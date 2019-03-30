SAC
Spurs seeking 'playoff intensity' against Kings

  • Mar 30, 2019

The San Antonio Spurs have secured a spot in the playoffs for the NBA-record-tying 22nd consecutive year, but still have unfinished business over the final six games of the regular season, beginning when they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs booked a spot in the postseason when Sacramento was eliminated in a 119-108 loss at Houston on Saturday.

"It's getting close to playoff time," Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge said. "Every game is going to have playoff intensity or implications. We need every win we can get."

San Antonio (44-32) currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. No. 8 Oklahoma City has the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs are seeded higher because they own the tiebreaker against the Thunder.

The Spurs' playoff streak matches the league's longest run of postseason appearances, set by Syracuse/Philadelphia from 1950 to 1971. The Nationals made the playoffs 14 straight times (1950-63) before moving to Philadelphia after the 1962-63 season and becoming the 76ers. Philadelphia then advanced to the postseason eight straight times (1964-71).

San Antonio beat Cleveland 116-110 at home on Thursday in its most recent outing, capturing its 11th victory in 14 games. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 25 points and dished out a game-high eight assists.

Bryn Forbes followed with 19 points while Marco Belinelli (16), Aldridge (14), Rudy Gay (12) and Patty Mills (11) also scored in double figures for the Spurs in the win over the hapless Cavaliers.

San Antonio has six games left in the regular season -- three at home and three on the road. Only one of those, at Denver on Wednesday, will be against an opponent with a winning record. The Nuggets and the defending champion Golden State Warriors are tied for the No. 1 seed in the West.

San Antonio struggled to put away Cleveland and has constantly underperformed this year against the league's worst teams, dropping game to New York, Phoenix and Chicago. The Spurs still have time to develop some consistency and add to their momentum for the playoffs.

"We're not mature enough as a group to understand good teams also have to beat the teams they're supposed to beat," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the San Antonio Express News. "We're inconsistent and looking for more habitual play."

The Kings' loss to Houston on Saturday also guaranteed Oklahoma City its fourth straight trip to the playoffs and assured that Sacramento will not participate in the postseason for the 13th straight year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 24 points to lead the Kings in Saturday's loss while Buddy Hield added 21, and De'Aaron Fox hit for 18 points.

"Next year, we should definitely make the playoffs," Fox said. "What happened here 10 years ago doesn't matter. Everyone feels like we can turn this around."

Marvin Bagley had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento, becoming the first player to record double-doubles in each of his first three career starts since the NBA started listing starters in box scores in 1970-71.

Sacramento (37-39) has lost two straight and is winless in three games against Houston this season.

"I liked the way our guys fought," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said after the loss. "Came down to the fourth quarter and we didn't get enough shots to go down. Houston made a lot of big shots, and that's what they do."

Sacramento has defeated the Spurs in both meetings this year. San Antonio has a streak of 11 straight wins at home against the Kings, dating back to 2012.

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
45.7 Field Goal % 47.8
45.7 Three Point % 47.8
88.7 Free Throw % 82.8
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
20.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.5 APG
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
21.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Kings 37-39 -----
home team logo Spurs 44-32 -----
SA -9.5, O/U 227.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
SA -9.5, O/U 227.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 37-39 114.1 PPG 45.6 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Spurs 44-32 111.9 PPG 44.7 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 20.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.5 APG 45.7 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 21.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 6.2 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
H. Giles
J. Jackson
T. Williams
Y. Ferrell
F. Mason III
C. Brewer
B. McLemore
K. Koufos
A. Burks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 76 32.2 20.9 5.1 2.5 0.7 0.4 1.9 45.7 42.6 88.7 1.3 3.8
D. Fox 75 31.9 17.6 3.8 7.3 1.7 0.6 2.9 45.5 37.4 72.5 0.5 3.3
H. Barnes 20 35.2 15.1 6.0 2.1 0.8 0.1 1.1 47.0 40.0 81.8 0.9 5.1
M. Bagley III 57 25.0 14.7 7.4 1.0 0.6 1.0 1.6 51.7 30.0 69.8 2.6 4.8
B. Bogdanovic 64 27.8 14.2 3.5 3.9 1.0 0.2 1.7 41.7 35.9 82.0 0.6 3.0
W. Cauley-Stein 76 27.6 12.1 8.5 2.5 1.2 0.6 1.1 55.6 50.0 53.5 2.3 6.2
N. Bjelica 71 23.4 9.5 6.0 2.0 0.7 0.8 1.1 47.3 40.1 75.9 1.7 4.3
H. Giles 58 14.1 7.0 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.4 1.3 50.3 0.0 63.7 1.1 2.7
J. Jackson 52 20.8 6.7 2.8 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 42.4 34.6 82.0 0.5 2.3
T. Williams 18 15.9 5.7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 46.0 34.1 60.0 0.5 2.6
Y. Ferrell 65 14.4 5.5 1.6 1.9 0.5 0.1 0.6 42.8 36.2 89.5 0.2 1.4
F. Mason III 35 11.5 4.8 1.1 2.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 41.5 20.8 67.9 0.1 1.0
C. Brewer 16 13.9 4.5 1.9 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.3 46.9 25.0 76.9 0.4 1.4
B. McLemore 19 8.3 3.9 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 39.1 41.5 66.7 0.2 0.7
K. Koufos 38 11.7 3.5 4.1 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 46.3 0.0 40.9 1.2 2.9
A. Burks 11 10.3 2.0 1.6 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.4 45.0 0.0 80.0 0.1 1.5
Total 76 240.7 114.1 45.6 25.6 8.33 4.59 13.1 46.3 37.8 72.4 11.0 34.6
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
B. Forbes
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
D. White
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
L. Walker IV
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 71 35.2 21.5 6.2 6.2 1.1 0.5 2.5 47.7 15.9 82.8 0.7 5.5
L. Aldridge 75 33.3 21.2 9.0 2.5 0.5 1.3 1.9 51.6 27.0 85.3 3.0 6.0
R. Gay 63 26.9 14.0 6.7 2.6 0.8 0.5 1.6 50.9 41.8 82.8 0.9 5.8
B. Forbes 76 27.9 11.7 2.9 2.1 0.6 0.1 1.0 44.9 41.3 87.7 0.2 2.7
M. Belinelli 74 23.2 10.9 2.6 1.7 0.5 0.1 0.9 42.3 38.2 90.9 0.2 2.4
P. Mills 76 23.5 9.9 2.3 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.2 42.6 39.5 85.6 0.3 1.9
D. White 61 25.8 9.8 3.6 4.0 1.1 0.7 1.4 47.4 33.3 76.9 0.5 3.1
D. Bertans 70 21.5 8.0 3.6 1.3 0.4 0.5 0.5 45.0 44.1 87.0 0.3 3.2
J. Poeltl 71 16.4 5.5 5.3 1.2 0.3 0.9 0.7 64.1 0.0 52.3 2.3 3.0
D. Cunningham 61 14.7 3.2 3.0 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.3 48.7 47.6 77.8 0.8 2.3
Q. Pondexter 49 5.4 1.8 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 49.1 33.3 78.9 0.2 0.7
C. Metu 29 5.0 1.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 32.8 0.0 76.5 0.3 0.9
L. Walker IV 12 6.4 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 25.0 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.0
Total 76 241.6 111.9 44.7 24.6 6.05 4.72 11.8 47.8 39.6 82.1 9.2 35.6
