
W. Cauley-Stein 18 8 11 1 0 0 3 2 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 9 18 +3
S. Labissiere 12 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 6 -5
B. Hield 14 2 3 2 0 0 1 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 2 8 +3
J. Jackson 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +2
On Bench
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
J. Artis
B. Bogdanovic
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
B. Austin
C. Reynolds
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 16 13 2 3 0 0 0 3 5/7 3/4 0/1 1 1 21 +13
H. Giles 7 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 8 -3
M. Bagley III 8 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/4 0 0 5 -3
B. McLemore 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 +2
F. Mason III 6 2 2 2 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 8 -1
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bjelica - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Artis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 50 24 14 0 3 7 16 20/45 6/14 4/7 5 19 98 +15
Suns
Starters
D. Ayton
E. Okobo
J. Jackson
T. Warren
D. Bender
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Ayton 14 12 8 0 1 3 0 0 5/10 0/0 2/2 2 6 24 0
E. Okobo 13 7 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 1 9 -8
J. Jackson 13 5 1 2 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 1 10 +3
T. Warren 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 6 -4
D. Bender 9 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 0/5 0/3 2/2 1 1 4 -13
On Court
D. Ayton
E. Okobo
J. Jackson
T. Warren
D. Bender
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Ayton 14 12 8 0 1 3 0 0 5/10 0/0 2/2 2 6 24 0
E. Okobo 13 7 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 1 9 -8
J. Jackson 13 5 1 2 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 1 10 +3
T. Warren 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 6 -4
D. Bender 9 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 0/5 0/3 2/2 1 1 4 -13
On Bench
T. Chandler
D. Reed
M. Bridges
D. Arthur
R. Holmes
I. Canaan
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Booker
D. Melton
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Chandler 9 4 4 2 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 4/4 0 4 12 -3
D. Reed 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 0 3 -4
M. Bridges 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -5
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Canaan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 44 24 8 4 4 7 13 11/35 1/11 21/27 6 18 68 -34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores