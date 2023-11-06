Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-2, Brooklyn 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Nets unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 124-114 to Boston.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Bucks proved on Friday. They secured a 110-105 W over New York.

Damian Lillard was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 30 points.

Brooklyn's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Milwaukee, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on they against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-1 ATS can't hold a candle to Brooklyn's 5-0-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.5 threes per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.