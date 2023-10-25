Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Atlanta 0-0, Charlotte 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte



What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Spectrum Center.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be points, as these two produced some pretty different results last year. The Hawks finished last season ranked third overall in points, having averaged 118.4 per game. The Hornets, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 27th with 111 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Hawks wound up perfectly balanced, finishing 41-41. On the other hand, the Hornets finished with a dismal 27-55 record.

Looking forward to Wednesday, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 36-44 record against the spread.

The Hawks came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in February, falling 144-138. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Charlotte and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.