Basketball Hall of Fame auctioning off plaques of Michael Jordan, Shaq and Magic Johnson

If you've ever wanted to take the proof of your fandom to a whole other level, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has a deal for you. The Basketball Hall will be auctioning off the actual plaques used to represent some of the biggest names enshrined in the Springfield, Massachusetts building.

This isn't an overstatement. Fans will be able to bid on the plaques of Magic Johnson, Julius "Dr. J" Erving and 'His Airness' himself, Michael Jordan. Auction winners will get the 25-by-28-inch black-and-white portrait that was previously found on the Hall's domed ceiling for every person inducted. Other portraits that can be bid on include Rick Barry, Bob Cousy, Patrick Ewing, Pete Maravich, Isiah Thomas, Shaquille O'Neal and Jerry West.

This isn't a sign that the building is planning on permanently shutting down or anything. It's quite the opposite, in fact. The portraits are being removed and replaced with a digital display as part of a $30 million renovation. As it turns out, the Hall's dome as it currently stands has simply run out of room to include any more players beyond the class of 2018. Apparently there have been a lot of good players and coaches in the history of basketball. What a concept!

A digital version of these plaques might not feel as authentic, but it seems better than the only other alternative: taking down some faces to make room for others.