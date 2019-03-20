DET
PHO

Pistons continue tough road trip with lowly Suns

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 20, 2019

The Detroit Pistons followed up one of their best wins of the season with one of their worst losses. Another defeat could lead to a disastrous road trip.

Detroit began a string of five straight road games with a 126-119 loss to rebuilding Cleveland on Monday. The Pistons defeated Toronto, the team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, 110-107 the previous day.

They now embark on a West Coast swing, beginning with Phoenix on Thursday. The remainder of the trip will include stops in Portland, Golden State and Denver, where they'll face three of the top Western Conference clubs.

"A journey to the playoffs isn't easy. There's pressure," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "There's physical pressure. There's mental pressure and we've got to fight through it all as a team. When you let up, no matter what the other organization's goals are, how they've been playing, what their record is. ... Anybody getting paid twice a month can step up and beat you and I don't think we came out with a healthy enough amount of respect for (the Cavaliers) that we needed."

Detroit's defense was porous in Cleveland, as the home team shot 58.2 percent from the field. The Pistons rested their top player, All-Star power forward Blake Griffin, but it shouldn't have mattered. Cleveland played without its star, Kevin Love.

"We've got to be better early on," said guard Wayne Ellington, who scored a season-high 25 points. "They didn't feel us physically. They played really free and that came back to bite us at the end of the game. They had a whole lot of confidence. Guys got it going and made some great shots."

It's questionable whether Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will play. He missed a 116-101 loss to Chicago on Monday with a left thumb sprain. Oubre has averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games since he was acquired from Washington earlier this season.

"It's tough," guard Devin Booker told the team's website of playing without Oubre. "You know, he's that energy point for us and he's a threat on the court that any team would miss if you don't have him. So, that's a big part of our team, but his health is more of a concern for me. So, let's make sure he gets to one hundred percent before he gets back out there because we're going to need him in the long run."

Oubre scored a career-best 32 points in a overtime victory at New Orleans on Saturday.

Booker had 25 points against Chicago, his 13th consecutive 20-point performance. Rookie center Deandre Ayton notched his 36th double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Chicago shot 51.7 percent and the Suns trailed virtually from start to finish.

"We were getting the looks we wanted, we were just missing them," Booker said. "Especially early on. I don't really know how to express that, just missing them. Nights like that, we try to do it in other ways, speed up the game and get more aggressive and we fell up short."

Phoenix has lost three of its last four outings since it upset Golden State on the road.

In the first meeting with Detroit this season on Nov. 25, Booker scored 37 points but the Pistons collected a 118-107 victory. Drummond led the Pistons with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five steals.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
D. Booker
1 SG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.5 Field Goal % 45.6
46.6 Three Point % 45.6
74.3 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 3 3-pt. jump shot 2:33
+ 1 Wayne Ellington made 2nd of 3 free throws 2:47
  DET team rebound 2:47
  Wayne Ellington missed 1st of 3 free throws 2:47
+ 2 De'Anthony Melton made driving dunk 3:03
+ 2 Blake Griffin made alley-oop shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 4:00
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:14
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 4:14
  Shooting foul on Thon Maker 4:14
  Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 4:19
  Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson 4:29
Team Stats
Points 83 77
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 15-32 (46.9%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 36
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 15 21
Team 12 7
Assists 17 15
Steals 8 5
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
15 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
23 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 36-34 292925-83
home team logo Suns 17-55 322817-77
PHO 7, O/U 218
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
PHO 7, O/U 218
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 36-34 107.4 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Suns 17-55 107.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
W. Ellington SG 10.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.4 APG 41.7 FG%
D. Booker SG 25.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.8 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Ellington SG 20 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
D. Booker SG 23 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
40.6 FG% 47.2
46.9 3PT FG% 38.9
69.6 FT% 83.3
Pistons
Starters
W. Ellington
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
L. Galloway
T. Maker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Ellington 20 1 0 6/9 5/8 3/5 0 23 1 1 0 0 1 +4 23
B. Griffin 15 6 7 4/15 2/9 5/8 3 28 1 1 2 1 5 +5 35
R. Jackson 14 2 3 5/11 3/7 1/1 1 23 2 0 4 0 2 +6 20
L. Galloway 6 5 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 3 2 +2 13
T. Maker 3 1 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 3 1 0 1 +6 6
On Court
W. Ellington
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
L. Galloway
T. Maker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Ellington 20 1 0 6/9 5/8 3/5 0 23 1 1 0 0 1 +4 23
B. Griffin 15 6 7 4/15 2/9 5/8 3 28 1 1 2 1 5 +5 35
R. Jackson 14 2 3 5/11 3/7 1/1 1 23 2 0 4 0 2 +6 20
L. Galloway 6 5 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 3 2 +2 13
T. Maker 3 1 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 13 0 3 1 0 1 +6 6
On Bench
L. Kennard
I. Smith
Z. Pachulia
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 12 0 1 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 11 0 0 1 0 0 +6 13
I. Smith 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 1 1 0 7
Z. Pachulia 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 29 17 26/64 15/32 16/23 20 125 8 6 10 14 15 +31 119
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
R. Holmes
D. Melton
T. Daniels
R. Spalding
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 23 5 1 7/15 2/4 7/8 2 26 2 0 5 0 5 -6 27
R. Holmes 10 6 0 2/5 0/0 6/8 2 17 2 1 0 3 3 -2 19
D. Melton 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 2 1 -7 6
T. Daniels 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
R. Spalding 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +6 2
On Court
D. Booker
R. Holmes
D. Melton
T. Daniels
R. Spalding
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 23 5 1 7/15 2/4 7/8 2 26 2 0 5 0 5 -6 27
R. Holmes 10 6 0 2/5 0/0 6/8 2 17 2 1 0 3 3 -2 19
D. Melton 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 2 1 -7 6
T. Daniels 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
R. Spalding 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +6 2
On Bench
J. Crawford
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Evans
E. Okobo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crawford 6 1 2 1/3 1/2 3/3 0 8 0 0 2 0 1 -7 9
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 29 15 25/53 7/18 20/24 21 79 5 2 14 8 21 -23 63
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores