Wall scores 30 points, Wizards handed Nets 6th straight loss
WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and the Washington Wizards handed Brooklyn its sixth straight loss, beating the Nets 102-88 on Saturday night.
Markieff Morris rebounded from a 1-for-10 shooting night Friday in a loss at Philadelphia to score 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 14 points. The losing streak is the Nets' longest since an eight-game skid in February.
At 88 points, the Nets - coming off a double-overtime home loss to Memphis on Friday night, had their lowest-scoring game of season. It also was the lowest total the Wizards have allowed.
The Wizards took the lead midway through the first quarter and used an 11-0 run to start the second half and take an 53-39 lead with 9:09 to play in the third quarter. They sealed it with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, and led 93-73 with 5:09 to play.
TIP INS:
Nets: Suffered their sixth loss without a win in the second hall of back-to-backs. ... G D'Angelo Russell, who attempted 70 field goals in the previous three games, was 3 for 8 from the field.
Wizards: F Jeff Green was out with lower back spasms. ... Tomas Satoransky got his first start of the season. ... F Otto Porter returned after missing Friday's game due to personal reasons. ... DC United standout Wayne Rooney was on hand for the game. ... Didn't attempt a free throw until 5:01 remained in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Nets: Host Cleveland on Monday night.
Wizards: At New York on Monday night.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|8.1
|Ast. Per Game
|8.1
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|40.5
|Three Point %
|44.5
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|67.6
|+ 2
|Rodions Kurucs made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier
|0:12
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|0:18
|Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:21
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|0:32
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:34
|Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant
|0:43
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|0:55
|Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:57
|+ 2
|Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|1:12
|+ 2
|Kenneth Faried made dunk
|1:22
|Shabazz Napier missed reverse layup
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|102
|Field Goals
|30-81 (37.0%)
|41-79 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-33 (24.2%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|48
|Offensive
|11
|2
|Defensive
|31
|36
|Team
|10
|10
|Assists
|19
|19
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|37.0
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|24.2
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Crabbe
|32
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|2
|18
|-10
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|28
|11
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|7
|18
|-5
|S. Dinwiddie
|28
|8
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|2
|23
|-11
|D. Russell
|25
|8
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|23
|-20
|J. Allen
|25
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|6
|9
|-4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Carroll
|20
|10
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3/9
|2/6
|2/4
|2
|3
|16
|-9
|S. Napier
|25
|8
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2/13
|1/7
|3/3
|0
|2
|19
|-3
|R. Kurucs
|14
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/7
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|4
|12
|+6
|E. Davis
|10
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|3
|12
|-8
|J. Dudley
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|2
|-16
|K. Faried
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|5
|+2
|D. Musa
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|+4
|T. Pinson
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|+4
|C. LeVert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|88
|42
|19
|8
|2
|17
|17
|30/81
|8/33
|20/25
|11
|31
|161
|-70
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Wall
|36
|30
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|1
|12/24
|3/6
|3/5
|0
|5
|52
|+14
|B. Beal
|42
|22
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/17
|0/3
|6/7
|0
|3
|24
|+13
|T. Satoransky
|26
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|13
|+9
|O. Porter Jr.
|37
|7
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|10
|25
|+13
|T. Bryant
|19
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|11
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Morris
|28
|20
|7
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|9/12
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|34
|+17
|A. Rivers
|25
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|9
|+10
|K. Oubre Jr.
|21
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|6
|-1
|T. Brown Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Randle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mahinmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|102
|38
|19
|8
|3
|13
|21
|41/79
|8/26
|12/18
|2
|36
|176
|+70