TOR
MIN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
K. Towns
32 C
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
49.6 Field Goal % 51.8
49.6 Three Point % 51.8
85.4 Free Throw % 83.6
  Defensive rebound by Jared Terrell 0:35
+ 3 Keita Bates-Diop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Terrell 0:58
  Bad pass turnover on Chris Boucher, stolen by Keita Bates-Diop 1:04
  Offensive rebound by Eric Moreland 1:11
  Jordan Loyd missed driving layup 1:15
+ 2 Cameron Reynolds made jump shot, assist by C.J. Williams 1:35
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Loyd 1:49
+ 3 Jordan Loyd made 3-pt. jump shot 2:09
  Bad pass turnover on Eric Moreland, stolen by C.J. Williams 2:27
+ 2 Keita Bates-Diop made driving layup, assist by Jared Terrell 2:47
  Defensive rebound by Mitch Creek 2:55
Team Stats
Points 120 100
Field Goals 46-88 (52.3%) 38-91 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 16-37 (43.2%) 13-42 (31.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 64 39
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 47 30
Team 10 4
Assists 24 26
Steals 10 10
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Boucher PF 25
15 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
G. Dieng C 5
16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 58-24 26432922120
home team logo Timberwolves 36-45 28193122100
MIN 7.5, O/U 227
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
MIN 7.5, O/U 227
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 58-24 114.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 36-45 112.9 PPG 45 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 26.7 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.4 APG 49.5 FG%
G. Dieng C 6.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.9 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
G. Dieng C 16 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
52.3 FG% 41.8
43.2 3PT FG% 31.0
70.6 FT% 78.6
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 20 6 1 8/14 4/7 0/0 0 23 1 1 1 0 6 +10 29
F. VanVleet 16 2 4 6/12 2/5 2/2 1 26 3 0 1 0 2 +4 28
P. Siakam 10 4 2 4/6 1/2 1/2 4 17 1 0 2 0 4 -2 17
M. Gasol 9 6 1 3/5 2/3 1/4 1 23 1 0 2 2 4 +4 16
D. Green 7 2 4 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 23 1 1 1 0 2 +10 18
Starters
K. Leonard
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 20 6 1 8/14 4/7 0/0 0 23 1 1 1 0 6 +10 29
F. VanVleet 16 2 4 6/12 2/5 2/2 1 26 3 0 1 0 2 +4 28
P. Siakam 10 4 2 4/6 1/2 1/2 4 17 1 0 2 0 4 -2 17
M. Gasol 9 6 1 3/5 2/3 1/4 1 23 1 0 2 2 4 +4 16
D. Green 7 2 4 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 23 1 1 1 0 2 +10 18
Bench
C. Boucher
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
J. Lin
J. Meeks
J. Loyd
M. Miller
E. Moreland
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
P. McCaw
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Boucher 15 13 2 7/10 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 3 2 1 12 +16 33
N. Powell 10 5 2 4/10 2/4 0/0 3 19 1 0 1 0 5 +22 19
O. Anunoby 9 5 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 1 4 +24 16
J. Lin 8 4 5 2/8 0/4 4/4 2 19 1 0 3 1 3 +14 20
J. Meeks 7 1 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 1 +20 9
J. Loyd 6 1 0 2/4 1/1 1/1 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -8 7
M. Miller 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 0 -6 4
E. Moreland 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 2 1 3 -8 3
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 54 24 46/88 16/37 12/17 17 231 10 5 18 7 47 +100 219
Timberwolves
Starters
G. Dieng
A. Wiggins
D. Saric
T. Jones
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dieng 16 7 5 5/9 1/1 5/6 2 28 1 1 2 2 5 -13 33
A. Wiggins 16 3 3 7/17 2/6 0/0 0 28 0 2 1 0 3 -11 26
D. Saric 15 9 0 5/12 2/6 3/3 2 24 0 0 1 2 7 -15 23
T. Jones 11 1 10 5/9 1/4 0/0 0 28 1 0 1 0 1 -11 32
J. Okogie 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 4 17 1 0 0 0 1 -9 7
Starters
G. Dieng
A. Wiggins
D. Saric
T. Jones
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dieng 16 7 5 5/9 1/1 5/6 2 28 1 1 2 2 5 -13 33
A. Wiggins 16 3 3 7/17 2/6 0/0 0 28 0 2 1 0 3 -11 26
D. Saric 15 9 0 5/12 2/6 3/3 2 24 0 0 1 2 7 -15 23
T. Jones 11 1 10 5/9 1/4 0/0 0 28 1 0 1 0 1 -11 32
J. Okogie 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 4 17 1 0 0 0 1 -9 7
Bench
C. Reynolds
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
A. Tolliver
M. Creek
J. Terrell
J. Bayless
D. Rose
T. Gibson
J. Teague
R. Covington
K. Towns
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Reynolds 8 1 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 1 0 11
K. Bates-Diop 7 4 1 2/7 1/5 2/2 2 24 1 2 3 0 4 -11 13
C. Williams 7 2 0 3/6 1/2 0/1 1 18 3 0 1 0 2 -9 11
A. Tolliver 6 4 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 22 1 3 0 0 4 -5 16
M. Creek 6 2 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 1 1 -1 10
J. Terrell 5 1 3 2/6 0/3 1/2 2 15 0 1 1 0 1 -15 12
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 35 26 38/91 13/42 11/14 16 234 10 9 12 5 30 -100 194
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores