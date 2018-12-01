BKN
Wall scores 30 points, Wizards handed Nets 6th straight loss

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and the Washington Wizards handed Brooklyn its sixth straight loss, beating the Nets 102-88 on Saturday night.

Markieff Morris rebounded from a 1-for-10 shooting night Friday in a loss at Philadelphia to score 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 14 points. The losing streak is the Nets' longest since an eight-game skid in February.

At 88 points, the Nets - coming off a double-overtime home loss to Memphis on Friday night, had their lowest-scoring game of season. It also was the lowest total the Wizards have allowed.

The Wizards took the lead midway through the first quarter and used an 11-0 run to start the second half and take an 53-39 lead with 9:09 to play in the third quarter. They sealed it with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, and led 93-73 with 5:09 to play.

TIP INS:

Nets: Suffered their sixth loss without a win in the second hall of back-to-backs. ... G D'Angelo Russell, who attempted 70 field goals in the previous three games, was 3 for 8 from the field.

Wizards: F Jeff Green was out with lower back spasms. ... Tomas Satoransky got his first start of the season. ... F Otto Porter returned after missing Friday's game due to personal reasons. ... DC United standout Wayne Rooney was on hand for the game. ... Didn't attempt a free throw until 5:01 remained in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Wizards: At New York on Monday night.

---

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
J. Wall
2 PG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
40.7 Field Goal % 44.8
40.5 Three Point % 44.5
74.5 Free Throw % 67.6
+ 2 Rodions Kurucs made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs 0:18
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:32
  Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
  Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:55
  Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:57
+ 2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 1:12
+ 2 Kenneth Faried made dunk 1:22
  Shabazz Napier missed reverse layup 1:24
Team Stats
Points 88 102
Field Goals 30-81 (37.0%) 41-79 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 52 48
Offensive 11 2
Defensive 31 36
Team 10 10
Assists 19 19
Steals 8 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 1 1
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
8 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
J. Wall PG 2
30 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 8-16 1920193088
home team logo Wizards 9-14 24182634102
O/U 227.5, WAS -6.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 8-16 110.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Wizards 9-14 112.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
A. Crabbe SG 8.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.0 APG 30.9 FG%
J. Wall PG 21.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 8.1 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Crabbe SG 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
J. Wall PG 30 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
37.0 FG% 51.9
24.2 3PT FG% 30.8
80.0 FT% 66.7
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Dinwiddie
D. Russell
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 32 14 2 0 2 0 0 3 5/10 3/5 1/1 0 2 18 -10
R. Hollis-Jefferson 28 11 8 0 1 0 2 1 3/10 1/1 4/4 1 7 18 -5
S. Dinwiddie 28 8 2 8 0 0 3 0 3/9 0/3 2/3 0 2 23 -11
D. Russell 25 8 2 7 1 0 2 2 3/8 1/5 1/2 0 2 23 -20
J. Allen 25 6 8 0 0 0 5 2 3/4 0/0 0/1 2 6 9 -4
Bench
D. Carroll
S. Napier
R. Kurucs
E. Davis
J. Dudley
K. Faried
D. Musa
T. Pinson
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Graham
A. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 20 10 5 0 1 1 1 0 3/9 2/6 2/4 2 3 16 -9
S. Napier 25 8 2 3 3 1 1 2 2/13 1/7 3/3 0 2 19 -3
R. Kurucs 14 8 5 0 0 0 1 5 2/7 0/4 4/4 1 4 12 +6
E. Davis 10 5 7 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 4 3 12 -8
J. Dudley 16 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0 2 -16
K. Faried 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 5 +2
D. Musa 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +4
T. Pinson 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +4
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 88 42 19 8 2 17 17 30/81 8/33 20/25 11 31 161 -70
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
T. Satoransky
O. Porter Jr.
T. Bryant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 36 30 5 9 1 0 2 1 12/24 3/6 3/5 0 5 52 +14
B. Beal 42 22 3 0 0 1 2 2 8/17 0/3 6/7 0 3 24 +13
T. Satoransky 26 7 1 3 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/1 1/2 0 1 13 +9
O. Porter Jr. 37 7 11 2 3 0 0 4 3/7 0/3 1/2 1 10 25 +13
T. Bryant 19 2 7 2 1 0 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 6 11 -3
Bench
M. Morris
A. Rivers
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Brown Jr.
J. Green
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
O. White
C. Randle
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 28 20 7 2 3 2 2 3 9/12 2/4 0/0 0 7 34 +17
A. Rivers 25 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 2/5 1/2 0 1 9 +10
K. Oubre Jr. 21 5 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3 6 -1
T. Brown Jr. 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -2
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 102 38 19 8 3 13 21 41/79 8/26 12/18 2 36 176 +70
NBA Scores