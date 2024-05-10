Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is set for Friday evening as this 2024 NBA playoff series shifts to Minneapolis. Minnesota took both games in Denver to open up a 2-0 series lead, setting up a desperate situation for the Nuggets in Game 3. Jamal Murray (calf), Reggie Jackson (calf) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdominal) are all listed as questionable for Denver.

Tipoff is 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center. Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 204.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Minnesota -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 204.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Minnesota -185, Denver +154

MIN: 6-0 ATS in 2024 NBA playoffs

DEN: 6-4 ATS this season as road underdog

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has been outstanding in the NBA playoffs 2024. The former Georgia standout will attack the basket with force but has the jumper to keep defenders on their toes. He's averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the postseason. In his last outing, Edwards dropped 27 points and seven assists.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is an extremely gifted offensive playmaker. Towns has a tremendous jumper for a big man while still scoring from the low post consistently. The Kentucky product will also fight on the glass. He logs 20.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In Game 2, Towns dropped 27 points, 12 boards and went 3 of 5 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic just snatched the third MVP award of his career. Jokic has an unbelievable court vision to get the ball to his teammates while utilizing superb basketball IQ. The 29-year-old has a great floater around the rim but uses brute strength to move defenders in the post. Jokic leads the team in points (27), rebounds (15) and assists (9.4). In Game 1, he had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has provided Denver with a talented scorer in the frontcourt. Porter Jr. owns a smooth jumper from beyond the arc and uses his length (6'10) to shoot right over the outstretched arms of defenders. The 25-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, Porter Jr. finished with 20 points, six boards and made four 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 203 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.