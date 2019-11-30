MEM
MIN

Slumping Grizzlies face tall task in Minnesota

  • FLM
  • Nov 30, 2019

Trying to snap a six-game losing skid, the Memphis Grizzlies head into Target Center on Sunday aiming for their second win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the season.

The two met in Memphis on Nov. 6 in a game the Grizzlies won scoring 137 points, a franchise-high dating back 12 years.

In the weeks since, a young Memphis roster has gone through highs-and-lows on both sides of the floor. Its offense produced 119 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, but gave up 121 for a fifth straight loss.

Then on Friday against the Utah Jazz, the Grizzlies mustered just 94 points.

Finding more consistent scoring contribution behind breakout rookie star Ja Morant is an issue for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 18.6 points per game, and second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is behind at 15.1. Outside of the starting five, however, the averages drop precipitously.

One reserve from whom Memphis is waiting on more scoring production is guard Grayson Allen, who returned to the lineup from an ankle injury this week.

"Offensively, it's about knowing that he's a downhill player, being able to use that physicality, being able to get into the paint and score for us, and then continuing to trust his shot," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins told the Salt Lake Tribune. "He shot the ball well in college. It's taken some time for him to get into a groove here, but hopefully over time he'll be able to knock down that [3-pointer] consistently."

As a team, Memphis is shooting 35.3 percent from 3-point range -- right in the middle of the NBA. Outside shooting proved critical to the Grizzlies' earlier win over the Timberwolves, led by Dillon Brooks' 5-of-7 in a 31-point effort.

Knowing where the scoring production will come from has not been of concern for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have combined to put up more than 51 points per game.

An outstanding first month-and-a-half from Towns comes as no surprise. The fifth-year veteran is a one-time All-NBA selection and on a similar trajectory this season, averaging 26.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

This season has been something of a career resurgence for Wiggins, however. The 2014-15 Rookie of the Year is posting career-highs almost across the board: 25.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, with a 46.8 percent field goal average.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Wiggins credited his turnaround to smarter shot selection, and playing for coach Ryan Saunders.

"I went through a lot earlier in my career and everything, he was there to listen to me and help me out," Wiggins said. "To give me advice. So he got my trust and respect early.

Behind the duo of Towns and Wiggins, Teague has been a driving force of the Minnesota offense at 12.4 points and 7.6 assists per game. Rookie guard Jarrett Culver has also emerged recently, scoring in double-figures over seven of the Timberwolves' last eight games.

Culver contributed 10 points and five assists in a 113-101 defeat of San Antonio on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
K. Towns
32 C
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
45.7 Field Goal % 51.3
45.7 Three Point % 51.3
76.5 Free Throw % 79.3
away team logo
J. Morant PG 12
18.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
26.3 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 4.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 5-13 -----
home team logo Timberwolves 10-8 -----
Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota
Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 5-13 108.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 26.8 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 10-8 114.1 PPG 48.3 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Morant PG 18.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 6.4 APG 45.7 FG%
K. Towns C 26.3 PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Valanciunas
D. Brooks
B. Clarke
J. Crowder
K. Anderson
G. Allen
T. Jones
S. Hill
M. Guduric
Y. Watanabe
B. Caboclo
D. Melton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 17 28.7 18.6 3.2 6.4 1.4 0.3 3.4 45.7 41.0 76.5 0.9 2.2
J. Jackson Jr. 17 26.8 15.1 5.0 1.4 0.5 1.1 1.8 45.4 40.2 79.5 1.4 3.6
J. Valanciunas 18 24.7 13.6 9.8 1.9 0.3 0.9 2.2 55.4 33.3 84.8 2.6 7.2
D. Brooks 18 27.3 12.7 3.6 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.4 38.8 37.5 80.0 1.1 2.4
B. Clarke 17 21.8 12.5 6.2 1.3 0.5 1.0 1.1 64.3 47.6 82.6 1.4 4.8
J. Crowder 18 30.9 10.9 5.9 2.8 0.9 0.4 1.5 41.8 35.7 68.6 0.7 5.2
K. Anderson 17 20.5 6.7 4.4 2.6 0.7 0.7 0.9 50.5 25.0 57.1 0.9 3.5
G. Allen 8 15.9 5.9 2.5 1.8 0.3 0.0 1.3 28.3 23.1 84.6 0.3 2.3
T. Jones 18 19.3 5.9 1.3 4.6 0.8 0.0 1.3 37.4 17.9 71.4 0.0 1.3
S. Hill 16 17.5 5.4 3.1 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 43.5 41.5 64.3 0.5 2.6
M. Guduric 18 15.8 5.4 2.1 1.5 0.3 0.2 1.1 38.5 31.1 100.0 0.6 1.5
Y. Watanabe 1 3.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
B. Caboclo 10 8.7 3.1 1.8 0.5 0.4 0.8 0.4 43.8 23.1 0.0 0.6 1.2
D. Melton 7 8.1 3.0 1.1 1.3 0.9 0.1 0.9 38.1 37.5 50.0 0.1 1.0
Total 18 241.4 108.9 45.7 26.8 7.50 5.33 16.1 45.7 35.3 75.9 10.3 35.3
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
R. Covington
J. Layman
J. Culver
K. Bates-Diop
J. Okogie
S. Napier
T. Graham
G. Dieng
K. Martin
N. Vonleh
J. Bell
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 16 32.9 26.3 12.6 4.1 1.1 1.5 3.4 51.3 44.4 79.3 2.6 10.0
A. Wiggins 15 34.9 25.3 5.4 3.3 0.7 1.1 1.8 46.8 35.4 68.4 1.2 4.2
J. Teague 14 29.1 12.4 2.6 7.6 1.0 0.4 2.1 41.2 25.0 83.6 0.5 2.1
R. Covington 17 27.1 12.1 5.5 1.2 1.4 1.0 1.6 44.2 34.4 87.5 0.8 4.8
J. Layman 14 26.4 10.5 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.2 35.2 60.0 0.9 2.1
J. Culver 18 23.6 8.9 3.0 2.3 0.9 0.5 1.4 36.3 28.2 42.1 1.0 2.0
K. Bates-Diop 7 17.9 8.9 2.7 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.4 56.1 45.8 62.5 0.7 2.0
J. Okogie 16 24.4 8.7 5.3 1.9 1.1 0.4 1.5 44.4 26.3 74.5 1.5 3.8
S. Napier 6 22.2 7.8 2.5 4.5 1.5 0.5 2.0 30.2 22.6 87.5 0.2 2.3
T. Graham 17 24.5 6.3 3.8 1.3 0.7 0.1 0.7 34.2 20.0 77.8 1.1 2.8
G. Dieng 14 12.6 5.6 4.4 1.4 0.7 1.1 0.6 46.9 33.3 75.0 0.9 3.4
K. Martin 8 14.5 4.4 3.1 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.4 34.1 20.8 0.0 0.3 2.9
N. Vonleh 14 12.6 4.1 3.6 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.9 46.5 10.0 84.2 1.2 2.4
J. Bell 9 8.2 3.2 3.6 0.7 0.0 0.3 1.3 57.9 0.0 63.6 1.0 2.6
J. McLaughlin 4 14.3 2.8 1.8 2.0 0.3 0.0 1.0 26.7 12.5 100.0 0.3 1.5
J. Nowell 2 7.5 1.5 0.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.5
Total 18 244.2 114.1 48.3 23.8 8.44 6.61 15.1 44.0 32.4 74.6 11.1 37.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores