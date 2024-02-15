3rd Quarter Report
The Hornets are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 96-80.
If the Hornets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-41 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 24-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Atlanta 24-30, Charlotte 12-41
What to Know
The Hawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.
The point spread may have favored the Hawks last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 136-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. The Hawks got off to an early lead (up 13 with 2:20 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
The losing side was boosted by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 4 assists. He didn't help the Hawks' cause all that much against the Rockets on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for the Hawks was Saddiq Bey's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Hornets made the experts look like fools on Monday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Pacers. They walked away with a 111-102 victory over the Pacers. That's two games straight that the Hornets have won by exactly nine points.
The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Miles Bridges led the charge by dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 24-30. As for Charlotte, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 12-41.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 17-37, while Charlotte is 20-33.
Odds
Atlanta is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 238.5 points.
Series History
Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 25, 2023 - Charlotte 116 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 13, 2023 - Charlotte 144 vs. Atlanta 138
- Jan 21, 2023 - Charlotte 122 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 16, 2022 - Atlanta 125 vs. Charlotte 106
- Oct 23, 2022 - Charlotte 126 vs. Atlanta 109
- Apr 13, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 16, 2022 - Charlotte 116 vs. Atlanta 106
- Jan 23, 2022 - Atlanta 113 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Charlotte 130 vs. Atlanta 127
- Nov 20, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Charlotte 105