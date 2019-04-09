No Text
TOR
MIN
No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
K. Towns
32 C
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|24.4
|Pts. Per Game
|24.4
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|12.4
|Reb. Per Game
|12.4
|49.6
|Field Goal %
|51.8
|49.6
|Three Point %
|51.8
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Defensive rebound by Jared Terrell
|0:35
|+ 3
|Keita Bates-Diop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Terrell
|0:58
|Bad pass turnover on Chris Boucher, stolen by Keita Bates-Diop
|1:04
|Offensive rebound by Eric Moreland
|1:11
|Jordan Loyd missed driving layup
|1:15
|+ 2
|Cameron Reynolds made jump shot, assist by C.J. Williams
|1:35
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Loyd
|1:49
|+ 3
|Jordan Loyd made 3-pt. jump shot
|2:09
|Bad pass turnover on Eric Moreland, stolen by C.J. Williams
|2:27
|+ 2
|Keita Bates-Diop made driving layup, assist by Jared Terrell
|2:47
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Creek
|2:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|120
|100
|Field Goals
|46-88 (52.3%)
|38-91 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|16-37 (43.2%)
|13-42 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|64
|39
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|47
|30
|Team
|10
|4
|Assists
|24
|26
|Steals
|10
|10
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
C. Boucher PF 25
15 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
G. Dieng C 5
16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
|Team Stats
|Raptors 58-24
|114.4 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|25.4 APG
|Timberwolves 36-45
|112.9 PPG
|45 RPG
|24.6 APG
|Key Players
|
|K. Leonard SF
|26.7 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|49.5 FG%
|
|G. Dieng C
|6.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|50.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Leonard SF
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|G. Dieng C
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|52.3
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|43.2
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|20
|6
|1
|8/14
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|+10
|29
|F. VanVleet
|16
|2
|4
|6/12
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+4
|28
|P. Siakam
|10
|4
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-2
|17
|M. Gasol
|9
|6
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|1/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|+4
|16
|D. Green
|7
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+10
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|20
|6
|1
|8/14
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|+10
|29
|F. VanVleet
|16
|2
|4
|6/12
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+4
|28
|P. Siakam
|10
|4
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-2
|17
|M. Gasol
|9
|6
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|1/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|+4
|16
|D. Green
|7
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+10
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Boucher
|15
|13
|2
|7/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|3
|2
|1
|12
|+16
|33
|N. Powell
|10
|5
|2
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|+22
|19
|O. Anunoby
|9
|5
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|+24
|16
|J. Lin
|8
|4
|5
|2/8
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|+14
|20
|J. Meeks
|7
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+20
|9
|J. Loyd
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-8
|7
|M. Miller
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-6
|4
|E. Moreland
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-8
|3
|K. Lowry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ibaka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|120
|54
|24
|46/88
|16/37
|12/17
|17
|231
|10
|5
|18
|7
|47
|+100
|219
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Dieng
|16
|7
|5
|5/9
|1/1
|5/6
|2
|28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-13
|33
|A. Wiggins
|16
|3
|3
|7/17
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|-11
|26
|D. Saric
|15
|9
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|3/3
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|-15
|23
|T. Jones
|11
|1
|10
|5/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-11
|32
|J. Okogie
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-9
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Dieng
|16
|7
|5
|5/9
|1/1
|5/6
|2
|28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-13
|33
|A. Wiggins
|16
|3
|3
|7/17
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|-11
|26
|D. Saric
|15
|9
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|3/3
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|-15
|23
|T. Jones
|11
|1
|10
|5/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-11
|32
|J. Okogie
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-9
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|8
|1
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|11
|K. Bates-Diop
|7
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-11
|13
|C. Williams
|7
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|18
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-9
|11
|A. Tolliver
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-5
|16
|M. Creek
|6
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|10
|J. Terrell
|5
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-15
|12
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Covington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|35
|26
|38/91
|13/42
|11/14
|16
|234
|10
|9
|12
|5
|30
|-100
|194