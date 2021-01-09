Malcolm Brogdon has turned in career-high scoring performances in each of his last two games at home.

Brogdon looks to continue to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night as the Indiana Pacers host the Phoenix Suns in Indianapolis.

Brogdon, who boasts team-best averages in points (23.6) and assists (7.0), has padded those numbers by averaging totals of 29.7 and 8.3, respectively, over the last three games. He highlighted that small sample size by sandwiching 33- and 35-point performances at home around a 21-point, 11-assist performance in the Pacers' road win at the New Orleans Pelicans.

"My team trusts me with the ball, my coaches trust me with the ball," the 28-year-old Brogdon said. "These shots were already made this summer, these shots were already made in preseason."

Brogdon has been converting from beyond the arc, going 15-for-25 from 3-point range during that stretch.

"I think he's comfortable with the offense, comfortable with coach (Nate Bjorkgren), he knows where to get his shots and when to be aggressive," teammate Victor Oladipo said. "He's playing great for us right now. We're going to need him to do that all year."

Brogdon also had seven assists in Indiana's 114-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, while Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 12 rebounds to record his eighth straight double-double to start the season.

Myles Turner had eight blocks versus the Rockets to tie a career high for the second time this season.

"He's been terrific," Brogdon said of Turner, who also had eight blocks in Indiana's 121-107 win over New York on Dec. 23. "He's the best shot-blocking big in the league. It's really that simple."

Brogdon made 9 of 16 shots -- including 4 of 7 from 3-point range -- to finish with 25 points in the Pacers' 114-99 loss at Phoenix on Aug. 6. Turner collected 17 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, which saw its six-game winning streak in the series come to a halt with that setback.

While the Pacers are bidding to record a three-game winning streak for the second time this season, the Suns will vie for their first victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since Nov. 18, 2016.

Devin Booker drained five 3-pointers to highlight his 23-point performance in Phoenix's 110-105 overtime loss to Detroit on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Suns, they relied too much on shooting from distance (52 attempts) and squandered a 23-point lead en route to their second loss in three games.

Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 12 rebounds and former Piston Langston Galloway made five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points for Phoenix.

"That's one you gotta have. We're gonna look back and kick ourselves on that one," Galloway said. "Definitely a learning experience and gotta be ready for (Saturday)."

Booker and Ayton each recorded double-doubles in the previous encounter with the Pacers. Booker had 20 points and 10 assists while Ayton had 23 points and 10 assists.

