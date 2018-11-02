NY
DAL

No Text

Rookies lead way as Knicks make easy work of Mavs, 118-106

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 02, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Allonzo Trier scored 19 of his career-high 23 points during a second-half surge, fellow rookie Mitchell Robinson had his first double-double and the New York Knicks beat Dallas 118-106 Friday night, handing the Mavericks their sixth straight loss.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Knicks win for the second time in three games after a five-game skid that followed a victory in their opener.

Robinson set career highs with 13 points and 10 rebounds. New York outscored Dallas 33-18 in the third quarter after trailing by three at halftime, and led by as many as 17 in the fourth.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 23 points and 19-year-old rookie Luka Doncic had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks, who matched their longest losing streak from the lost 2017-18 season.

That six-game skid a year ago led to a 2-14 start and 24-58 finish, and this slump followed a 2-1 start that marked Dallas' first winning record since the end of the 2015-16 season. The Mavericks started 2-13 two seasons ago.

The Knicks shot just 24 percent from 3-point range against the worst defending team from long range, but they made up for it inside the arc. New York shot 71 percent (39 of 55) on 2-pointers and was at 55 percent overall for the game.

Lance Thomas scored nine of his 10 points when the Knicks took control in the third and assisted during the surge on Mitchell's reverse alley-oop dunk.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Mavericks, but Harrison Barnes was held to 1 of 7 from 3-point range while scoring 14 points. DeAndre Jordan had a season-low four points and matched his lowest rebounding total this season with 10.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Damyean Dotson just missed his second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. ... Others among the seven double-figure scorers were Enes Kanter (13 points) and Mario Hezonja (11).

Mavericks: G Devin Harris was out again with a left hamstring strain. He hasn't played since the opener. ... J.J. Barea matched his season low with two points, attempting just five shots. He equaled Doncic with six assists.

UP NEXT

Both teams play Washington. The Knicks are at the Wizards on Sunday, and the Mavericks get them at home Tuesday after a three-day break.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
D. Jordan
6 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
14.9 Reb. Per Game 14.9
42.9 Field Goal % 65.2
42.7 Three Point % 67.2
90.9 Free Throw % 82.4
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:05
  Damyean Dotson missed jump shot 0:08
  Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson 0:27
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:35
  Damyean Dotson missed jump shot 0:38
+ 3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 1:07
+ 2 Allonzo Trier made fade-away jump shot 1:17
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 1:38
Team Stats
Points 118 106
Field Goals 46-84 (54.8%) 40-81 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 7-29 (24.1%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 46 49
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 30 29
Team 6 9
Assists 26 22
Steals 13 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 24 28
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
M. Robinson C 26
13 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
18 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 3-6 33233329118
home team logo Mavericks 2-7 27321829106
O/U 217, DAL -5.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 217, DAL -5.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 3-6 106.0 PPG 43 RPG 19.5 APG
home team logo Mavericks 2-7 111.4 PPG 43.6 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
A. Trier SG 9.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.3 APG 48.1 FG%
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
A. Trier SG 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 23 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
54.8 FG% 49.4
24.1 3PT FG% 37.9
73.1 FT% 62.5
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Robinson
D. Dotson
F. Ntilikina
N. Vonleh
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 33 18 6 3 1 0 2 3 7/17 4/11 0/0 1 5 29 +10
M. Robinson 34 13 10 3 3 1 0 5 5/6 0/0 3/4 5 5 33 +9
D. Dotson 36 11 8 1 1 0 1 1 5/13 1/3 0/2 1 7 21 +18
F. Ntilikina 32 7 0 7 3 1 3 2 2/8 0/4 3/3 0 0 22 +7
N. Vonleh 10 4 3 0 0 0 1 5 2/4 0/2 0/1 1 2 6 +4
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Robinson
D. Dotson
F. Ntilikina
N. Vonleh
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 33 18 6 3 1 0 2 3 7/17 4/11 0/0 1 5 29 +10
M. Robinson 34 13 10 3 3 1 0 5 5/6 0/0 3/4 5 5 33 +9
D. Dotson 36 11 8 1 1 0 1 1 5/13 1/3 0/2 1 7 21 +18
F. Ntilikina 32 7 0 7 3 1 3 2 2/8 0/4 3/3 0 0 22 +7
N. Vonleh 10 4 3 0 0 0 1 5 2/4 0/2 0/1 1 2 6 +4
Bench
A. Trier
E. Kanter
M. Hezonja
L. Thomas
E. Mudiay
T. Burke
C. Lee
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
K. Knox
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Trier 24 23 2 1 0 0 3 2 8/10 1/3 6/7 1 1 24 +1
E. Kanter 20 13 5 2 0 2 1 0 5/7 0/0 3/4 0 5 23 +4
M. Hezonja 9 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 5/7 1/2 0/1 0 1 12 -3
L. Thomas 17 10 2 3 2 0 0 4 3/4 0/1 4/4 0 2 20 +11
E. Mudiay 15 6 2 4 3 0 1 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 1 1 18 +5
T. Burke 6 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -6
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Knox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 40 26 13 4 12 24 46/84 7/29 19/26 10 30 215 +60
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 31 23 2 0 0 0 6 4 8/14 2/4 5/10 1 1 19 -3
L. Doncic 34 18 9 6 1 0 4 3 8/15 2/6 0/1 2 7 36 -10
H. Barnes 35 14 1 2 0 0 2 4 4/14 1/7 5/6 0 1 17 -7
W. Matthews 31 9 3 4 1 0 1 3 2/6 1/3 4/5 0 3 20 -20
D. Jordan 32 4 10 1 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 8 16 -8
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 31 23 2 0 0 0 6 4 8/14 2/4 5/10 1 1 19 -3
L. Doncic 34 18 9 6 1 0 4 3 8/15 2/6 0/1 2 7 36 -10
H. Barnes 35 14 1 2 0 0 2 4 4/14 1/7 5/6 0 1 17 -7
W. Matthews 31 9 3 4 1 0 1 3 2/6 1/3 4/5 0 3 20 -20
D. Jordan 32 4 10 1 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 8 16 -8
Bench
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Powell
J. Barea
J. Brunson
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
D. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Finney-Smith 27 19 7 2 2 0 1 5 8/10 2/2 1/2 5 2 31 -4
M. Kleber 13 9 3 1 0 0 1 2 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 2 13 -5
D. Powell 15 8 2 0 1 1 0 4 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 2 12 -4
J. Barea 15 2 2 6 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 14 -4
J. Brunson 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +5
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 106 40 22 6 1 18 28 40/81 11/29 15/24 11 29 179 -60
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores