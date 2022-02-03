Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers have combined for 62 points. Neither team has the matchup in the bag, but Washington leads 32-30.

The Wizards haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer. Point guard Tyrese Maxey has done his best for Philadelphia, currently boasting 12 points (40% of their total) and three dimes in addition to two boards.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Washington 23-27; Philadelphia 31-19

What to Know

The Washington Wizards might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 112-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the defeat, Washington got a solid performance out of power forward Kyle Kuzma, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Sixers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 122-119 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Philadelphia's point guard Tyrese Maxey was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 33 points and eight assists in addition to four blocks.

Washington have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

The Wizards didn't have too much trouble with the Sixers at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 117-98. Will Washington repeat their success, or do the Sixers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Washington.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Seth Curry: Out (Back)

Shake Milton: Out (Back)

Furkan Korkmaz: Out (Knee)

