MIL
NO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:46
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Khris Middleton
|11:43
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Khris Middleton
|11:36
|
|Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|11:29
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick Favors
|11:29
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|1-0
|11:29
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-0
|11:22
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson
|11:07
|
|Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|10:50
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson
|2-3
|10:35
|
|+2
|Wesley Matthews made turnaround jump shot
|4-3
|10:23
|
|Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|10:11
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|6-3
|9:55
|
|Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|9:49
|
|+3
|Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
|9-3
|9:38
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|9-6
|9:25
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors
|9:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|9:08
|
|Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9:05
|
|Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Jrue Holiday
|9:01
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors
|9-9
|8:48
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Khris Middleton
|11-9
|8:28
|
|Zion Williamson missed driving layup
|8:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|8:26
|
|Zion Williamson missed dunk
|8:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|8:22
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors
|11-12
|8:12
|
|Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|7:54
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson
|11-15
|7:36
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Wesley Matthews
|13-15
|7:19
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup
|13-17
|7:05
|
|Personal foul on Brandon Ingram
|6:56
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup
|6:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|6:36
|
|Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|6:30
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|15-17
|6:07
|
|Jrue Holiday missed fade-away jump shot
|6:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|6:03
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson made dunk
|15-19
|5:59
|
|Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|5:45
|
|Zion Williamson missed layup
|5:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|5:33
|
|Wesley Matthews missed jump shot
|5:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|5:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews
|5:05
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram
|5:04
|
|MIL team rebound
|5:01
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|17-19
|4:48
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo
|4:43
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Khris Middleton
|19-19
|4:31
|
|JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|4:22
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made jump shot
|21-19
|4:04
|
|+2
|JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes
|21-21
|3:48
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday
|3:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|3:43
|
|Jrue Holiday missed layup
|3:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez
|3:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|3:27
|
|Violation
|3:16
|
|+3
|JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes
|21-24
|3:03
|
|Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|2:52
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made reverse layup
|21-26
|2:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Brandon Ingram
|2:15
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made jump shot
|21-28
|1:57
|
|Personal foul on Lonzo Ball
|1:51
|
|Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|1:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Pat Connaughton
|1:35
|
|Ersan Ilyasova missed layup
|1:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes
|1:21
|
|Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|1:12
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova
|23-28
|0:56
|
|JJ Redick missed jump shot, blocked by Pat Connaughton
|0:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|0:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Josh Hart
|0:46
|
|+2
|JJ Redick made reverse layup, assist by Josh Hart
|23-30
|0:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|0:28
|
|Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo
|0:28
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram made 1st of 3 free throws
|23-31
|0:28
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 3 free throws
|23-32
|0:28
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram made 3rd of 3 free throws
|23-33
|0:12
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed layup, blocked by Josh Hart
|0:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|0:06
|
|+3
|Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot
|26-33
|0:00
|
|Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|NO team rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|
|+3
|Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|29-33
|11:27
|
|Zion Williamson missed driving layup
|11:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|11:27
|
|Shooting foul on Kyle Korver
|11:27
|
|Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:27
|
|NO team rebound
|11:27
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29-34
|11:14
|
|Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Jrue Holiday
|11:14
|
|Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe
|10:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kyle Korver
|10:39
|
|Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|10:32
|
|Shooting foul on JJ Redick
|10:32
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:32
|
|MIL team rebound
|10:32
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-34
|10:18
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson made reverse layup
|30-36
|10:09
|
|Eric Bledsoe missed reverse layup
|10:08
|
|NO team rebound
|9:52
|
|+3
|Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick
|30-39
|9:38
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup
|32-39
|9:27
|
|Zion Williamson missed driving layup
|9:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9:21
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|34-39
|9:21
|
|Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday
|9:21
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw
|35-39
|9:10
|
|Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
|9:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|9:00
|
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
|37-39
|8:50
|
|Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:39
|
|Kyle Korver missed jump shot
|8:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
|8:33
|
|Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:33
|
|Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:33
|
|NO team rebound
|8:33
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37-40
|8:16
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Korver
|39-40
|8:07
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday
|39-42
|7:56
|
|Shooting foul on Zion Williamson
|7:56
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|40-42
|7:56
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-42
|7:46
|
|+3
|Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli
|41-45
|7:33
|
|Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Josh Hart
|7:31
|
|Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|7:31
|
|NO team rebound
|7:26
|
|+3
|Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|41-48
|7:13
|
|Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli
|6:59
|
|Zion Williamson missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez
|6:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|6:50
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews
|44-48
|6:38
|
|Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|6:29
|
|Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|6:16
|
|Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|6:12
|
|Offensive foul on Ersan Ilyasova
|6:12
|
|Turnover on Ersan Ilyasova
|6:01
|
|Nicolo Melli missed jump shot
|5:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|5:48
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:46
|
|NO team rebound
|5:37
|
|+2
|E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|44-50
|5:37
|
|Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe
|5:37
|
|+1
|E'Twaun Moore made free throw
|44-51
|5:19
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|46-51
|5:04
|
|E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot
|5:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|4:49
|
|Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|4:34
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made jump shot
|46-53
|4:34
|
|Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews
|4:34
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram made free throw
|46-54
|4:14
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made reverse layup
|48-54
|4:05
|
|Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:03
|
|MIL team rebound
|3:46
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|50-54
|3:27
|
|Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|3:18
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|3:11
|
|Zion Williamson missed layup
|3:07
|
|Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore
|3:07
|
|+2
|E'Twaun Moore made dunk
|50-56
|3:00
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Brook Lopez
|2:54
|
|Offensive foul on Zion Williamson
|2:54
|
|Turnover on Zion Williamson
|2:42
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot
|2:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|2:30
|
|E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|2:22
|
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|52-56
|2:13
|
|Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram
|2:13
|
|Turnover on Brandon Ingram
|2:04
|
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe made jump shot
|54-56
|1:45
|
|Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton
|1:45
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-57
|1:45
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-58
|1:38
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|1:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo
|1:15
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|56-58
|1:06
|
|E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:58
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:50
|
|+3
|E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson
|56-61
|0:38
|
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup
|58-61
|0:34
|
|Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:26
|
|Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|0:20
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed dunk
|0:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|0:00
|
|E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|NO team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period