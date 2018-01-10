No Text
SAC
PHO
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team rebound
|0:00
|+ 1
|Elie Okobo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:01
|+ 1
|Elie Okobo made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:01
|Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox
|0:01
|+ 3
|Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|0:10
|Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison
|0:30
|Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison
|0:30
|+ 2
|De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk, assist by Justin Jackson
|0:45
|Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison
|0:51
|Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison
|0:51
|Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|44
|Field Goals
|20-45 (44.4%)
|11-35 (31.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|1-11 (9.1%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|28
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|14
|8
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
Y. Ferrell PG 3
13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
D. Ayton C 22
12 PTS, 8 REB
|Key Players
|
|Y. Ferrell PG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
|D. Ayton C
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|Y. Ferrell PG
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|D. Ayton C
|12 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|31.4
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|9.1
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|77.8
|
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Fox
|17
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|15
|+4
|W. Cauley-Stein
|18
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|18
|+3
|S. Labissiere
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|-5
|B. Hield
|14
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|8
|+3
|J. Jackson
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+2
|D. Fox
|17
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|15
|+4
|W. Cauley-Stein
|18
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|18
|+3
|S. Labissiere
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|-5
|B. Hield
|14
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|8
|+3
|J. Jackson
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+2
|On Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Y. Ferrell
|16
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/7
|3/4
|0/1
|1
|1
|21
|+13
|H. Giles
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|8
|-3
|M. Bagley III
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|0
|5
|-3
|B. McLemore
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|+2
|F. Mason III
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|8
|-1
|K. Koufos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Shumpert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bjelica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Artis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bogdanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Randolph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|50
|24
|14
|0
|3
|7
|16
|20/45
|6/14
|4/7
|5
|19
|98
|+15
|D. Ayton
|14
|12
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|24
|0
|E. Okobo
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|9
|-8
|J. Jackson
|13
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|10
|+3
|T. Warren
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|D. Bender
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|4
|-13
|D. Ayton
|14
|12
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|24
|0
|E. Okobo
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|9
|-8
|J. Jackson
|13
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|10
|+3
|T. Warren
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|D. Bender
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|4
|-13
|On Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Chandler
|9
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|4
|12
|-3
|D. Reed
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|3
|-4
|M. Bridges
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|D. Arthur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Canaan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Melton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|44
|24
|8
|4
|4
|7
|13
|11/35
|1/11
|21/27
|6
|18
|68
|-34