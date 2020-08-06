|
11:52
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaQuan Jeffries
|
39-52
|
11:28
|
|
|
Frank Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore
|
|
11:27
|
|
+1
|
Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-52
|
11:27
|
|
+1
|
Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-52
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaQuan Jeffries
|
41-55
|
10:57
|
|
|
JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Kent Bazemore missed jump shot, blocked by JJ Redick
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Kent Bazemore missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
9:40
|
|
+1
|
Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-55
|
9:40
|
|
|
Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Harry Giles III, stolen by Jrue Holiday
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
9:08
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Ingram made free throw
|
43-55
|
9:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kent Bazemore
|
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|
46-55
|
8:45
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
DaQuan Jeffries made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|
46-57
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Jrue Holiday made running Jump Shot
|
48-57
|
8:10
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes missed hook shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-57
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-57
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot
|
50-59
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Jrue Holiday
|
52-59
|
6:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jrue Holiday
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alex Len
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hart made floating jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors
|
54-59
|
6:17
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hart made layup
|
56-59
|
6:13
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes made layup
|
56-61
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
DaQuan Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes missed hook shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-61
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-61
|
4:49
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes missed driving layup
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes made dunk
|
58-63
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Jrue Holiday made driving layup
|
60-63
|
4:12
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|
60-66
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Favors made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|
62-66
|
3:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Hart
|
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
62-67
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
62-68
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram made driving layup
|
64-68
|
3:16
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed running Jump Shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-68
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Nemanja Bjelica made reverse layup
|
65-70
|
2:30
|
|
|
Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Nemanja Bjelica made reverse layup
|
65-72
|
1:58
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram
|
68-72
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Richaun Holmes
|
68-74
|
1:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Frank Jackson
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox made free throw
|
68-75
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
70-75
|
0:30
|
|
+2
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot
|
70-77
|
0:26
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed layup, blocked by Nemanja Bjelica
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|