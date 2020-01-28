OKC
The Sacramento Kings will be looking to work their late-game magic once again on the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder when the Western Conference playoff hopefuls duel on Wednesday night.

The Thunder will be making their second trip to the California capital this season. No doubt, they haven't forgotten what happened the first time.

That's when the Kings rallied from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 94-93 on a late 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic, surviving a Chris Paul buzzer-beating miss that could have reversed the outcome.

The comeback wasn't as dramatic as the one the Kings performed on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, when Sacramento used a 21-4 flurry over the final 2:30 to force overtime, where they outlasted the hosts for a 133-129 stunner.

The comeback was historic on multiple fronts.

Since the NBA began providing stat services with play-by-play in 1996, it was the first time a team had rallied to win after trailing by 17 or more points with fewer than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime.

And it was just the second time in 25 years that a player -- in this case, Buddy Hield -- had scored 20 or more points on perfect shooting in the fourth quarter of a game in which his team rallied to win after trailing at one stage by 25 or more points.

Hield, who boasts that he wears No. 24 because Kobe Bryant was his favorite player, channeled his innermost Kobe one day after his death with 20 points on 6-for-6 shooting, including 5-for-5 on 3s, in the remarkable fourth period. He finished with a career-high 42.

"That's the reason I wanted to play in the NBA because of Kobe,'' Hield noted to reporters after the game. "I feel that he was with me. He never gives up. That's always his mentality: Never give up. No matter what the stakes was, he was always pushing, always pressing. He's making sure guys feel him. That's what I did tonight.''

Hield had a team-high 23 points in the earlier win over Oklahoma City, that time as a starter. He has come off the bench in Sacramento's last two games, averaging 31.5 points as the Kings have won two straight after dropping six in a row.

The Thunder, meanwhile, had been streaking in the other direction with five consecutive wins until a 107-97 home loss to Dallas on Monday.

They played that game without Paul, who asked for the night off in order to stay in Los Angeles -- where he had gone Saturday to attend his daughter's dance recital -- in the wake of the news of Bryant's death on the northwest side of town.

"He's doing fine," Thunder coach Billy Donovan reported to the media about Paul before Monday's game after talking to his point guard by phone. "It's a personal day for him."

Paul, whose absence was his first of the season, is expected to make the trip north to Sacramento for Wednesday's game.

He had eight points, seven rebounds and 12 assists before missing his last-second shot in the Thunder's earlier visit to the Kings' home.

Oklahoma City's three-day, two-game trip continues Friday at Phoenix.

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 15
SAC Kings 15

Time Team Play Score
6:11 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot 38-31
6:27 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 35-31
6:45 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 35-29
6:54   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:10 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 32-29
7:20 +2 Dennis Schroder made fade-away jump shot 32-26
7:25   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
7:27   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 30-26
7:58   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:06 +1 Dennis Schroder made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-24
8:06 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-24
8:06 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 3 free throws 28-24
8:06   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
8:14 +2 Cory Joseph made layup 27-24
8:17   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:22   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup 27-22
8:55 +2 Darius Bazley made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 27-20
8:58   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
9:00   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
9:08   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk 25-20
9:20   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:23   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
9:41   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
9:48   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
9:48   SAC team rebound  
9:48   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
9:55   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07 +2 Darius Bazley made jump shot 25-18
10:15   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
10:15   OKC team rebound  
10:16   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Jumpball  
10:25   OKC team rebound  
10:25   Steven Adams missed driving layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
10:37   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
11:03   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:23   Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot  
11:44 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 23-18

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 23
SAC Kings 16

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
0:00   Jumpball  
0:02   OKC team rebound  
0:02   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:28   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:42   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 23-16
1:06   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
1:11   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
1:24   OKC team rebound  
1:24   Chris Paul missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:24   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:30   Turnover on Anthony Tolliver  
1:30   Offensive foul on Anthony Tolliver  
1:35   Lost ball turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:39   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:47   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59 +2 Hamidou Diallo made jump shot 20-16
2:14   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
2:16   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
2:30   Double dribble turnover on Nerlens Noel  
2:46 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 18-16
2:50   SAC team rebound  
2:50   DeWayne Dedmon missed driving dunk, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:04 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 18-14
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
3:25   SAC team rebound  
3:25   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
3:34 +2 Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 16-14
3:58 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by Harrison Barnes 14-14
4:20 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 14-12
4:30   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
4:46 +3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 12-12
4:52   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
4:55   Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot  
5:14 +2 Harrison Barnes made finger-roll layup 12-9
5:19   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:22   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
5:36   SAC team rebound  
5:36   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:36   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:48 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 12-6
5:55   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
6:07   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
6:21 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-6
6:26   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:31   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
6:49 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
6:49   Shooting foul on Chris Paul  
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Luguentz Dort  
7:05   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
7:23 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 7-4
7:30   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:33   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:40   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
7:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:20   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 7-2
8:47   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:50   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:06   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:24   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:42 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
9:42 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
9:42   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:55   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:08   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
10:20   OKC team rebound  
10:21   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 3-2
10:48   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:01 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 3-0
11:04   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
11:08   Luguentz Dort missed floating jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:28   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:44   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
D. Fox
5 PG
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
46.1 Field Goal % 46.7
46.2 Three Point % 46.8
81.9 Free Throw % 68.9
+ 3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot 6:11
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 6:27
+ 3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 6:45
  Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic 6:54
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 7:10
+ 2 Dennis Schroder made fade-away jump shot 7:20
  Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 7:25
  Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:27
+ 2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 7:44
  Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7:58
+ 1 Dennis Schroder made 3rd of 3 free throws 8:06
Team Stats
Points 38 31
Field Goals 14-34 (41.2%) 13-33 (39.4%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 18
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 13 11
Team 6 4
Assists 9 6
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 5 9
Technicals 0 0
D. Schroder PG 17
9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
9 PTS, 1 REB
1234T
away team logo Thunder 28-20 2315--38
home team logo Kings 17-29 1615--31
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 28-20 110.3 PPG 43.4 RPG 21.9 APG
home team logo Kings 17-29 107.1 PPG 42.6 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
D. Schroder PG 18.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.0 APG 47.1 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SG 14.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.4 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Schroder PG 9 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 39.4
26.7 3PT FG% 16.7
85.7 FT% 75.0
On Bench
D. Bazley
H. Diallo
A. Nader
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
I. Roby
T. Ferguson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bazley 4 2 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +1 6
H. Diallo 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +6 3
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 18 9 14/34 4/15 6/7 5 64 2 2 5 5 13 +25 56
On Bench
H. Giles
A. Tolliver
C. Joseph
K. Bazemore
B. Hield
R. Holmes
D. Jeffries
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 2 -1 10
A. Tolliver 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 0 -2 3
C. Joseph 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 1 -4 5
K. Bazemore 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 1 -4 4
B. Hield 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1 -5 2
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 14 6 13/33 2/12 3/4 9 85 2 1 3 3 11 -35 57
