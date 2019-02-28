POR
TOR

Blazers, Raptors clash in hot matchup

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 28, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, with each team coming off a win over the Boston Celtics.

While the Celtics are staggering, the Trail Blazers and the Raptors are surging.

The Blazers defeated Boston 99-92 Wednesday night for their season-best fifth straight win; they are 4-0 on their seven-game Eastern trip.

The Raptors dominated the Celtics 118-95 Tuesday and have won eight of their past nine games.

The Trail Blazers are 18-4 against teams from the Eastern Conference.

"We're focused; our minds are right; we're playing for each other," said Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who scored 33 points and added seven rebounds and four assists on Wednesday.

"And we're getting it from everybody on both ends of the floor. It's been consistent. You get that type of consistent effort from multiple guys, everybody in the rotation, this is what it looks like. I just think we came in (Wednesday) and we said, 'We won the first three games of the trip, but, so what? Let's just keep doing what we've been doing.'"

One factor in the Blazers' surge has been forward Moe Harkless, who is regaining form after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last March.

"It's been a tough year, dating back to last year when I got hurt," Harkless told the Oregonian. "It's been a battle. It's been up-and-down. It's been frustrating at times. But I just stuck with it, I'm continuing to stick with it, and it just feels good to be playing and playing well."

Harkless had season bests with 17 points and 10 rebounds, as well as three steals, against the Celtics.

"He was all over the place from the very beginning," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "He got his hands on balls, he was aggressive going to the basket offensively, rebounded the ball. ... He had an outstanding game."

On the road trip, Harkless is averaging 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals.

Portland center Enes Kanter will not travel to Toronto for the game on Friday because of immigration issues. Hs will rejoin the team before the game Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

In leading the Celtics by as many as 31 points on Tuesday, the Raptors bounced back from Sunday's setback to Orlando, their only loss in an 8-1 February.

"It's always great to come in and bounce back and get a win," said Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, who scored 21 points against Boston. "I keep saying this, but it's just about us and what we need to do to get better as a team."

Strong defense helped the Raptors produce an 18-0 run in the second quarter that turned the game against the Celtics.

"That was as well as we have helped each other in a long time," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

"It was early help, it was often. It wasn't perfect but it was hustle and it was working on them. It wasn't quite the right rotations a lot of time but it didn't matter. We were pursuing the ball early, making them make another play and then when they would zing it out to somebody, we would be right under that guy and we did it all over again. We (also) contested shots really well."

The Trail Blazers defeated the Raptors 128-122 in Portland on Dec. 14.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
K. Lowry
7 PG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
9.2 Ast. Per Game 9.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.7 Field Goal % 41.2
44.7 Three Point % 41.2
91.1 Free Throw % 83.6
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
14.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 9.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 38-23 -----
home team logo Raptors 45-17 -----
TOR -5, O/U 227.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
TOR -5, O/U 227.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 38-23 113.5 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Raptors 45-17 114.2 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.4 APG 44.7 FG%
K. Lowry PG 14.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 9.2 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
E. Kanter
A. Aminu
J. Layman
E. Turner
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
R. Hood
S. Curry
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
S. Labissiere
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 60 35.3 26.0 4.6 6.4 1.2 0.5 2.7 44.7 36.6 91.1 0.9 3.8
C. McCollum 60 34.0 21.0 4.1 2.8 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.7 36.2 82.6 0.9 3.2
J. Nurkic 60 27.3 15.4 10.1 3.2 1.0 1.5 2.3 51.0 11.5 76.3 3.3 6.8
E. Kanter 4 19.3 12.8 7.5 1.8 0.8 0.0 1.5 58.8 0.0 78.6 2.5 5.0
A. Aminu 61 29.0 9.4 7.8 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.8 44.0 36.4 85.0 1.5 6.4
J. Layman 50 18.4 8.0 3.1 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.6 53.8 36.9 72.5 0.9 2.2
E. Turner 57 23.3 7.4 4.6 3.9 0.5 0.3 1.6 46.0 15.2 70.6 0.6 4.0
Z. Collins 59 17.8 6.7 4.2 0.9 0.4 0.8 1.0 47.5 33.7 77.6 1.4 2.8
M. Harkless 41 22.1 6.7 4.2 0.9 1.0 0.8 0.7 47.5 28.8 66.7 1.2 3.0
R. Hood 8 21.4 6.5 1.4 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.3 44.0 31.8 33.3 0.1 1.3
S. Curry 55 17.3 6.2 1.3 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 44.3 46.2 89.5 0.3 1.0
M. Leonard 52 14.5 6.0 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 54.2 47.0 81.8 0.8 3.1
G. Trent Jr. 9 4.2 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 26.3 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.4
S. Labissiere 2 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 61 241.6 113.5 47.8 22.8 6.70 5.07 13.4 46.5 36.0 81.8 11.4 36.4
Raptors
Roster
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
D. Green
M. Gasol
J. Lin
N. Powell
J. Meeks
O. Anunoby
C. Boucher
M. Miller
P. McCaw
L. Brown
J. Loyd
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 45 34.6 26.8 7.6 3.3 1.8 0.4 2.0 49.0 35.6 86.3 1.4 6.2
P. Siakam 61 31.6 16.3 7.0 2.9 1.0 0.7 1.8 55.2 36.9 78.8 1.6 5.4
S. Ibaka 58 28.6 15.8 7.9 1.5 0.5 1.3 1.7 52.6 27.0 77.5 2.1 5.8
K. Lowry 50 34.4 14.3 4.5 9.2 1.4 0.5 2.8 41.2 33.9 83.6 0.6 3.8
F. VanVleet 51 26.8 10.5 2.7 4.6 0.9 0.2 1.3 40.3 36.6 83.3 0.4 2.3
D. Green 60 28.5 9.9 4.1 1.4 0.9 0.7 0.9 44.8 42.9 90.3 0.8 3.3
M. Gasol 6 20.7 9.2 5.8 4.0 0.8 0.8 1.3 46.9 75.0 50.0 1.3 4.5
J. Lin 4 22.0 8.3 3.8 3.8 0.5 0.3 1.3 34.3 0.0 81.8 0.5 3.3
N. Powell 40 18.5 8.1 1.9 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.9 46.5 36.0 81.1 0.2 1.7
J. Meeks 2 12.0 7.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 46.2 37.5 0.0 0.0 2.0
O. Anunoby 51 20.3 7.1 3.1 0.7 0.7 0.2 0.7 44.4 34.8 45.2 0.8 2.3
C. Boucher 19 5.3 3.5 1.6 0.0 0.2 0.9 0.1 44.2 37.0 84.6 0.6 0.9
M. Miller 1 5.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
P. McCaw 13 11.6 2.7 2.2 0.9 0.8 0.1 0.5 37.5 15.4 100.0 0.5 1.7
L. Brown 26 8.2 2.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.6 32.4 21.4 100.0 0.2 1.0
J. Loyd 8 4.5 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 45.5 40.0 80.0 0.1 0.8
Total 62 242.0 114.2 45.2 24.9 8.42 5.19 13.0 46.9 35.1 80.3 10.2 35.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores