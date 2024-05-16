After dropping the first two games in this series at home, the Denver Nuggets are on a roll and have won three straight to take command against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second-round NBA playoff series. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points, added 13 assists and led the Nuggets to a 112-97 win on Tuesday to take a 3-2 series lead. The reigning champs are now just one win away from a return trip to the Western Conference finals.

Jokic, the 3-time MVP, had 16 of his points in the third quarter as the Nuggets built a double-digit lead, and he had no trouble consistently scoring over Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. For the Wolves, Anthony Edwards had his worst game of the series, finishing with 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Minnesota will try to keep its season alive at home in Thursday's Game 6. Here's everything you need to know.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Game 6

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, May 16

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: ESPN/fubo

Storylines

Nuggets: After a disastrous start in the first two games, the Nuggets have flipped this series on its head. They've now won three games in a row to take a 3-2 lead and can advance to the Western Conference finals with a win on Thursday in Game 6. Nikola Jokic, who went off for 40 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists in Game 5, has turned into more of a scorer, and the Nuggets' offense is humming. Even Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has been unable to slow down the MVP.

Timberwolves: The Timberwolves have lost their mojo, and now return home to Minneapolis facing elimination in Game 6 -- an unthinkable idea this time a week ago. If they want to keep their season alive, they'll need a big performance from Anthony Edwards, a healthy Mike Conley and some more contributions from the supporting cast. They may also need the Nuggets to just miss some shots. Jokic and Aaron Gordon, in particular, have turned into flamethrowers in recent games despite Minnesota's best attempts to defend them.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Series odds after Game 5: Nuggets +109, Wolves -130

The Timberwolves are slight favorites at home even though they've lost three games in a row, including Games 3 and 4 in Target Center. While they certainly can win this game, it's just hard to see the Nuggets losing with Jokic in this sort of zone. The pick: Nuggets +2