MIA
PHI

Sixers back in playoffs vs. Heat

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 13, 2018

Back in the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Philadelphia 76ers got a bit of a pick-me-up on Thursday as they prepared for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals matchup with the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"We had a nice team dinner, went over the game plan, shared a message from Julius Erving, Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson, exchanged some stories, some well swishes, and we wake up this morning and reset the game plan," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "They understand the magnitude of this time of year."

It would be understandable if at least a few of the Sixers players didn't.

The last time third-seeded Philadelphia won 50 regular-season games -- the 2000-01 season -- Ben Simmons was 4 years old. His backup, No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz, was 2, and he turned 3 while the 76ers were in the midst of their postseason run to the NBA Finals that season.

It hasn't been 18 years since the 76ers started "The Process," though it may have felt that way. But even in this better-than-anticipated season, the team feels excited and prepared for its first playoff run since 2012.

Even the absence of star young center Joel Embiid -- who, Brown confirmed, will miss the beginning of the playoffs as he recovers from a broken orbital bone -- is doing little to dampen Philadelphia's spirits.

"We prepare the same way we've been preparing the last seven or so games without him," said Simmons, who has averaged a triple-double over the last month. "Stick with our defense, stick with our offense. We're ready to play; I love stepping up and playing against the best competition."

Against the sixth-seeded Heat, Embiid's presence could play a major factor.

Miami has a pair of stout centers in Hassan Whiteside, one of the league's best defenders, and rookie Bam Adebayo, who is one of the league's best rebounders per 48 minutes.

"They are tremendous rim protectors," Brown said. "You better go to jump or you better find perimeter shooters, because anything soft or non-purposeful is very difficult with those two bodies in there."

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said the Heat could turn to Adebayo more against a 76ers squad missing one of the premier post players in the game.

"He certainly brings something that could be needed in this series, which is that energy and physicality under the rim," Spoelstra said. "This is a big offensive rebounding team and you need more of your best rebounders out there."

Both teams enter the matchup coming off good Aprils, though the 76ers come in as the hottest team in the NBA with a franchise-best 16 straight wins. Miami ended the regular season winners of five of eight.

"This is a great competition," Spoelstra said. "You look at our games, we split them 2-2 and we had some crazy games. Both teams had big leads and lost them. This is what you want. Usually the 3-6 matchup is very competitive."

Neither team dominated the season series, with all four games between the teams taking place during a five-week stretch from early February to early March. Philadelphia won at home, 103-97, on Feb. 2, followed by a 104-102 Miami road win on Feb. 14. The teams met again two weeks later in Miami, with the 76ers scoring a 102-101 win, and the Heat closed out the season series with a 108-99 home win on March 8.

"They played us hard; they were really physical with us, especially down in Miami," Sixers guard J.J. Redick said. "They run multiple actions on offense so you really have to defend for the whole shot clock. They have a deep roster with a bunch of guys who play hard and play together. It's a big challenge for us."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
B. Simmons
25 PG
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
54.0 Field Goal % 54.5
54.0 Three Point % 54.5
70.3 Free Throw % 56.0
away team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
14.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 1.0 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 8.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 0-0 -----
home team logo 76ers 0-0 -----
Game 1
O/U 212.0, PHI -6.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Game 1
O/U 212.0, PHI -6.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 0-0 103.4 PPG 43.5 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 0-0 109.8 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
H. Whiteside C 14.0 PPG 11.4 RPG 1.0 APG 54.0 FG%
B. Simmons PG 15.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 8.2 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
D. Wade
T. Johnson
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
L. Babbitt
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Dragic 75 31.7 17.3 4.1 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.2 45.0 37.0 80.1 0.7 3.4
D. Waiters 30 30.6 14.3 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.3 39.8 30.6 73.9 0.3 2.3
H. Whiteside 54 25.3 14.0 11.4 1.0 0.7 1.7 1.7 54.0 100.0 70.3 3.2 8.2
J. Richardson 81 33.2 12.9 3.5 2.9 1.5 0.9 1.7 45.1 37.8 84.5 0.9 2.7
D. Wade 21 22.2 12.0 3.4 3.1 0.9 0.7 2.3 40.9 22.0 74.5 0.5 2.9
T. Johnson 72 28.5 11.7 3.4 2.3 0.8 0.5 1.1 43.5 36.7 82.2 0.5 3.0
K. Olynyk 76 23.4 11.5 5.7 2.7 0.8 0.5 1.9 49.7 37.9 77.0 1.2 4.5
W. Ellington 77 26.5 11.2 2.8 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.7 40.7 39.2 85.9 0.3 2.5
J. Johnson 73 26.6 10.8 4.9 3.8 1.0 0.7 1.9 50.3 30.8 69.8 0.8 4.1
J. Winslow 68 24.7 7.8 5.4 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.1 42.4 38.0 63.5 0.9 4.5
R. McGruder 18 16.6 5.1 1.8 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 49.3 42.9 50.0 0.6 1.2
J. Mickey 23 12.3 4.0 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.8 47.6 12.5 68.4 0.8 2.7
D. Jones Jr. 14 15.1 3.7 2.4 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.4 38.8 18.8 61.1 1.4 1.1
L. Babbitt 13 11.2 2.5 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 23.4 24.4 0.0 0.2 1.0
U. Haslem 14 5.1 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 20.0 12.5 50.0 0.2 0.5
Total 82 243.0 103.4 43.5 22.7 7.56 5.33 13.6 45.5 36.0 75.5 9.3 34.2
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
M. Belinelli
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
J. Anderson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
L. Drew
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 70 30.2 17.1 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.0 42.0 90.4 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 81 33.7 15.8 8.1 8.2 1.7 0.9 3.4 54.5 0.0 56.0 1.8 6.3
D. Saric 78 29.6 14.6 6.7 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.3 39.3 86.0 2.0 4.7
M. Belinelli 28 26.3 13.6 1.8 1.6 0.7 0.3 1.4 49.5 38.5 87.0 0.2 1.6
R. Covington 80 31.6 12.6 5.4 2.0 1.7 0.9 1.6 41.3 36.9 85.3 0.7 4.7
E. Ilyasova 23 24.1 10.8 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 43.9 36.1 73.3 1.9 4.8
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 14 18.1 7.1 3.1 3.8 0.8 0.3 1.2 40.5 0.0 47.6 0.9 2.3
R. Holmes 48 15.5 6.5 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 56.0 12.9 66.1 1.2 3.2
T. McConnell 76 22.4 6.3 3.0 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 49.9 43.5 79.5 0.5 2.5
J. Anderson 38 13.7 6.2 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.4 43.1 33.0 73.7 0.7 1.8
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
A. Johnson 74 15.8 4.6 4.5 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 53.8 31.3 61.2 1.7 2.8
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
F. Korkmaz 14 5.7 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 28.6 29.4 50.0 0.1 0.6
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 82 241.2 109.8 47.4 27.1 8.30 5.12 15.9 47.2 36.9 75.2 10.9 36.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores