The No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers square off against the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in a must-win scenario on Monday night. The Lakers kept their season alive with a much-needed victory in Game 4. Los Angeles knocked off the Nuggets 119-108 on Saturday. Denver defended its home court in Games 1 & 2 as they look to do the same tonight and wrap up this series. Cam Reddish (ankle) is out, while Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) is questionable for Los Angeles. Both Jamal Murray (calf) and Reggie Jackson (ankle) are questionable for Denver.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -7.5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -290, Los Angeles +236

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games

LAL: The Lakers are 2-7 ATS in their past nine games against the Nuggets

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an impactful presence on the floor. Jokic dominates as a scorer, rebounder, and facilitator. The 29-year-old has elite vision and gets a bucket from all three levels on the court. In four games against the Lakers, Jokic leads the team in scoring (29), rebounding (15.2), and assists (10). In his last outing, he posted a triple-double with 33 points, 14 boards, and 14 assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has a great offensive game plan. His jumper allows him to stretch the floor but he'll put the ball on the deck to attack the lane. He also soars high to grab boards in the lane. The 25-year-old is second on the team in both scoring (22) and rebounds (9.5) in this series. In his last outing, Porter Jr. totaled 27 points and 11 boards.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James can take over a game in a flash. James is a freight train when driving into the paint with the top-tier vision to get his teammates good looks at the rim. The 20-time All-Star leads the team in assists (8.2) and steals (2) to go along with 27.3 points per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 4, James stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Forward Anthony Davis has great instincts and awareness on the floor. Davis thrives as a shot-blocker and rebounder but has a diverse offensive game. The former Kentucky product also plays elite defense. Davis enters Monday's matchup leading the team in points (30.5), rebounds (15.8), and blocks (1.5) thus far in the postseason. In Game 4, he finished with 25 points, 23 rebounds, and six assists.

