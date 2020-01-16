MIA
OKC

After offseason of rumors, Heat & Thunder to finally meet on court

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

In the wake of the Oklahoma City Thunder's trade of Paul George in the offseason, the Thunder and Miami Heat looked like potential trade partners on multiple occasions.

First, Miami was one potential landing spot for Russell Westbrook.

Instead, Oklahoma City wound up trading the superstar point guard to the Houston Rockets for a package that included veteran Chris Paul.

Then the Heat made the most sense as a trade partner when the Thunder reportedly wanted to trade Paul.

Nothing ever materialized on that end, however, and now Paul will be playing for Oklahoma City when the Thunder host the Heat on Friday night.

Paul has been a strong presence for the Thunder, averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 assists. His 2.1 turnovers per game currently matches his career-low mark set eight seasons ago.

Nonetheless, the Thunder have dropped two of their last three.

In both losses -- first to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday and then Wednesday to Toronto -- Oklahoma City fell behind big early before scraping its way back into the game before ultimately falling short.

"We can't wait that long to impose our will," Paul told reporters recently.

The Thunder have made several big comebacks this season but avoiding flat starts is now a priority for all of Billy Donovan's team.

"We know if there's time on the clock, there's nothing us as a group is not capable of," guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It's been a little bit of us in the past to get down a little bit -- a lot actually -- to start games. We've just got to figure out a way to not let that happen, and put together a full four quarters."

While the Heat are 28-12 and second in the Eastern Conference, they have struggled away from home.

The Heat are just 10-11 on the road, scoring 7.5 points per game fewer away from AmericanAirlines Arena.

"We definitely have to carry this momentum into the road games," center Bam Adebayo told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "We're going into other people's gyms, and we can't have the same game that we play at home. We've got to have a better game, because we're away.

"Rims look different, atmosphere is different, so just got to go out there and bring more of an edge on the road than we have recently."

The meeting will be the first of the season between the teams. Oklahoma City and Miami split their two games last season.

Oklahoma City could be without both of its primary big men.

Starting center Steven Adams suffered a right knee contusion in Wednesday's loss and will be re-evaluated before the game to determine his status.

Adams' backup, Nerlens Noel, has missed the last six games with a left ankle sprain.

The Heat could be without rookie guard Tyler Herro, who suffered a left knee bruise in Tuesday's practice and missed Wednesday's game.

Heat forward Justise Winslow's status is also unclear. Winslow returned Jan. 8 after missing 15 games with a bone bruise in his back but has missed the last three games with recurrent back issues.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
C. Paul
3 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
44.5 Field Goal % 47.0
44.5 Three Point % 47.0
81.9 Free Throw % 89.8
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
20.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
C. Paul PG 3
16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 28-12 -----
home team logo Thunder 23-18 -----
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 28-12 111.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Thunder 23-18 109.4 PPG 43.4 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 20.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 6.4 APG 44.5 FG%
C. Paul PG 16.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.5 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
K. Nunn
B. Adebayo
G. Dragic
T. Herro
D. Robinson
J. Winslow
D. Jones Jr.
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
M. Leonard
U. Haslem
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 35 35.1 20.5 6.9 6.4 1.9 0.6 2.5 44.5 26.9 81.9 2.0 5.0
K. Nunn 40 30.2 15.9 2.7 3.6 0.9 0.2 1.8 45.7 34.6 80.0 0.3 2.4
B. Adebayo 40 34.4 15.8 10.4 4.6 1.3 1.2 2.8 58.6 11.1 68.1 2.6 7.8
G. Dragic 30 27.9 15.6 3.0 5.0 0.6 0.2 2.6 45.0 40.7 71.7 0.4 2.6
T. Herro 38 28.4 13.4 4.4 2.2 0.6 0.1 1.8 41.7 38.5 85.1 0.3 4.0
D. Robinson 40 27.6 11.8 3.3 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 46.2 43.1 93.1 0.2 3.1
J. Winslow 11 32.0 11.3 6.6 4.0 0.6 0.5 2.2 38.8 22.2 66.7 1.5 5.2
D. Jones Jr. 26 24.3 8.6 4.2 0.9 1.1 0.7 0.7 46.8 23.2 76.3 0.8 3.4
K. Olynyk 36 19.8 7.5 4.5 1.3 0.7 0.3 1.1 44.2 41.2 88.2 0.8 3.7
J. Johnson 10 13.7 6.2 2.6 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.8 55.0 50.0 61.5 0.7 1.9
M. Leonard 40 20.2 6.0 5.0 1.2 0.3 0.3 0.7 53.7 44.6 66.7 0.5 4.5
U. Haslem 2 5.5 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.5
K. Okpala 3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 40 243.8 111.6 45.5 25.2 7.40 4.15 14.7 47.2 37.8 76.8 8.9 36.6
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
D. Schroder
C. Paul
S. Adams
N. Noel
H. Diallo
A. Nader
T. Ferguson
D. Bazley
M. Muscala
L. Dort
D. Burton
J. Patton
K. Hervey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 41 35.4 20.0 5.7 3.0 1.2 0.5 1.9 47.0 35.2 82.4 0.7 5.0
D. Gallinari 35 30.4 18.8 5.5 2.3 0.7 0.1 1.3 43.7 40.1 90.2 0.6 5.0
D. Schroder 40 30.7 18.3 3.8 3.7 0.7 0.3 2.9 46.7 35.9 82.0 0.3 3.4
C. Paul 41 31.9 16.5 5.0 6.5 1.6 0.1 2.1 47.0 36.1 89.8 0.3 4.7
S. Adams 38 27.7 11.8 10.0 2.7 0.7 1.2 1.5 61.7 0.0 57.0 3.6 6.4
N. Noel 34 18.4 7.7 5.1 1.2 1.1 1.5 1.0 66.0 0.0 80.8 1.7 3.4
H. Diallo 21 19.0 7.0 3.1 0.6 1.0 0.2 0.9 43.2 22.2 65.7 0.9 2.3
A. Nader 32 16.3 6.2 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.9 47.0 36.4 80.0 0.3 1.3
T. Ferguson 35 26.5 5.2 1.7 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 39.8 32.0 81.8 0.6 1.1
D. Bazley 41 16.9 4.1 3.6 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.9 35.8 31.4 64.3 0.4 3.3
M. Muscala 27 11.9 4.1 2.5 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.4 34.3 27.8 83.3 0.4 2.1
L. Dort 7 16.4 3.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 32.0 7.1 60.0 0.1 1.3
D. Burton 23 8.0 2.2 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 32.8 16.1 57.1 0.2 1.1
J. Patton 5 4.8 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 40.0 25.0 0.0 0.2 0.8
K. Hervey 3 3.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 41 242.4 109.4 43.4 21.7 7.54 4.83 13.4 46.7 34.3 79.8 8.5 34.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores