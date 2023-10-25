Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Atlanta 0-0, Charlotte 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Spectrum Center.
One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be points, as these two produced some pretty different results last year. The Hawks finished last season ranked third overall in points, having averaged 118.4 per game. The Hornets, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 27th with 111 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Hawks wound up perfectly balanced, finishing 41-41. On the other hand, the Hornets finished with a dismal 27-55 record.
Looking forward to Wednesday, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 36-44 record against the spread.
The Hawks came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in February, falling 144-138. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Charlotte and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 13, 2023 - Charlotte 144 vs. Atlanta 138
- Jan 21, 2023 - Charlotte 122 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 16, 2022 - Atlanta 125 vs. Charlotte 106
- Oct 23, 2022 - Charlotte 126 vs. Atlanta 109
- Apr 13, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 16, 2022 - Charlotte 116 vs. Atlanta 106
- Jan 23, 2022 - Atlanta 113 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Charlotte 130 vs. Atlanta 127
- Nov 20, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Charlotte 105
- Apr 11, 2021 - Atlanta 105 vs. Charlotte 101