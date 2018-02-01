OKC
DEN

Confident Thunder look to bounce back at Denver

  • Feb 01, 2018

When Oklahoma City came to Denver on Nov. 9, the team's chemistry was a work in progress. The Thunder were trying to mesh three superstars into a cohesive unit, and at that point it was struggling.

The loss to the Nuggets that night was Oklahoma City's fourth straight and dropped its record to 4-7. Russell Westbrook, the reigning NBA MVP, and his fellow stars, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, spoke of patience, and that the Thunder would find a way to get things going in a positive direction.

Turns out they were right. The slow start has given way to a midseason surge, and Thursday night, exactly 12 weeks after the first visit, a different, more confident Oklahoma City team visits the Denver Nuggets for another nationally televised matchup.

The Thunder (30-21) had its eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in Washington, but it is a team on the rise and aiming to retake its spot atop the Northwest Division.

The surge has been bittersweet, however. Oklahoma City guard Andre Roberson suffered a ruptured left patella at Detroit on Saturday and is lost for the season. The Thunder are 1-1 without him so far.

"It's tough," Westbrook told reporters earlier this week. "Dre is my boy. I love having him on the floor with me, and it's a tough situation for him. We are just going to continue to lift him up and pray for him, keep our spirits high for him and keep this thing rolling."

Oklahoma City is facing a Denver team hurting physically and psychologically. The Nuggets are encouraged by the progress power forward Paul Millsap is making in his work to return from left wrist surgery, but meanwhile other players are going down.

Forward Wilson Chandler has missed two games after leaving Saturday's win over Dallas with a migraine. He was available in Tuesday's loss at San Antonio but didn't play. Center Mason Plumlee wasn't available and could miss several games after suffering a calf strain against Boston on Monday.

The game against the Celtics was the first of consecutive heartbreaking losses for the Nuggets (26-25). Will Barton missed last-second 3-point attempts in both games that would have given Denver a win each time.

Tuesday's miss, which went in and out, would have ended a 10-game losing streak in San Antonio. Instead the Nuggets are saddled with a two-game losing streak facing consecutive home games against Oklahoma City and Golden State.

Barton was disappointed he couldn't deliver in the clutch on back-to-back nights, but he is happy he got the opportunity.

"Moments like this, you've got to go through them to grow up," he told The Denver Post after the loss to the Spurs. "I'm happy I can even be in the NBA going through these types of things -- things I dreamed of. I love it. I'll be back."

Denver needs to figure out how to win games against the NBA's elite. After playing -- and struggling -- against the league's poorer teams, the Nuggets are in the midst of playing nine of 11 games against playoff teams.

Coach Michael Malone thinks the team will be fine if it plays the way it did against the Celtics and Spurs.

"They've given everything the last two nights," Malone told The Denver Post on Tuesday night. "And if we continue to play that hard, I think we're going to find a way to turn the corner and be a really good basketball team."

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
44.4 Field Goal % 47.1
44.4 Three Point % 47.1
70.8 Free Throw % 84.1
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 10.1 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 5.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 30-21 -----
home team logo Nuggets 26-25 -----
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 30-21 106.1 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Nuggets 26-25 106.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.5 PPG 9.4 RPG 10.1 APG 44.4 FG%
N. Jokic C 16.2 PPG 10.4 RPG 5.3 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
J. Grant
R. Felton
A. Roberson
A. Abrines
D. Hamilton
P. Patterson
J. Huestis
K. Singler
D. Johnson
N. Collison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Westbrook 51 36.0 25.5 9.4 10.1 2.0 0.2 4.5 44.4 31.1 70.8 1.8 7.6
P. George 48 36.4 21.3 5.5 2.9 2.2 0.6 2.7 43.8 42.3 81.4 0.9 4.6
C. Anthony 50 32.6 17.7 5.9 1.5 0.7 0.6 1.3 41.8 35.3 77.1 0.7 5.2
S. Adams 46 32.2 13.8 9.1 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.6 64.0 0.0 58.9 5.3 3.8
J. Grant 50 20.2 7.2 3.6 0.7 0.4 0.9 0.7 49.2 24.6 69.2 1.0 2.6
R. Felton 51 16.8 7.0 2.1 2.6 0.5 0.2 1.0 42.5 35.2 73.3 0.3 1.7
A. Roberson 39 26.6 5.0 4.7 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 53.7 22.2 31.6 1.9 2.8
A. Abrines 45 14.4 4.3 1.6 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.4 38.5 37.7 86.7 0.4 1.2
D. Hamilton 2 4.5 3.5 0.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
P. Patterson 51 14.5 3.3 2.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.5 37.4 39.4 90.9 0.3 1.8
J. Huestis 45 14.5 2.4 2.4 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.5 35.7 28.9 27.3 0.6 1.7
K. Singler 8 5.5 2.3 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 37.5 40.0 44.4 0.0 0.8
D. Johnson 22 6.0 2.1 1.2 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 54.3 0.0 57.1 0.5 0.7
N. Collison 8 5.5 1.6 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.3 83.3 0.0 75.0 0.4 1.0
Total 51 242.0 106.1 44.9 21.0 9.39 5.04 13.6 45.5 35.3 70.9 12.6 32.3
Nuggets
Roster
G. Harris
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Barton
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
E. Mudiay
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Harris 47 34.9 17.3 2.7 3.2 1.9 0.3 1.8 48.7 38.6 83.3 0.6 2.1
N. Jokic 44 31.5 16.2 10.4 5.3 1.1 0.7 2.7 47.1 33.3 84.1 2.7 7.7
J. Murray 50 30.2 16.2 3.6 2.9 0.8 0.3 2.1 45.0 37.4 93.1 1.0 2.6
P. Millsap 16 29.7 15.3 6.2 3.1 1.1 1.3 2.1 44.6 34.5 69.2 1.5 4.7
W. Barton 50 31.8 14.2 4.8 4.0 1.1 0.6 1.9 43.1 35.1 75.6 0.8 4.0
T. Lyles 46 20.8 11.0 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.4 0.9 50.8 42.7 69.4 0.9 4.3
W. Chandler 45 30.6 9.1 5.2 2.0 0.5 0.5 1.5 41.8 32.4 83.8 1.4 3.8
E. Mudiay 39 17.9 8.5 2.1 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.7 39.6 37.9 80.3 0.4 1.7
M. Plumlee 50 21.0 7.4 6.0 2.0 0.7 1.2 1.6 58.1 0.0 42.4 1.9 4.1
K. Faried 31 14.5 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 73.5 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 21 14.5 3.7 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 44.3 28.1 65.2 0.8 1.9
M. Beasley 43 10.6 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 39.9 29.5 65.2 0.3 1.1
J. Hernangomez 18 11.8 3.2 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 37.3 31.4 81.8 0.8 1.6
D. Arthur 8 8.6 2.1 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.1 1.0 31.8 18.2 100.0 0.1 1.0
R. Jefferson 16 8.6 1.6 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 41.7 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.8
M. Morris 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 51 241.5 106.2 45.1 23.8 7.73 4.71 15.0 46.0 35.9 75.3 11.5 33.5
NBA Scores