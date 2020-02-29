DAL
MIN

Mavs look to renew playoff push in Minnesota

  • FLM
  • Feb 29, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks head into the third game of a four-game road swing Sunday for a matinee at the Target Center in Minneapolis against the sputtering Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since the conclusion of the All-Star break, Dallas slipped to seventh in the Western Conference, a game behind Oklahoma City for sixth and 1.5 games behind Utah for fifth. The Mavericks dropped to 3-2 post-break on Friday with a 126-118 loss at Miami.

Second-year sensation and Most Valuable Player contender Luka Doncic scored 23 points with 10 assists and four rebounds in the loss, but went 0-of-6 from 3-point range. Doncic sustained a thumb injury Wednesday in the first game of the road trip at San Antonio, requiring a splint.

"I wasn't myself today, obviously, but we just got to learn from that and move on," Doncic told reporters after Friday's game. "I couldn't catch the ball. I didn't know how important the thumb was until I couldn't hold the ball, so it was tough."

Doncic returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven games just before the All-Star break. He sat in the second night of a back-to-back to rest the ankle on Feb. 22, a 111-107 Mavericks loss to Atlanta.

The tight playoff race in the Western Conference puts a high premium on every win -- and loss. After dropping two in the past week, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters in Miami his team needs to put together a complete, 48-minute performance.

"We just got to be better on both sides of the ball from start to finish," he said.

One of Dallas' two wins since the break, meanwhile, came against the same Minnesota bunch the Mavericks face on Sunday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Doncic posted 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 139-123 win over the Timberwolves on Feb. 24. Minnesota was without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns, who sustained a fractured left wrist.

Towns -- who missed 15 games from mid-December to mid-January due to a knee injury -- played just one game with newly acquired D'Angelo Russell before injuring his wrist.

Minnesota traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State for Russell on Feb. 7. Russell made his debut on Feb. 10, scoring 22 points in a loss to Toronto.

The defeat at Toronto kicked off a five-game losing streak for the Timberwolves, which concluded in the Feb. 24 matchup with Dallas. Russell scored 29 points against the Mavericks, and he posted another 27 points with six assists and five rebounds in a 129-126 win over Miami on Wednesday.

But Minnesota lost at Orlando on Friday, 136-125, continuing an unfortunate trend: The Timberwolves have not won consecutive games since Jan. 2 and 5.

"It's easy to get confidence from a win and kind of get comfortable," Russell told the Minneapolis Star Tribune following his 28-point game against the Magic. "Last game we did everything we were supposed to do offensively, defensively. So the result was a win. I don't think we did everything we could've done tonight. We were kind of just floating through the motions and swimming upstream."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
DAL Mavericks 18
MIN Timberwolves 11

