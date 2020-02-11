MIA
GS

Butler returns to lead Heat past Warriors, 113-101

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Once Jimmy Butler came back, Miami's longest losing streak of the season was gone.

Butler had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to the lineup and the Heat won in Andre Iguodala's first game back in the Bay Area, thumping the Golden State Warriors 113-101 on Monday night.

''We look like a totally different team when our max player is out there.'' Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of Butler. ''He makes it look a little bit smoother, a little bit more settled with our offense. The ball gets to the right places. He finds a way to get to the free throw line. All these things that are necessary when you want to win on the road.''

Butler was crisp after sitting out with a right shoulder strain he suffered against the Clippers on Feb. 5. The All-Star forward scored 13 points in the first half, shot 9 of 15 overall and had five assists to help the Heat end their three-game skid.

''That's what my team needs me to do, be that way on both ends of the floor,'' Butler said. ''We have a couple of new guys that are just as effective as I am. It's really great and it's really fun to go out there and compete with them.''

Jae Crowder added 21 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kelly Olynyk had 12 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Iguodala, a key member of the Warriors' three championship teams from 2015-18, had two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against his former team.

''I don't know what his plus-minus was but good things happen when he is on the floor, regardless of what happens in the box score,'' Spoelstra said.

Damion Lee scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for Golden State (12-42). The loss ends the Warriors' five-year streak of finishing .500 or better.

The Warriors were hurt by 17 turnovers.

''It's just a matter of taking out those mistakes,'' Lee said. ''You can't have (17) turnovers and try to beat a team that's top four in this league.''

The Heat led comfortably most of the game to win for the first time on their six-game road trip that stretches beyond the All-Star break.

Crowder, who had 18 points in his Miami debut against Portland on Sunday, made a step-back 3-pointer that put the Heat up by 18 midway through the second quarter. Olynyk later added another 3-pointer that made it 52-31.

Golden State trailed by 24 but got within 73-69 following three free throws by Lee.

Miami pulled away early in the fourth quarter, getting a dunk from Iguodala and back-to-back 3s by Duncan Robinson and Crowder.

TIP-INS

Heat: Crowder scored 16 points in the first half. . Miami won in the Bay Area for the first time since Feb. 12, 2014. The Heat had lost five straight road games to Golden State.

Warriors: Thompson and Draymond Green, along with injured teammate Stephen Curry, are among the finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

FAMILIAR FACE, NOW FOE

During a brief pregame ceremony, injured Golden State star Klay Thompson introduced Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP who was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd. ''I can't wait to see your jersey in the rafters,'' Thompson said.

Iguodala, in his second game with the Heat, tried to keep his return to the Bay Area in perspective. ''I haven't had a chance to let it be something that is overwhelming,'' Iguodala said. ''I just see it as another game on the schedule. It's more important for the team so it's actually helping me, if not allowing me, to not let it seem like a different type of situation.'' Iguodala was greeted with a rousing ovation from the crowd when he checked into the game in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: Face the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

Warriors: Play at Phoenix on Wednesday. The teams split a pair of games in San Francisco earlier this season.

--

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 24
GS Warriors 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot, assist by Draymond Green 0-2
11:22 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3-2
11:03   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:52   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
10:51   MIA team rebound  
10:49   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:47   GS team rebound  
10:29   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:17   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:08   Draymond Green missed layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:59 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 5-2
9:46   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:41   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:25 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 7-2
9:06   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:56   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
8:49   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:43   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:34   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
8:34 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
8:34   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:11   Kendrick Nunn missed layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:02   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
7:50 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 9-3
7:40   Damion Lee missed fade-away jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:28 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-3
7:17 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 11-6
6:59 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 13-6
6:49   Violation  
6:39   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:37   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
6:37 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
6:37 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
6:22 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 16-8
6:10   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:02   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
5:51   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
5:44   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:31 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 18-8
5:16   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
5:07 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot 18-10
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Jones Jr., stolen by Draymond Green  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Pargo, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
4:37 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 20-10
4:17 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Pargo 20-13
4:00   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
3:45   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
3:45 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 3 free throws 20-14
3:45 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 3 free throws 20-15
3:45 +1 Jordan Poole made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-16
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Kevon Looney  
3:29   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
3:15   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
2:43   Jeremy Pargo missed jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:38   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:20   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
2:14   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:54 +2 Jeremy Pargo made jump shot 20-18
1:33   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:23 +2 Jeremy Pargo made jump shot 20-20
1:12 +2 Goran Dragic made reverse layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 22-20
0:59   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:48   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:36   Jeremy Pargo missed floating jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:20   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
0:20 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 3 free throws 23-20
0:20   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:20   MIA team rebound  
0:20 +1 Goran Dragic made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-20
0:02   Alen Smailagic missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 38
GS Warriors 23

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Shooting foul on Jeremy Pargo  
11:45 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
11:45 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
11:31   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Alen Smailagic  
11:30   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:30 +1 Alen Smailagic made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
11:30 +1 Alen Smailagic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
11:20   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
11:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 3 free throws 27-22
11:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-22
11:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-22
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Alen Smailagic, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
10:59   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   GS team rebound  
10:49 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Jeremy Pargo 29-24
10:49   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
10:49 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 29-25
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Eric Paschall  
10:34   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
10:34 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
10:34 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
10:19 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 32-27
10:02   Jeremy Pargo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:56   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:45 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 35-27
9:24   Zach Norvell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:12 +2 Kelly Olynyk made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 37-27
9:01   Out of bounds turnover on Zach Norvell  
8:51 +2 Goran Dragic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 39-27
8:36   Zach Norvell missed hook shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:26 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 42-27
8:11   Lost ball turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by Jae Crowder  
8:05   Traveling violation turnover on Goran Dragic  
7:49   Kevon Looney missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:37 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 45-27
7:20   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
7:20 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 45-28
7:20 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-29
7:10   Jae Crowder missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
7:06   GS team rebound  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:47 +2 Jae Crowder made floating jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 47-29
6:33 +2 Ky Bowman made layup, assist by Draymond Green 47-31
6:18   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
6:13 +2 Jimmy Butler made running Jump Shot, assist by Goran Dragic 49-31
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
5:47 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 52-31
5:38   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:25   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
5:25 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 53-31
5:25 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-31
5:12   Lost ball turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Jae Crowder  
5:04   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
5:04 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 55-31
5:04   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:53   Andrew Wiggins missed layup, blocked by Kelly Olynyk  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
4:42   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
4:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:32 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 55-32
4:19   Draymond Green missed driving layup  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:15 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 55-34
4:13   Violation  
3:51   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
3:39   Lost ball turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
3:25   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:14 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Draymond Green 55-36
3:03 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 57-36
2:51   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:51 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 57-37
2:51 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-38
2:34 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 59-38
2:30 +2 Jordan Poole made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 59-40
2:16   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   MIA team rebound  
2:06   Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler  
1:55   Marquese Chriss missed alley-oop shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:37 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 61-40
1:29   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:19   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
1:19   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19   MIA team rebound  
1:19 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-40
1:14   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
1:14 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 62-41
1:14   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:54   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
0:54   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
0:52   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
0:32   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:25   Kendrick Nunn missed layup  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:22 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 62-43
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 21
GS Warriors 32

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
11:25   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:11 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 64-43
11:03   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:47   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
10:32   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:18 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 64-46
10:01 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 66-46
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
9:40 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 68-46
9:24   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:12   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:02   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:57   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
8:45   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   MIA team rebound  
8:30   Jimmy Butler missed finger-roll layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
8:25   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
8:25 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 68-47
8:25   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:16  