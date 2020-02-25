MIL
TOR

Bucks, Raptors ready to resume heated rivalry

  • FLM
  • Feb 25, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors will be seeing quite a bit of each other -- and that is even before a possible meeting in the playoffs.

After the Bucks visit the Raptors on Tuesday night, the teams will still have two more regular-season meetings, at Milwaukee on April 1, then at Toronto on April 3.

The Bucks won the only meeting so far this season, 115-105 at home on Nov. 2.

Neither team will be putting too much emphasis on regular-season results between the Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference, and the Raptors, who are second in the East. The Bucks won the season series 3-1 last season and had an NBA-best 60 wins, but the Raptors won the Eastern Conference final in six games on the way to the NBA championship.

"They're rolling and we're playing a little bit better," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "Hopefully, we give ourselves a good shot. They kicked our (butts) all last year, too, in the regular season and it didn't much matter in the playoffs."

The Raptors are coming off a 127-81 home victory Sunday over the Indiana Pacers, the largest margin of victory (46) in franchise history. They actually led by 49 points when Matt Thomas made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds to play.

The Raptors have won 17 of their past 18 games.

The Bucks have won 17 of their past 19 games after a surprisingly difficult 137-134 overtime road victory Monday over the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks on Tuesday will be playing their third game in four days.

"I watch them play and they win every game by 20 points and I don't know what to make of it, other than nobody can even come close to them, right?" Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I mean, I don't know what their margin of error is, but when I do watch them, it's boring. It's over by halftime half the time, and nobody ever really makes a threat. ... They're really good. They've really got it going. ... It'll be a challenge, but we'll be OK."

The Bucks did not have one of those easy victories on Monday. Their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had 22 points and 14 rebounds when he fouled out with 1:33 left in regulation. The Wizards overcame a 17-point deficit to lead 123-121 with 1:01 to play.

Khris Middleton, who finished with 40 points, took over in overtime and scored Milwaukee's final nine points.

Over the weekend, the Bucks became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.

"I feel like we got some of the best players in the league," Bucks guard George Hill told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently. "I feel like we still got an All-Star in Eric Bledsoe that got kind of snubbed -- to me. We've got K-Midd (Middleton), we got Giannis, we got the defensive player of the year -- in my opinion -- in Brook Lopez, we have a great bench, we have a great defender in Wes (Matthews), so I think we got a great team and we can compete with anybody."

The Raptors are on a nine-game winning streak at home and are averaging 125.1 points and shooting .519 (415-800) from the field, including .413 (138-for-334) from 3-point distance, during that span.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
MIL Bucks 8
TOR Raptors 11

Time Team Play Score
7:00 +2 Khris Middleton made finger-roll layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 92-82
7:10   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
7:10   MIL team rebound  
7:10   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
7:28   Full timeout called  
7:28   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
7:28   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
7:32   TOR team rebound  
7:34   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed hook shot  
7:47 +1 Khris Middleton made free throw 90-82
7:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:54 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 89-82
8:00   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:03   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:11   Chris Boucher missed dunk  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
8:16   Kyle Lowry missed fade-away jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:39   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
8:54   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
8:55 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-82
8:55   Full timeout called  
8:55 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 87-81
8:55   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
8:58   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup, blocked by Chris Boucher  
9:22 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-80
9:22 +1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 87-79
9:22   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
9:40   TOR team rebound  
9:40   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed floating jump shot, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:56   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   TOR team rebound  
10:03   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 87-78
10:31 +1 Terence Davis made free throw 84-78
10:31   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
10:31 +2 Terence Davis made finger-roll layup 84-77
10:35   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:37   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
10:52   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
11:02   Brook Lopez missed floating jump shot  
11:17 +2 Terence Davis made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 84-75
11:25   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:27   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
11:36   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed free throw  
11:36   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
11:36 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup 84-73
11:44   Offensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
11:47   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. floating jump shot  
11:52   Violation  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 34
TOR Raptors 19

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   Marvin Williams missed layup  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Chris Boucher, stolen by Marvin Williams  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:03   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
0:27   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 84-71
0:49   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
0:52   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
1:13 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-71
1:13 +1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 80-71
1:13   Full timeout called  
1:13   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
1:24 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 79-71
1:43 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 79-69
2:00 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk 76-69
2:00   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:02   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
2:16   Personal foul on George Hill  
2:22 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-67
2:22   MIL team rebound  
2:22   Donte DiVincenzo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:22   Personal foul on Chris Boucher  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:43   3-second violation turnover on Robin Lopez  
2:51   Violation  
3:01   Full timeout called  
3:03 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 75-67
3:09 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made reverse layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 75-64
3:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:19   OG Anunoby missed fade-away jump shot  
3:34   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:56   MIL team rebound  
3:58   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13 +2 George Hill made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 73-64
4:17   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by George Hill  
4:47 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
4:47 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
4:47   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:57   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 69-64
5:15   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:25 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 67-64
5:36   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:39   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:47   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-61
5:57 +1 Wesley Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 66-61
5:57   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:02   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Turnover on Khris Middleton  
6:21   Offensive foul on Khris Middleton  
6:31 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-61
6:31   TOR team rebound  
6:31   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:31   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
6:52 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-60
6:52   MIL team rebound  
6:52   Brook Lopez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:52   Brook Lopez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:52   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:02   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:19   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Out of bounds turnover on Serge Ibaka  
7:50 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 64-60
7:56   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:58   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
8:17   Discontinue dribble turnover on Brook Lopez  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:29   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
8:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 3rd of 3 free throws 62-60
8:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 3 free throws 61-60
8:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 3 free throws 60-60
8:48   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:42   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:54   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Traveling violation turnover on Brook Lopez  
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Brook Lopez  
9:31 +2 Wesley Matthews made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 59-60
9:34   MIL team rebound  
9:34   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup  
9:49 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 57-60
9:54   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
9:59   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:01   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
10:17 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 57-58
10:37 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 57-55
10:56 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 55-55
11:11 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 55-52
11:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:20   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot 52-52
11:50   Violation  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 25
TOR Raptors 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Kyle Lowry missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
0:04 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 50-52
0:15   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:18   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
0:18   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
0:38 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
0:38   TOR team rebound  
0:38   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:38   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
0:38   TOR team rebound  
0:41   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:56   Serge Ibaka missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:56   TOR team rebound  
0:56   Serge Ibaka missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:56   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:57   Serge Ibaka missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:18 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 45-51
1:27   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:29   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
1:50 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 42-51
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:11   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
2:35   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by OG Anunoby  
2:58 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Serge Ibaka 39-51
3:07   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:22 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
3:22 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 39-48
3:22   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
3:31 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
3:31 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
3:31 +1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
3:31   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by George Hill  
3:37   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
3:53   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:01   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:09   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
4:22   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:29   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50 +1 OG Anunoby made free throw 37-47
4:50   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
4:50 +2 OG Anunoby made driving layup, assist by Matt Thomas 37-46
4:50 +2 OG Anunoby made driving layup, assist by Matt Thomas 37-46
5:04   TOR team rebound  
5:05   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:13   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:37   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
5:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
5:59   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Brook Lopez  
6:07   Jumpball  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
6:23 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 35-44
6:32   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:42   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
6:58 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Matt Thomas 35-41
7:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:08   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:12   Chris Boucher missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
7:16   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
7:29 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 35-39
7:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Marvin Williams  
8:01 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-39
8:01 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-39
8:13   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:20   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
8:35 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-39
8:48 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
8:48   MIL team rebound  
8:48   Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:48   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:51   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:01   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Full timeout called  
9:35 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 29-36
9:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
9:41   Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
9:52