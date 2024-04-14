Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Charlotte 20-61, Cleveland 48-33

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow:

Online streaming:

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.66

What to Know

The Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Sunday. They will head out on the road to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Hornets might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Hornets fell victim to a bruising 131-98 loss at the hands of the Celtics. Charlotte was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-43.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers earned a 129-120 victory over the Pacers on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell, who scored 33 points along with five assists and four steals. Allen has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played.

Charlotte has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-61 record this season. As for Cleveland, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 48-33.

The Hornets beat the Cavaliers 118-111 in their previous meeting back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 13-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.