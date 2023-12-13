3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 92-80.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 9-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Denver 15-9, Chicago 9-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 12th at United Center. The Bulls do have the home-court advantage, but the Nuggets are expected to win by 7.5 points.

The Nuggets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They came out on top against Atlanta by a score of 129-122. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nuggets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nikola Jokic, who scored 25 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. Jamal Murray was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 133-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee.

The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 assists, and Coby White who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 4 assists. DeRozan set a new season high mark in points with 41.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Denver's victory bumped their record up to 15-9. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-15.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets just can't miss this season, having drained 49.2% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've only nailed 44.8% of their shots per game this season. Given the Nuggets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November as the Nuggets made off with a 123-101 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.