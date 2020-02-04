MIL
NO

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 26
NO Pelicans 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Khris Middleton  
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on Khris Middleton  
11:36   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:29   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
11:29 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:29 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:22   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
11:07   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:50 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 2-3
10:35 +2 Wesley Matthews made turnaround jump shot 4-3
10:23   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:11 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 6-3
9:55   Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:49 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 9-3
9:38 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 9-6
9:25   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
9:01 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 9-9
8:48 +2 Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 11-9
8:28   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:26   Zion Williamson missed dunk  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:22 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 11-12
8:12   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:54 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 11-15
7:36 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 13-15
7:19 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 13-17
7:05   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
6:56   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:36   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:30 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 15-17
6:07   Jrue Holiday missed fade-away jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:03 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 15-19
5:59   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:45   Zion Williamson missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:33   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
5:05   Eric Bledsoe missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
5:04   MIL team rebound  
5:01 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 17-19
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:43 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 19-19
4:31   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
4:22 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 21-19
4:04 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 21-21
3:48   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:43   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:37   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:27   Violation  
3:16 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 21-24
3:03   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:52 +2 Brandon Ingram made reverse layup 21-26
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
2:15 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 21-28
1:57   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
1:51   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Pat Connaughton  
1:35   Ersan Ilyasova missed layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:21   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
1:12 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 23-28
0:56   JJ Redick missed jump shot, blocked by Pat Connaughton  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:51   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Josh Hart  
0:46 +2 JJ Redick made reverse layup, assist by Josh Hart 23-30
0:37   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:28   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:28 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 3 free throws 23-31
0:28 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-32
0:28 +1 Brandon Ingram made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-33
0:12   Donte DiVincenzo missed layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:06 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot 26-33
0:00   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 32
NO Pelicans 28

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 29-33
11:27   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:27   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
11:27   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:27   NO team rebound  
11:27 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-34
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
11:14   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kyle Korver  
10:39   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
10:32   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
10:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:32   MIL team rebound  
10:32 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
10:18 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup 30-36
10:09   Eric Bledsoe missed reverse layup  
10:08   NO team rebound  
9:52 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 30-39
9:38 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 32-39
9:27   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:21 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 34-39
9:21   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
9:21 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 35-39
9:10   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
9:00 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 37-39
8:50   Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:39   Kyle Korver missed jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:33   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:33   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:33   NO team rebound  
8:33 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
8:16 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Korver 39-40
8:07 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 39-42
7:56   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
7:56 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
7:56 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
7:46 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 41-45
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:31   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:31   NO team rebound  
7:26 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 41-48
7:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:59   Zion Williamson missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:50 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 44-48
6:38   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:29   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:16   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
6:12   Offensive foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:12   Turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:01   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:48   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   NO team rebound  
5:37 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 44-50
5:37   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
5:37 +1 E'Twaun Moore made free throw 44-51
5:19 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 46-51
5:04   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:49   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:34 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 46-53
4:34   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
4:34 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 46-54
4:14 +2 Khris Middleton made reverse layup 48-54
4:05   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   MIL team rebound  
3:46 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 50-54
3:27   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:18   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:11   Zion Williamson missed layup  
3:07   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
3:07 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk 50-56
3:00   Out of bounds turnover on Brook Lopez  
2:54   Offensive foul on Zion Williamson  
2:54   Turnover on Zion Williamson  
2:42   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:30   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:22 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 52-56
2:13   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
2:13   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
2:04 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 54-56
1:45   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
1:45 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 54-57
1:45 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
1:38   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:20   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:15 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 56-58
1:06   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:58   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:50 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 56-61
0:38 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup 58-61
0:34   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:26   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:20   Donte DiVincenzo missed dunk  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:00   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  