TOR
PHI

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Embiid
21 C
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
56.3 Field Goal % 44.0
56.3 Three Point % 45.4
86.7 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Amir Johnson 0:19
  Malcolm Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell 0:29
+ 2 Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 0:36
  Bad pass turnover on Jonathon Simmons, stolen by Fred VanVleet 0:40
+ 2 Jodie Meeks made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Miller 0:56
+ 2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup 1:12
+ 3 Malcolm Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 1:22
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
  Personal foul on Patrick McCaw 1:34
Team Stats
Points 101 112
Field Goals 35-81 (43.2%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 9-36 (25.0%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 22-29 (75.9%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 43 64
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 25 36
Team 9 12
Assists 25 27
Steals 9 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 24 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
29 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Butler SG 23
25 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo 2 Raptors 3-3 21222434101
home team logo 3 76ers 3-3 29292925112
Game 6
Tied 3-3
PHI 1.5, O/U 213.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Game 6
Tied 3-3
PHI 1.5, O/U 213.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 3-3 105.0 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 3-3 110.2 PPG 48.9 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 31.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 3.5 APG 57.4 FG%
J. Butler SG 19.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 5.3 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 29 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
J. Butler SG 25 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
43.2 FG% 46.1
25.0 3PT FG% 35.7
75.9 FT% 76.9
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
D. Green
M. Gasol
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 29 12 5 9/20 0/4 11/12 2 39 1 0 4 1 11 -10 48
P. Siakam 21 6 3 8/16 2/6 3/4 3 33 2 0 3 4 2 -21 32
K. Lowry 13 5 6 5/11 3/7 0/0 3 38 1 0 1 1 4 -11 30
D. Green 8 3 1 2/8 2/8 2/3 3 34 1 0 2 1 2 -9 12
M. Gasol 7 3 4 3/8 0/3 1/2 4 35 1 2 1 1 2 -14 20
Bench
S. Ibaka
M. Miller
N. Powell
J. Meeks
F. VanVleet
P. McCaw
J. Lin
E. Moreland
C. Boucher
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 9 3 1 3/10 0/3 3/4 6 21 0 1 1 0 3 -12 14
M. Miller 6 0 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 +8 9
N. Powell 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 0 +6 6
J. Meeks 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 +8 3
F. VanVleet 1 2 3 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 15 1 0 0 1 1 -4 10
P. McCaw 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 +4 2
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 34 25 35/81 9/36 22/29 24 234 9 4 12 9 25 -55 186
76ers
Starters
J. Butler
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Redick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 25 6 8 9/18 0/1 7/7 0 34 2 0 2 3 3 +15 47
B. Simmons 21 8 6 9/13 0/0 3/6 5 33 0 0 0 4 4 +4 41
J. Embiid 17 12 1 5/14 2/3 5/7 4 35 1 2 5 2 10 +40 29
T. Harris 16 9 5 6/17 2/8 2/2 2 38 1 0 2 2 7 +5 34
J. Redick 11 1 1 4/11 3/10 0/0 5 30 0 0 1 0 1 -1 13
Starters
J. Butler
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Redick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 25 6 8 9/18 0/1 7/7 0 34 2 0 2 3 3 +15 47
B. Simmons 21 8 6 9/13 0/0 3/6 5 33 0 0 0 4 4 +4 41
J. Embiid 17 12 1 5/14 2/3 5/7 4 35 1 2 5 2 10 +40 29
T. Harris 16 9 5 6/17 2/8 2/2 2 38 1 0 2 2 7 +5 34
J. Redick 11 1 1 4/11 3/10 0/0 5 30 0 0 1 0 1 -1 13
Bench
M. Scott
J. Ennis III
T. McConnell
B. Marjanovic
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
A. Johnson
G. Monroe
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 11 4 2 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 1 3 +29 18
J. Ennis III 5 8 3 2/6 0/2 1/2 3 26 1 1 1 2 6 +13 20
T. McConnell 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 -8 4
B. Marjanovic 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 -18 1
J. Bolden 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -8 1
J. Simmons 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 3 1 0 -8 -2
A. Johnson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 -8 2
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 52 27 41/89 10/28 20/26 23 234 5 3 18 16 36 +55 208
