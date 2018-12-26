TOR
Toronto
Raptors
26-10
away team logo
106
TF 4
FINAL
End
4th
NBAt
Wed Dec. 26
7:30pm
BONUS
104
TF 6
home team logo
MIA
Miami
Heat
16-17
ML: -150
MIA +3, O/U 207.5
ML: +129
TOR
MIA

No Text

Leonard scores 30, Green's 3 lifts Toronto past Heat 106-104

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 26, 2018

MIAMI (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Danny Green's 3-pointer with 22.7 seconds left put Toronto ahead for good and the Raptors improved the NBA's best record to 26-10 by topping the Miami Heat 106-104 on Wednesday night.

Green had 18 points and Fred VanVleet added 16 for the Raptors, who survived a wild fourth quarter that saw 12 lead changes and four ties. Miami had three shots on the game's final possession, with Dwyane Wade and Justise Winslow missing 3s and Wade having a chance at a tip-in that wouldn't fall.

Winslow scored 21 points for Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Josh Richardson scored 17 and Hassan Whiteside scored 16 for Miami, which was 6 for 12 from the foul line - while Toronto was 19 for 23.

James Johnson and Tyler Johnson each scored 12 for the Heat, while Wade had 10. Pascal Siakam added 10 for the Raptors.

Winslow's layup with 35.2 seconds left put Miami up by one, and on the next Toronto possession Green found himself wide-open in the right corner - nearly the identical spot from where Ray Allen hit a 3-pointer to deny Green and Leonard the 2013 NBA title when they were with San Antonio.

Green connected, the Raptors got the game's last stop and escaped to move to 7-0 against the Southeast Division this season.

Miami led 58-44 at the half and extended the lead to 17 early in the third quarter, before Toronto went to a zone - the defense that the Heat have been using so well of late - and the game changed. VanVleet made three 3s and had 11 points while Leonard added 10 in what became a 31-12 run over the last 8:10 of the quarter by the Raptors, and they took an 81-79 lead into the fourth.

Winslow made a wild layup for a 99-93 lead that came after an 8-0 Miami run - and the Raptors needed about a minute to respond with a lead-taking 8-0 run of their own. VanVleet connected on a 3, Siakam added a three-point play and Leonard drew a blocking call against Winslow that the Heat didn't like with 1:19 left that he turned into a pair of free throws and a 101-99 Toronto edge.

TIP-INS

Raptors: It was Leonard's first game in Miami since Oct. 30, 2016. The last time he lost a game on the Heat court was Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals. ... Even the Heat were puzzled why Toronto had Dec. 25 off for the 17th consecutive year, since it wasn't exactly unexpected for them to be good. ''I just don't understand why they didn't have a Christmas game,'' Wade said.

Heat: Rodney McGruder was back in the starting lineup, after missing his first game of the year Sunday in Orlando with an illness. ... Miami debuted its ''Sunset Vice'' uniforms, their perk for making the playoffs last season, with laser fuchsia the primary color. ... Whiteside was 0 for 3 from the foul line, and is now 5 for his last 36.

LOWRY OUT

The Raptors were again without point guard Kyle Lowry, whose back tightened up Wednesday morning. Lowry has now missed five of Toronto's last six games, the other four absences caused by a thigh issue.

ROOKIE PRANK

Yante Maten, one of Miami's two-way players, got to lead the team onto the floor for pregame warmups. He ran out, turned and saw no teammates with him - they all stayed back for about a minute in an oft-used prank, enjoying a good laugh. To his credit, Maten was laughing as well.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Orlando on Friday.

Heat: Host Cleveland on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
H. Whiteside
21 C
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
13.2 Reb. Per Game 13.2
49.7 Field Goal % 51.8
49.8 Three Point % 51.2
85.6 Free Throw % 43.4
  MIA team rebound 0:00
  Dwyane Wade missed dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Dwyane Wade 0:00
  Justise Winslow missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Justise Winslow 0:01
  Personal foul on Fred VanVleet 0:14
+ 3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 0:22
+ 2 Justise Winslow made driving layup, assist by Dwyane Wade 0:35
+ 2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 0:53
+ 3 Dwyane Wade made 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
Team Stats
Points 106 104
Field Goals 37-79 (46.8%) 43-83 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 13-30 (43.3%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 41
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 33 29
Team 8 6
Assists 19 28
Steals 8 10
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
30 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Richardson SG 0
17 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 26-10 23213725106
home team logo Heat 16-17 31272125104
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 26-10 114.3 PPG 45.4 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Heat 16-17 106.5 PPG 47.9 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 26.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 3.1 APG 49.9 FG%
J. Winslow SF 10.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.6 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 30 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
J. Winslow SF 21 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
46.8 FG% 51.8
43.3 3PT FG% 41.4
82.6 FT% 50.0
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
D. Green
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 35 30 8 2 2 0 2 0 9/20 2/5 10/11 3 5 42 -1
D. Green 33 18 6 2 1 0 4 2 7/10 4/7 0/0 1 5 25 +5
F. VanVleet 38 16 1 2 0 0 1 2 5/12 4/8 2/2 0 1 20 +1
P. Siakam 33 10 9 2 1 1 6 5 4/7 0/1 2/3 0 9 19 0
S. Ibaka 30 6 3 4 0 1 1 3 2/10 1/2 1/2 1 2 17 -11
Bench
G. Monroe
D. Wright
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
L. Brown
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
C. Miles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Monroe 11 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 3/3 2 1 12 +9
D. Wright 16 7 3 2 2 0 0 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 0 3 16 +1
N. Powell 16 5 2 3 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 12 0
O. Anunoby 25 5 8 2 2 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 5 18 +6
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 106 43 19 8 2 16 16 37/79 13/30 19/23 10 33 181 +10
Heat
Starters
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
J. Johnson
R. McGruder
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Winslow 32 21 2 4 1 0 1 4 9/16 3/6 0/0 1 1 31 +6
J. Richardson 36 17 2 7 1 1 1 1 6/12 3/5 2/2 0 2 34 +14
H. Whiteside 30 16 12 1 0 3 0 4 8/12 0/0 0/3 2 10 33 +22
J. Johnson 29 12 6 1 2 0 1 0 5/9 2/4 0/0 1 5 21 +6
R. McGruder 14 5 0 2 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 8 +5
Bench
T. Johnson
D. Wade
D. Jones Jr.
K. Olynyk
B. Adebayo
G. Dragic
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Johnson 29 12 6 6 3 1 2 3 4/8 2/5 2/4 0 6 32 -2
D. Wade 23 10 1 6 1 1 2 1 4/12 1/4 1/2 1 0 23 -28
D. Jones Jr. 9 5 0 0 0 0 3 1 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 0 2 -3
K. Olynyk 16 4 3 1 2 0 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 2 10 -6
B. Adebayo 17 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 5 -24
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 104 35 28 10 6 12 17 43/83 12/29 6/12 6 29 199 -10
NBA Scores