CHI
CHA

Hornets eye another snack as Bulls visit

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 01, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets hope to continue to take advantage of a soft pocket in their schedule when they host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The Hornets will be playing the second night of a home back-to-back, still riding the high of a late flurry that produced an improbable 100-92 win over Memphis on Friday.

Charlotte (25-26) trailed most of the night and was still down 90-85 with less than five minutes to play before getting consecutive 3-pointers from Marvin Williams in a 11-point run that turned the game around.

The win continued a stretch in which the Hornets have taken care of business against some of the NBA's weakest teams -- Phoenix, New York and Memphis twice -- amid losses to Indiana, Milwaukee and Boston.

"We didn't just survive; we got better," Hornets coach James Borrego noted before Friday's win, talking about a road-heavy January schedule. "I think we're in a good place here."

In the Bulls, the Hornets will be facing a team that has lost four of five. But that one win came Wednesday night in a 105-89 triumph at Miami.

The Bulls (12-40) were the ones dealing with a back-to-back that night -- on the road, no less -- having opened a five-day, three-game trip with a 122-117 loss at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Chicago will take the floor with a different roster than the one that produced Wednesday's win, although only one of the two changes will be apparent.

The Bulls finalized a deal for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot on Friday, acquiring the swingman and cash from Oklahoma City for a future second-round pick.

To create a roster spot, Chicago formally waived Carmelo Anthony, which had been considered a formality ever since he was acquired from Houston on Jan. 22.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Bulls have been rumored to be active in talks involving veteran point guards, potentially one to complement current starter Kris Dunn.

The 24-year-old has been wildly inconsistent in his second year with the Bulls, as demonstrated by his zero-assist, six-turnover disaster Tuesday against the Nets, followed by his eight-assist, three-turnover contribution to Wednesday's win.

If new coach Jim Boylen is bothered by the inconsistency, he hasn't demonstrated it verbally.

"He's one of the most respectful, coachable and for-the-team guys I've ever been around at this level and at that position," Boylen told reporters at Thursday's practice.

"He wants to lead; he wants to make the correct plays; he wants the team to function well when he's on the floor. It matters to him. When he doesn't play well, it bothers him and he doesn't make excuses.

"When you have that attitude, I have great hope for you to improve."

Dunn was out of action while recovering from a sprained left MCL suffered in the preseason when the Bulls and Hornets split a home-and-home series in October.

Zach LaVine produced the difference in Chicago's 112-110 home victory in the opener of the sequence, capping a 32-point effort with two tie-breaking free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.

The Hornets got even two nights later at home, using a 45-point second quarter and 30 points from Kemba Walker as the foundation for a 135-106 shellacking.

Saturday's game completes the three-game season series.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Markkanen
24 PF
K. Walker
15 PG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
42.5 Field Goal % 43.2
42.5 Three Point % 43.2
83.8 Free Throw % 81.7
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
17.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.0 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
24.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Bulls 12-40 -----
home team logo Hornets 25-26 -----
CHA -6.5, O/U 216
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
CHA -6.5, O/U 216
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 12-40 101.4 PPG 42 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 25-26 111.2 PPG 44.5 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 17.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.0 APG 42.5 FG%
K. Walker PG 24.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.5 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
J. Parker
B. Portis
K. Dunn
W. Carter Jr.
A. Blakeney
W. Selden Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
B. Sampson
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
T. Ulis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 45 33.9 22.9 4.4 4.2 1.0 0.4 3.5 45.2 34.2 86.5 0.5 3.9
L. Markkanen 29 31.5 17.1 8.0 1.0 0.8 0.8 1.6 42.5 38.6 83.8 1.1 6.9
J. Parker 39 26.7 14.3 6.2 2.2 0.6 0.4 2.1 47.4 32.5 73.1 1.1 5.1
B. Portis 21 23.7 13.2 7.2 1.4 0.4 0.4 1.3 44.0 35.9 76.6 2.1 5.1
K. Dunn 26 31.0 12.2 4.2 6.3 1.5 0.5 2.6 44.0 34.9 78.7 0.2 4.0
W. Carter Jr. 44 25.2 10.3 7.0 1.8 0.6 1.3 1.5 48.5 18.8 79.5 2.0 5.0
A. Blakeney 40 14.5 7.8 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.6 42.3 45.7 67.9 0.2 1.5
W. Selden Jr. 13 20.3 6.6 1.8 1.8 0.4 0.1 1.1 46.4 40.7 68.8 0.2 1.6
R. Arcidiacono 51 25.2 6.1 2.3 3.4 1.0 0.0 0.8 42.6 37.5 89.6 0.3 2.0
R. Lopez 44 16.9 6.1 2.9 0.9 0.2 0.9 1.3 52.2 27.8 65.1 1.3 1.5
S. Harrison 43 17.4 5.3 2.7 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.7 39.4 26.3 61.6 0.3 2.3
B. Sampson 1 12.0 5.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
C. Felicio 31 9.5 2.8 2.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.5 55.6 0.0 73.9 0.8 1.8
R. Alkins 2 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
T. Ulis 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 52 241.9 101.4 42 21.6 7.79 4.52 14.2 44.5 34.9 78.3 8.0 33.9
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Monk
M. Williams
T. Parker
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
D. Graham
J. Macura
J. Chealey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 51 34.3 24.4 4.2 5.5 1.2 0.5 2.6 43.2 35.7 81.7 0.5 3.7
J. Lamb 48 28.5 14.8 5.5 2.0 1.0 0.3 1.0 44.0 34.2 85.8 0.8 4.8
M. Monk 48 18.7 10.4 1.8 1.8 0.6 0.3 1.3 39.6 34.6 89.9 0.2 1.6
M. Williams 50 28.0 10.2 5.5 1.2 0.9 0.7 0.6 42.2 38.5 72.6 0.9 4.7
T. Parker 44 18.5 9.9 1.5 4.0 0.4 0.1 1.3 45.9 23.1 73.0 0.2 1.2
C. Zeller 35 24.5 9.3 6.2 2.1 0.7 0.8 1.3 55.8 31.3 84.2 2.1 4.2
N. Batum 51 30.9 9.3 5.2 3.3 0.9 0.5 1.6 46.5 40.0 85.5 0.9 4.4
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 44 19.8 7.9 4.5 1.0 0.6 0.8 0.8 48.5 29.4 77.1 1.7 2.8
W. Hernangomez 43 13.9 7.5 5.6 0.9 0.3 0.3 1.1 52.2 44.8 67.6 2.1 3.5
M. Bridges 49 18.9 6.5 3.7 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 44.7 29.7 74.1 0.6 3.1
F. Kaminsky 24 11.3 5.5 2.5 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.8 48.5 34.9 62.9 0.8 1.7
D. Bacon 24 10.7 4.6 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.5 53.0 54.2 83.3 0.1 1.5
B. Biyombo 26 15.3 4.6 5.1 0.6 0.3 1.1 0.6 56.1 0.0 65.1 1.6 3.5
D. Graham 28 12.8 4.4 1.1 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 37.4 32.8 75.0 0.1 1.0
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 51 242.5 111.2 44.5 23.5 7.04 5.12 12.3 45.2 35.6 78.6 9.8 34.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores