Harden with 37; Rockets end skid in 117-111 win over 'Wolves

  • Mar 10, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The Rockets trailed for much of the early part of this game but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team which called a blowout loss to Orlando on Sunday night “rock bottom.”

“We got a little desperate and we played harder and we played with a little bit more purpose," coach Mike D'Antoni said. “And then we made big shots that we hadn't been making."

Their losing streak, which matched a season-high, came after they won six in a row and dropped them to sixth in the Western Conference with the playoffs fast approaching.

“Hopefully we've learned our lesson and we don't have to take any steps backwards," D'Antoni said.

Harden vowed after Sunday’s embarrassing loss that they would turn things around. And they did against the Timberwolves thanks in large part to his performance and another solid game from Russell Westbrook, who finished with 27 points.

After Sunday's game Harden said that things felt “strange” on the court, but said things started to feel normal after halftime on Tuesday night.

“In that third quarter it felt more fluid," he said. “It felt more free. It felt more us."

D'Angelo Russell had 28 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost their third straight.

“I was proud of how our guys fought," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “I understood what we were up against tonight. A team that was in a way desperate for a win ... but I was proud of a lot of thing that these guys did."

The Rockets led by 3 entering the fourth after scoring the last 10 points of the third quarter, and a 3-pointer by Harden with about eight minutes left pushed their lead to 94-86.

The Timberwolves got a 3-point play from Naz Reid after that, but the Rockets scored the next eight points, with the first five from Harden, to make it 102-89 midway through the quarter.

Minnesota got within 6 after a 7-0 run started by a 3-point play from Russell later in the fourth, but Eric Gordon made his first 3-pointer of the game to push the lead to 105-96 with three minutes to go.

Harden and Westbrook both had seven assists for Houston and Gordon added 16 points in his return after missing two games with a sore knee. Harden made five 3-pointers after making just five combined in the previous three games.

“We've just got to get back to us," Harden said. “Get back to our swag. Playing free, playing Rockets basketball on both ends of the floor."

Minnesota was up by 7 after a 3-pointer by Jarrett Culver with about two minutes left in the third quarter before Westbrook scored the next eight points to tie it at 80-all.

James Johnson was called for traveling on the other end and Westbrook found Austin Rivers for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Houston on top 83-80 entering the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Kelan Martin sat out for the second game in a row with a sprained left ankle. ... Juancho Hernangomez had 18 points and 10 rebounds. ... Minnesota had 18 turnovers.

Rockets: G Ben McLemore returned after missing one game with a stomach ailment. ... Robert Covington had two blocks on Tuesday and has had at least two blocks in 10 of his last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Rockets: Visit the Lakers on Thursday night.

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 35
HOU Rockets 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
11:20   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:56   Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:46   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by James Harden  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
10:38 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 3-0
10:23   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:11 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 6-0
10:04 +2 Danuel House Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 6-2
9:54 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 9-2
9:37   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:30 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Josh Okogie 11-2
9:15   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:09 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 11-5
8:52   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:41 +2 James Harden made driving layup 11-7
8:24   Offensive foul on Naz Reid  
8:24   Turnover on Naz Reid  
8:13   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
8:13 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
8:13   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:56   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   MIN team rebound  
7:55   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
7:43   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by Danuel House Jr. 11-10
7:16   James Johnson missed driving layup  
7:15   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:07   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
7:02   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
7:02   Josh Okogie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02   MIN team rebound  
7:02 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
6:52 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 12-13
6:38   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Beasley  
6:38   Full timeout called  
6:20   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
6:05   Josh Okogie missed jump shot, blocked by James Harden  
6:02   HOU team rebound  
6:02   Jumpball  
5:57 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 12-15
5:42   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:22   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
5:22 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 12-16
5:22 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 12-17
5:22   James Harden missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
5:09   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
5:09 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
5:09   Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:59   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
4:46   James Johnson missed driving layup  
4:42   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
4:42 +2 James Johnson made dunk 15-17
4:14   Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
4:06 +2 James Johnson made layup 17-17
3:57   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Rivers  
3:49   James Johnson missed jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Jake Layman  
3:47   Jake Layman missed dunk  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Jake Layman  
3:42 +2 Jake Layman made dunk 19-17
3:19   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:51   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by James Johnson  
2:50   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
2:24   Eric Gordon missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
2:11   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:01   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
2:01 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 24-18
2:01 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
1:50   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
1:50 +1 Jake Layman made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
1:50 +1 Jake Layman made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
1:41 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 26-21
1:27 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 28-21
1:20 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 28-23
1:06 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 30-23
1:00 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 30-26
0:46 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 32-26
0:39   Eric Gordon missed reverse layup  
0:37   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
0:32   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:20   Out of bounds turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
0:02 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 35-26
0:00   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 21
HOU Rockets 26

Time Team Play Score
11:46   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   HOU team rebound  
11:31 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 35-29
11:13 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup, assist by Jaylen Nowell 37-29
11:02   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
10:53   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Layman  
10:41 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 37-31
10:16 +2 Naz Reid made hook shot 39-31
10:02 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 39-34
9:46   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
9:38   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   MIN team rebound  
9:22   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
9:06   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:06 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 39-35
8:51   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell  
8:36   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
8:36   Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:36   MIN team rebound  
8:36 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-35
8:28   Robert Covington missed driving layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
8:21   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   HOU team rebound  
8:21   Personal foul on Jake Layman  
8:05   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
7:51   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
7:30   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell  
7:08   Jarrett Culver missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:59 +2 James Harden made driving layup 40-37
6:58   Full timeout called  
6:50 +2 Naz Reid made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 42-37
6:23   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   HOU team rebound  
6:23   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:15   Malik Beasley missed alley-oop shot  
6:14   HOU team rebound  
6:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
5:51   Naz Reid missed turnaround jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
5:41   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:26 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup, assist by Naz Reid 44-37
5:12 +2 James Harden made driving layup 44-39
5:00   Out of bounds turnover on Naz Reid  
4:51   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
4:30 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 47-39
4:15 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 47-42
3:57   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
3:48   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
3:44   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
3:44 +2 James Johnson made dunk 49-42
3:32   James Harden missed driving layup  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:24   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Malik Beasley  
2:56   Malik Beasley missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
2:56   HOU team rebound  
2:54   Jumpball  
2:39 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 49-45
2:14   Personal foul on Jeff Green  
2:10   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
2:07   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:58 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 49-48
1:39 +2 D'Angelo Russell made layup, assist by Josh Okogie 51-48
1:21 +2 James Harden made driving layup 51-50
1:11 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 54-50
0:56   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:49   Russell Westbrook missed driving dunk  
0:48   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
0:33   James Johnson missed turnaround jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:21   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
0:21 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 54-51
0:21 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-52
0:03   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
0:03 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 3 free throws 55-52
0:03 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-52
0:03   D'Angelo Russell missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:00   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk  
0:02   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:00   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 24
HOU Rockets 31

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Josh Okogie missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:26   Violation  
11:17   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
10:59 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 59-53
10:45   Offensive foul on P.J. Tucker  
10:45   Turnover on P.J. Tucker  
10:27 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 62-53
10:15   Robert Covington missed driving layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:03   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by James Harden  
9:57   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
9:50   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   HOU team rebound  
9:49   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
9:39   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
9:39   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39   HOU team rebound  
9:39 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-54
9:19 +2 Naz Reid made layup 64-54
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Naz Reid  
8:52   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
8:27 +2 James Harden made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 64-56
8:05 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made driving layup, assist by Naz Reid 66-56
7:55   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
7:55   Full timeout called  
7:40 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 66-58
7:16   Malik Beasley missed fade-away jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:10   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
7:10 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 66-59
7:10   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Robert Covington  
6:56   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   MIN team rebound  
6:55   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
6:41   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
6:24   Offensive foul on Naz Reid  
6:24   Turnover on Naz Reid  
6:18   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
6:13 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker 66-61
6:13   Full timeout called