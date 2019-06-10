No Text
TOR
PHI
No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Embiid
21 C
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|10.2
|Reb. Per Game
|10.2
|56.3
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|56.3
|Three Point %
|45.4
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|81.5
|Defensive rebound by Amir Johnson
|0:19
|Malcolm Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:21
|Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell
|0:29
|+ 2
|Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet
|0:36
|Bad pass turnover on Jonathon Simmons, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|0:40
|+ 2
|Jodie Meeks made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Miller
|0:56
|+ 2
|T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup
|1:12
|+ 3
|Malcolm Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|1:22
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Personal foul on Patrick McCaw
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|101
|112
|Field Goals
|35-81 (43.2%)
|41-89 (46.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-36 (25.0%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|22-29 (75.9%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|64
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|25
|36
|Team
|9
|12
|Assists
|25
|27
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|18
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
K. Leonard SF 2
29 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
J. Butler SG 23
25 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Leonard SF
|31.2 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|3.5 APG
|57.4 FG%
|
|J. Butler SG
|19.2 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|5.3 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Leonard SF
|29 PTS
|12 REB
|5 AST
|J. Butler SG
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|8 AST
|
|43.2
|FG%
|46.1
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|75.9
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|29
|12
|5
|9/20
|0/4
|11/12
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|11
|-10
|48
|P. Siakam
|21
|6
|3
|8/16
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2
|-21
|32
|K. Lowry
|13
|5
|6
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-11
|30
|D. Green
|8
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/8
|2/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-9
|12
|M. Gasol
|7
|3
|4
|3/8
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|35
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-14
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|29
|12
|5
|9/20
|0/4
|11/12
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|11
|-10
|48
|P. Siakam
|21
|6
|3
|8/16
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2
|-21
|32
|K. Lowry
|13
|5
|6
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-11
|30
|D. Green
|8
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/8
|2/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-9
|12
|M. Gasol
|7
|3
|4
|3/8
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|35
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-14
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Ibaka
|9
|3
|1
|3/10
|0/3
|3/4
|6
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-12
|14
|M. Miller
|6
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+8
|9
|N. Powell
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|6
|J. Meeks
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+8
|3
|F. VanVleet
|1
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|10
|P. McCaw
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|2
|J. Lin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Moreland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boucher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Anunoby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Loyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|101
|34
|25
|35/81
|9/36
|22/29
|24
|234
|9
|4
|12
|9
|25
|-55
|186
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Butler
|25
|6
|8
|9/18
|0/1
|7/7
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|+15
|47
|B. Simmons
|21
|8
|6
|9/13
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|33
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|+4
|41
|J. Embiid
|17
|12
|1
|5/14
|2/3
|5/7
|4
|35
|1
|2
|5
|2
|10
|+40
|29
|T. Harris
|16
|9
|5
|6/17
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|+5
|34
|J. Redick
|11
|1
|1
|4/11
|3/10
|0/0
|5
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Butler
|25
|6
|8
|9/18
|0/1
|7/7
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|+15
|47
|B. Simmons
|21
|8
|6
|9/13
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|33
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|+4
|41
|J. Embiid
|17
|12
|1
|5/14
|2/3
|5/7
|4
|35
|1
|2
|5
|2
|10
|+40
|29
|T. Harris
|16
|9
|5
|6/17
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|+5
|34
|J. Redick
|11
|1
|1
|4/11
|3/10
|0/0
|5
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Scott
|11
|4
|2
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+29
|18
|J. Ennis III
|5
|8
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|+13
|20
|T. McConnell
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|4
|B. Marjanovic
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-18
|1
|J. Bolden
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-8
|1
|J. Simmons
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|-8
|-2
|A. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|2
|G. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Highsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|112
|52
|27
|41/89
|10/28
|20/26
|23
|234
|5
|3
|18
|16
|36
|+55
|208