WASHINGTON -- Teams coming off vastly different losses will meet when the Washington Wizards host the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

While the Wizards (8-14) were routed in Philadelphia, the Nets (8-15) dropped their fifth straight but took the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to double overtime before falling 131-125 on Friday.

D'Angelo Russell (26 points) put the Nets ahead 125-124 with 2:49 left in overtime but the Grizzlies scored the final seven points.

"We play Washington tomorrow night," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said after the Nets lost for the ninth time in 11 games. "That's the great thing about the NBA. We don't have to wait a week to wash our hands and move on. Give them credit, again. I thought they made some great plays. Tough one."

DeMarre Carroll had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who also couldn't hold a 10-point fourth-quarter lead or a seven-point lead with 33 seconds remaining.

"I mean yeah, especially when you give it away like that," Russell said of a third straight collapse in the fourth quarter. "It's something we have got to grow from. You can't give teams that situation to finish us, just like they won't give it to us."

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn, which lost for the seventh time this season after holding a double-digit lead.

Brooklyn was without shooting guard Joe Harris (left adductor). Atkinson said he doesn't believe the injury is serious but wasn't sure if Harris would play against the Wizards.

Washington had a bad day off and on the court.

Center Dwight Howard, who had missed the past five games, underwent a lumbar microdiscotemy Friday and will be re-evaluated in two to three months. The procedure was done after doctors determined a herniated disk was causing Howard's gluteal pain and nerve irritation.

In addition, Otto Porter, Jr. missed Friday's game due to personal reasons.

"Everybody else just has to chip in and do other parts," John Wall said regarding Howard's absence. "Thomas Bryant's been doing great for us, starting in his position. It just means me and Brad (Beal) just got to do a better job just trying to help those guys rebound more."

Bryant had 12 points and seven rebounds in the 123-96 loss to the 76ers.

Wall had 25 points and seven assists for Washington. Bradley Beal added 19 points and Austin Rivers had 15 for the Wizards (8-14), who have lost two straight games and also lost by at least 20 points for the fifth time.

The 76ers jumped on the Wizards early and led 68-46 at the break. Philadelphia led by 35 in the second half and was up 98-70 after three quarters.

Washington shot 40.2 percent (37 of 92) from the field, including 8 of 28 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.

"We just didn't make shots and they just (scored) too much transition (points)," Wall said. "Same stuff we've been talking about all year, just giving up too many transition points."

Philadelphia outrebounded Washington 58-42.

Brooklyn visited Washington on Nov. 16 and came away with a 115-104 win. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points and Russell added 23. Howard had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards and Beal added 20.

