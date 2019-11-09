MIL
UTA

No Text

Bogdanovic hits 3 at buzzer, Jazz beat Bucks 103-100

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer as time expired for the last of his 33 points in the Utah Jazz's 103-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The shot from the corner capped a remarkable sequence of twists and turns in the final few seconds.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell was driving for a possible winner in regulation when George Hill stripped the ball and called timeout with 2.3 seconds on the clock. Milwaukee inbounded to Khris Middleton, but he traveled as Rudy Gobert flew at him. The clock was reset to 1.3 seconds, giving the Jazz one last chance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points in the second half, hit a 3 and made a follow shot to give the Bucks their first and only lead, 89-88, but later fouled out and wasn't on the court for the dizzying finish.

Bogdanovic made five 3-pointers and all 10 free throws on a night when nothing seemed to come easy. Mike Conley had 20 points, and Mitchell finished with 20.

Middleton scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe had 22 for Milwaukee. The Bucks had won four in a row.

Mitchell's step-back jumper put Utah up 100-92, but Bledsoe made a couple quick hoops and Middleton made two free throws with 8.0 seconds remaining to knot it at 100.

The Jazz led by as many as 25 in the first half, but Antetokounmpo sparked a 21-5 run to start the third quarter and it was tight from there.

The Bucks have lost 18 consecutive games since their last road win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 30, 2001.

TIP INS

Bucks: Brook Lopez picked up his fifth foul midway through the third quarter. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer unsuccessfully challenged Antetokounmpo's sixth foul on a dunk attempt by Gobert with 53.9 seconds to play. ... The Bucks forced 20 turnovers.

Jazz: Dante Exum is still inactive as he recovers from knee surgery, Ed Davis has a fractured leg and Emmanuel Mudiay sat out with hamstring tightness. ... Antetokounmpo poked Bogdanovic in the eye in the foruth quarter and appeared to dislodge his contact lens.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Jazz: At Golden State on Monday night.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
57.3 Field Goal % 48.8
58.1 Three Point % 50.6
63.4 Free Throw % 75.5
+ 3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 0:00
  Traveling violation turnover on Khris Middleton 0:01
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by George Hill 0:02
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Rudy Gobert 0:08
  MIL team rebound 0:08
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
+ 2 Sterling Brown made driving layup 0:29
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by George Hill 0:33
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 0:48
Team Stats
Points 100 103
Field Goals 34-95 (35.8%) 34-84 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 10-36 (27.8%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 62 66
Offensive 16 11
Defensive 38 45
Team 8 10
Assists 14 15
Steals 8 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 12 20
Fouls 26 27
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
33 PTS, 5 REB
1234T
away team logo Bucks 6-3 16193926100
home team logo Jazz 6-3 30252622103
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 6-3 122.3 PPG 51.9 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Jazz 6-3 100.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.0 PPG 14.3 RPG 7.6 APG 59.2 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30 PTS 13 REB 4 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 33 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35.8 FG% 40.5
27.8 3PT FG% 41.7
73.3 FT% 69.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 30 13 4 10/22 2/6 8/13 6 36 2 2 5 4 9 -6 50
K. Middleton 26 11 0 8/22 5/8 5/5 4 37 0 0 3 2 9 +4 34
E. Bledsoe 22 8 5 8/20 1/6 5/5 1 32 0 1 0 1 7 +4 41
B. Lopez 5 4 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 5 16 1 0 0 1 3 +6 12
W. Matthews 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 1 +5 6
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 30 13 4 10/22 2/6 8/13 6 36 2 2 5 4 9 -6 50
K. Middleton 26 11 0 8/22 5/8 5/5 4 37 0 0 3 2 9 +4 34
E. Bledsoe 22 8 5 8/20 1/6 5/5 1 32 0 1 0 1 7 +4 41
B. Lopez 5 4 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 5 16 1 0 0 1 3 +6 12
W. Matthews 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 1 +5 6
Bench
S. Brown
R. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
F. Mason III
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Brown 7 8 1 3/8 0/3 1/2 1 22 2 1 0 3 5 +1 20
R. Lopez 5 1 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 1 0 -8 5
G. Hill 2 3 1 0/2 0/1 2/3 1 22 2 0 1 2 1 -6 8
D. DiVincenzo 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 1 2 -3 3
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
K. Korver 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 1 1 -3 1
E. Ilyasova 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -7 2
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 54 14 34/95 10/36 22/30 26 235 8 4 12 16 38 -15 182
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Conley
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 33 5 0 9/19 5/10 10/10 1 37 0 0 3 0 5 +3 35
M. Conley 20 3 3 7/15 5/9 1/2 4 31 0 0 2 1 2 -1 27
D. Mitchell 19 5 6 8/22 2/4 1/1 3 38 1 0 8 1 4 -5 29
R. O'Neale 11 11 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 4 36 1 0 0 0 11 -4 27
R. Gobert 8 17 0 1/2 0/0 6/10 5 36 0 1 3 3 14 +4 23
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Conley
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 33 5 0 9/19 5/10 10/10 1 37 0 0 3 0 5 +3 35
M. Conley 20 3 3 7/15 5/9 1/2 4 31 0 0 2 1 2 -1 27
D. Mitchell 19 5 6 8/22 2/4 1/1 3 38 1 0 8 1 4 -5 29
R. O'Neale 11 11 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 4 36 1 0 0 0 11 -4 27
R. Gobert 8 17 0 1/2 0/0 6/10 5 36 0 1 3 3 14 +4 23
Bench
T. Bradley
J. Green
G. Niang
J. Ingles
E. Davis
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
E. Mudiay
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Bradley 7 8 1 3/6 0/0 1/4 2 11 1 0 1 4 4 -1 17
J. Green 2 2 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 2 0 +9 3
G. Niang 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
J. Ingles 1 5 3 0/5 0/3 1/2 3 20 0 0 2 0 5 +10 10
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 56 15 34/84 15/36 20/29 27 235 3 1 20 11 45 +15 173
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores