Timberwolves confident heading into game at Chicago

  • Dec 25, 2018

CHICAGO -- The road hasn't been overly kind to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

The Timberwolves have lost 13 of their 16 games away from home heading into Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Minnesota finds itself in a stretch of games on which the Timberwolves will play four of their next five games on the road.

But if the Timberwolves were looking for a confidence booster for the upcoming slate of games, finding a way to pull out a 114-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, which snapped a 12-game road losing streak against Western Conference opponents.

Alan Wiggins was a major reason why Minnesota was finally able to snap the losing skid as he scored 30 points and hit the game-winner with 14.3 seconds remaining.

Now as the Timberwolves prepare to face the Bulls on Wednesday, Wiggins will attempt to keep Minnesota moving in the right direction. His performance against the Thunder provided evidence to Wiggins' teammates that when Wiggins plays well, good things happen.

"We can be beyond great," forward Robert Covington said after Sunday's victory, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

After the 12 straight Western Conference road losses, the victory on Sunday lifted the spirits of a team that hasn't seen things come easy all year. And as much as finding a way to win away from home meant, finding a way to win period may have provided an emotional lift.

"We're just tired of losing," said forward Taj Gibson, who will face his former team on Wednesday in Chicago. "We felt (Sunday) that we were a better team than what we showed. Guys were real resilient."

Now, the Timberwolves (15-18) will face a Chicago team that, like Minnesota, has experienced its fair share of difficulty this season. Chicago (9-25) will carry a two-game winning streak into Wednesday's game.

Despite losing six of its last 10 games, Chicago has managed to string together consecutive double-digit victories over the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers together. Like the Timberwolves, confidence could bode well for a team that has struggled all season with injuries and that will continue to play without starting forward Bobby Portis.

But after putting together its first two-game winning streak of the season, Chicago will look to continue to play the brand of basketball that has brought some enjoyment back to the Bulls.

Chicago's latest victory came in a 112-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in which Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and has now scored 30 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

"We're having fun playing basketball," Markkanen said after the victory on Sunday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Bulls are now 4-6 under Jim Boylen, who took over the team after Fred Hoiberg was fired following a disappointing start to the season. The Bulls have managed to come together after a closed-door meeting with players and coaches that Markkanen said improved the chemistry of the team.

Boylen has taken a direct approach to his team and said that's the only way the Bulls will continue to improve.

"We're direct and honest every day," Boylen said, according to the Tribune. "We've kept our message consistent of what we believe in and what I hope we can become. You have to give the guys credit."

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
L. Markkanen
24 PF
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
48.3 Field Goal % 43.0
48.3 Three Point % 43.0
85.5 Free Throw % 83.3
K. Towns C 32
20.9 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 2.6 APG
L. Markkanen PF 24
17.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 15-18 110.9 PPG 44 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 9-25 100.9 PPG 41.5 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 20.9 PPG 11.4 RPG 2.6 APG 48.3 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 17.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.3 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
D. Saric
T. Gibson
J. Bayless
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
J. Terrell
L. Deng
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 33 33.2 20.9 11.4 2.6 0.9 1.7 3.1 48.3 37.9 85.5 3.0 8.4
D. Rose 30 29.2 18.5 2.8 4.6 0.6 0.3 1.8 48.5 46.9 84.2 0.7 2.2
A. Wiggins 29 33.3 16.7 4.1 2.2 1.2 0.5 1.8 40.5 36.0 75.2 0.8 3.3
R. Covington 18 33.7 13.9 5.8 1.2 2.4 0.9 1.1 43.7 38.6 78.4 0.7 5.1
J. Teague 23 31.5 11.6 2.3 8.3 1.0 0.5 2.4 38.4 31.1 86.4 0.3 2.0
D. Saric 19 24.1 11.1 6.1 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.9 49.4 36.1 90.3 1.4 4.6
T. Gibson 32 25.3 10.3 6.9 1.3 0.9 0.6 0.9 53.6 40.0 67.6 2.8 4.1
J. Bayless 2 14.0 7.0 1.0 3.0 0.5 0.0 1.5 35.7 50.0 100.0 0.5 0.5
J. Okogie 25 19.5 6.9 3.0 1.0 0.9 0.4 0.8 38.6 28.6 71.1 0.7 2.3
G. Dieng 33 14.0 5.8 4.0 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.8 48.1 25.0 86.4 0.8 3.2
A. Tolliver 21 14.2 4.3 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.6 42.0 38.3 64.3 0.3 1.7
T. Jones 32 18.5 4.2 1.7 3.2 1.1 0.1 0.6 34.9 27.8 75.0 0.3 1.4
J. Terrell 1 21.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 12.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
L. Deng 4 8.0 3.0 3.0 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.5 38.5 0.0 66.7 1.5 1.5
J. Nunnally 10 5.7 2.7 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 42.9 38.5 100.0 0.0 0.4
K. Bates-Diop 2 9.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
C. Williams 6 8.8 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 33 240.8 110.9 44 24.3 9.18 5.58 13.0 44.9 36.1 80.2 11.0 33.1
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
J. Parker
K. Dunn
J. Holiday
B. Portis
W. Carter Jr.
A. Blakeney
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
C. Payne
S. Harrison
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
T. Ulis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 28 35.3 23.8 4.9 4.8 1.1 0.5 4.0 45.0 32.6 86.9 0.4 4.4
L. Markkanen 11 29.8 17.5 6.7 1.3 1.1 0.8 1.4 43.0 40.3 83.3 1.2 5.5
J. Parker 29 30.1 15.2 6.9 2.3 0.6 0.3 2.6 45.5 29.3 72.4 1.2 5.7
K. Dunn 8 29.6 14.0 5.0 5.6 1.1 0.1 2.6 50.0 23.1 81.3 0.1 4.9
J. Holiday 34 35.1 12.2 4.6 2.3 1.8 0.6 1.3 39.6 37.3 90.2 0.5 4.1
B. Portis 9 24.4 11.9 8.0 1.2 0.4 0.8 1.4 41.3 25.0 68.2 1.4 6.6
W. Carter Jr. 34 24.6 10.3 6.7 1.9 0.5 1.4 1.5 47.4 19.2 77.2 1.8 4.9
A. Blakeney 27 16.3 8.8 1.9 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.8 41.6 44.1 68.2 0.2 1.7
R. Arcidiacono 33 28.5 7.1 2.7 3.9 1.0 0.0 0.9 45.3 40.0 83.3 0.3 2.4
R. Lopez 27 17.3 6.1 2.3 1.0 0.1 1.0 1.5 53.4 27.3 72.4 1.0 1.3
C. Payne 29 18.2 6.1 1.8 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.2 41.6 27.1 88.0 0.3 1.4
S. Harrison 25 17.0 5.9 2.6 1.6 1.4 0.4 0.8 42.3 24.2 61.7 0.3 2.3
C. Felicio 22 11.4 3.2 3.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.6 56.0 0.0 73.7 1.0 2.4
R. Alkins 2 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
T. Ulis 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 34 242.2 100.9 41.5 21.7 7.97 4.79 15.0 44.4 34.4 77.6 7.5 34.0
