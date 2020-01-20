SAC
MIA

No Text

Heat rally late, top Kings 118-113 in overtime

  AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting and the Miami Heat improved their NBA-best home record to 19-1 by beating the Sacramento Kings 118-113 in overtime on Monday.

Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also lead the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season. The Heat have already matched last season's home win total - Miami was 19-22 at home a season ago.

Dragic found Adebayo with a lob that set up a basket with .8 seconds left in regulation, and Adebayo - a strong All-Star candidate - scored the first four points of overtime for Miami.

The Kings scored the next six to reclaim the lead, but Miami ended the game on a 7-0 run. Sacramento still had a chance to tie the game after a turnover with about a minute left, but Johnson blocked Bogdan Bogdanovich's 3-point try and Nunn sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Nemanja Bjelica scored 22 points for Sacramento, which is 2-16 in its last 18 trips to Miami. Buddy Hield had 20 points for the Kings, and Marvin Bagley III finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Kings were 13 of 51 from 3-point range, the most attempts from beyond the arc in franchise history. Miami was without Jimmy Butler, who missed the game with right hip soreness.

The Heat played zone defense - a staple of their game this season - for long stretches of the first half, almost daring the Kings to shoot from deep.

Sacramento accepted the challenge, taking 25 3-pointers in the first half, 21 in the second half and five more in overtime. Bogdanovic had three 3s by halftime, while Harrison Barnes, Bjelica and Hield all had two apiece by the break.

The 5 p.m. local start meant the Kings didn't have time for a traditional on-court shootaround Monday morning. Instead, they put tape down on the floor of a ballroom in their hotel and discussed concepts there.

''We talked about how much they like to play zone and that we have to make sure that we don't let that zone get us stagnant,'' Kings coach Luke Walton said.

They kept shooting the 3-pointers in the third, but went only 1 for 13 in that quarter and still emerged with the lead anyway. A two-point lead at the half was still a two-point lead for Sacramento going into the fourth, 78-76 after Miami turned the ball over seven times in the third.

TIP-INS

Kings: Barnes was shaken up early in the first quarter after appearing to have done something to his shoulder. He was able to remain in the game after a timeout. ... This was the second game of a season-long five game road trip for the Kings. ... There was a group of Heat fans from the Bahamas seated behind the Sacramento bench, a tribute to Hield - a native of the island nation.

Heat: Miami had its run of seven consecutive winning first quarters end, trailing 24-21 after 12 minutes Monday. The last time the Heat had a longer streak of after-one-quarter leads was an 11-game run from Jan. 31 through Feb. 24, 2011. ... Derrick Jones Jr. was lost late in the third quarter after he took an inadvertent poke to both eyes from Sacramento's Cory Joseph.

BUTLER'S HIP

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there wasn't a specific incident that caused Butler's hip soreness and didn't sound overly concerned that it would be a lingering issue. ''I think a couple days of treatment will serve him really well,'' Spoelstra said.

SHORT-HANDED KINGS

Sacramento is still waiting for its trade with Portland to become official, so the Kings were without Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan - who are about to become Trail Blazers. Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver will be joining Sacramento, likely on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Heat: Host Washington on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 24
MIA Heat 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:21 +2 Meyers Leonard made driving dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 0-2
11:02   De'Aaron Fox missed fade-away jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:54 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 0-5
10:42 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-5
10:28   Out of bounds turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
10:19   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
10:03   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:51 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 5-5
9:36   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
9:25   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
9:12 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made driving layup, assist by Meyers Leonard 5-7
8:59 +2 Marvin Bagley III made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield 7-7
8:43   Offensive foul on Meyers Leonard  
8:43   Turnover on Meyers Leonard  
8:27   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:04   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot, blocked by Buddy Hield  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:59 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot 7-9
7:56   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:56 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
7:56 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
7:28   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Buddy Hield  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Meyers Leonard  
6:54   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Buddy Hield  
6:36 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup, assist by Buddy Hield 11-9
6:18 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. turnaround jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 11-12
5:53   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
5:32   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
5:24   Marvin Bagley III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
5:09   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:56 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 14-12
4:42   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
4:22   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   SAC team rebound  
4:12   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:07 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot 17-12
3:56   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
3:47   Out of bounds turnover on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:28 +2 Meyers Leonard made layup 17-14
3:19   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
3:18   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
3:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:18 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 18-14
3:18   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
2:53   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:33   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:21 +2 James Johnson made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 18-16
2:21   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
2:21   James Johnson missed free throw  
2:15   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:02   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:47 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 18-18
1:31 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell 21-18
1:22 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 21-21
1:03 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 24-21
0:56   Offensive foul on Goran Dragic  
0:56   Turnover on Goran Dragic  
0:42   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:28   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Herro, stolen by Yogi Ferrell  
0:14   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:00   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 34
MIA Heat 35

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:34   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:25 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup 26-21
11:07 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 26-24
10:49 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 29-24
10:34   Shooting foul on Marvin Bagley III  
10:34 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-25
10:34 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
10:12   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
10:10 +2 Kelly Olynyk made finger-roll layup 29-28
10:10   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:10 +1 Kelly Olynyk made free throw 29-29
9:57   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:52   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
9:52 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
9:52   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:35 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 31-30
9:18 +2 Kelly Olynyk made jump shot 31-32
9:05 +2 Marvin Bagley III made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 33-32
8:54   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:47 +2 Marvin Bagley III made alley-oop shot, assist by Buddy Hield 35-32
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
8:28 +2 Marvin Bagley III made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 37-32
8:19   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
8:14 +2 Goran Dragic made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 37-34
8:03   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
7:51 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 37-36
7:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:20   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:20   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
7:01 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 39-36
6:53   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
6:53 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
6:53 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-38
6:32 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 42-38
6:19   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   SAC team rebound  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Goran Dragic  
6:05 +2 Goran Dragic made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 42-40
5:46 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 45-40
5:35   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:35   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:35   MIA team rebound  
5:35 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-41
5:18   Marvin Bagley III missed hook shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
5:08 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 45-44
4:53 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 47-44
4:37   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
4:30   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
4:27 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 49-44
4:27   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
4:27 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made free throw 50-44
4:15 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 50-47
3:55 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 53-47
3:43   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:43 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 53-48
3:43 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
3:33   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Tyler Herro  
3:14   Duncan Robinson missed hook shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
2:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:38 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 53-52
2:26   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   SAC team rebound  
2:26   Personal foul on Tyler Herro  
2:16   Marvin Bagley III missed jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:12 +2 Buddy Hield made reverse layup 55-52
2:02 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 55-54
1:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:52 +1 Buddy Hield made free throw 56-54
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Meyers Leonard  
1:29   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
1:14   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
1:10   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Bagley III, stolen by Tyler Herro  
1:05 +2 Goran Dragic made reverse layup, assist by Tyler Herro 56-56
0:53 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made turnaround jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 58-56
0:32   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
0:28   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
0:23   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Bagley III, stolen by Tyler Herro  
0:04   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 20
MIA Heat 20

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Marvin Bagley III missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
11:15   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
11:06   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
10:50 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 58-58
10:42   Harrison Barnes missed hook shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:36   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:28 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made reverse layup, assist by Buddy Hield 60-58
10:04 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 60-61
9:49   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:43   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
9:34   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:34   MIA team rebound  
9:34   Personal foul on Marvin Bagley III  
9:22   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Marvin Bagley III  
9:19 +2 Marvin Bagley III made dunk 62-61
9:02   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:50   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
8:50   MIA team rebound  
8:34   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31  