Time Team Play Score
7:11 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 99-76
7:25   Out of bounds turnover on James Johnson  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:35   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 97-76
8:03 +2 Courtney Lee made dunk 97-74
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Courtney Lee  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:11   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:32   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:42   Full timeout called  
8:44 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 95-74
8:49   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:49   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:55   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Traveling violation turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:15 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 92-74
9:28 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 92-72
9:43   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:45   Jarrett Culver missed free throw  
9:45   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
9:45 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving dunk 89-72
9:54 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 89-70
9:56   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:59   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14 +2 James Johnson made dunk 86-70
10:14   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
10:19   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:35   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:35 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 86-68
10:35   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:46   James Johnson missed jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
10:50   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
11:06 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 85-68
11:18 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 83-68
11:31 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made dunk, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 83-65
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:43   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 18
MIN Timberwolves 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 3rd of 3 free throws 81-65
0:00 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 3 free throws 80-65
0:00 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 3 free throws 79-65
0:00   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:04   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25 +2 Jarrett Culver made layup 78-65
0:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
0:41   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made dunk, assist by James Johnson 78-63
1:01   Jumpball  
1:05   Lost ball turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:21   Jake Layman missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
1:30   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50 +2 Jake Layman made driving layup, assist by James Johnson 78-61
1:58   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:02   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:33 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 78-59
2:33 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 78-59
2:50   Malik Beasley missed layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:56   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:08   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
3:19   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:35   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Out of bounds turnover on Maxi Kleber  
3:43   Out of bounds turnover on Maxi Kleber  
3:55 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 76-59
4:00   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:01   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:16   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
4:23   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:25   D'Angelo Russell missed layup  
4:29   Bad pass turnover on Maxi Kleber, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
4:42 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 76-56
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
4:56   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   DAL team rebound  
4:56   Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:56   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
5:07   DAL team rebound  
5:08   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:20   Josh Okogie missed floating jump shot  
5:37 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 76-53
5:52 +2 D'Angelo Russell made driving layup, assist by Malik Beasley 74-53
6:00   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
6:04   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:35   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made driving layup, assist by Delon Wright 74-51
7:11   Full timeout called  
7:11 +2 Naz Reid made dunk 72-51
7:11   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
7:12   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
7:22   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31 +2 Josh Okogie made driving dunk 72-49
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Josh Okogie  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:38   D'Angelo Russell missed turnaround jump shot  
7:50 +2 Seth Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 72-47
7:50   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:53   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
8:11   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
8:23 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 70-47
8:29   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
8:31   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:55   MIN team rebound  
8:58   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:10   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:16   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:19   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
9:27   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
9:32   MIN team rebound  
9:32   Naz Reid missed layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:48   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:14   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Full timeout called  
10:30 +2 Delon Wright made layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 70-44
10:47   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
11:08 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 68-44
11:19   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Delon Wright  
11:30 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 65-44
11:44   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:48   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 35
MIN Timberwolves 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made driving dunk, assist by Seth Curry 63-44
0:18 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 61-44
0:29 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 61-41
0:49   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:50   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
1:11 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 59-41
1:11   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
1:11 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 58-41
1:20   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:22   Juancho Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:22   MIN team rebound  
1:22   Juancho Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
1:22   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Juancho Hernangomez  
1:31 +2 James Johnson made driving dunk 55-41
1:38   Violation  
1:47   Full timeout called  
1:47 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Delon Wright 55-39
1:51   Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Delon Wright  
2:10 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 53-39
2:18   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:20   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 50-39
2:49 +2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 47-39
3:06 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 47-37
3:15   DAL team rebound  
3:17   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:29   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Personal foul on Jake Layman  
3:48 +3 Jake Layman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 45-37
3:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:55   Delon Wright missed layup  
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Kelan Martin, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:19 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Delon Wright 45-34
4:24   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Delon Wright  
4:29   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:30   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:57 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 43-34
5:21   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Jake Layman  
5:28   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
5:46 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
5:46 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 41-33
5:46   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
5:59   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
6:01   Courtney Lee missed floating jump shot  
6:18   Full timeout called  
6:18 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 41-32
6:25   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
6:27   Seth Curry missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Okogie  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:44   Jake Layman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:44 +1 Jake Layman made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
6:44   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
6:58 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 41-28
7:07   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:09   Jake Layman missed hook shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
7:14   Kelan Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
7:23   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34 +2 Kelan Martin made dunk 39-28
7:34   Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
7:38   Kelan Martin missed driving layup  
7:46   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:52   Josh Okogie missed dunk  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
7:53   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
8:03   Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup  
8:14   Personal foul on James Johnson  
8:15   DAL team rebound  
8:18   Courtney Lee missed turnaround jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:28   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
8:40 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-26
8:40 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 39-25
8:40   Shooting foul on Courtney Lee  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
8:47   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:58   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:12   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Malik Beasley  
9:21   Out of bounds turnover on Kelan Martin  
9:31 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 39-24
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:53 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-24
9:53   DAL team rebound  
9:53   Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:53   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:15   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Full timeout called  
10:26 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 35-24
10:36   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
10:38   Jarrett Culver missed layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:54 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made dunk, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 32-24
10:57   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:15   Violation  
11:26 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 30-24
11:43   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:45   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  