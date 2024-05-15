The No. 1 seed Boston Celtics look to close out their Eastern Conference semifinals series when they host the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. After dropping Game 2 to the Cavs, Boston has rallied and won two straight games, taking a 3-1 series lead. In Game 4, the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 109-102. Caris LeVert (knee), Jarrett Allen (rib) and Donovan Mitchell (calf) are questionable for Cleveland, while Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains out for Boston.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 205.5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -14.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 205.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -1429, Cleveland +809

CLE: The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit the team total Under in 26 of their last 38 away games

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 2Q money line in 53 of their last 72 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an effective shot creator who score from all three levels with ease due to his footwork and range from the perimeter. The Duke product leads the team in rebounds (10.4) and assists (5.4) with 24.2 points per game. In his last outing, Tatum finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown provides another capable playmaker. Brown creates his own shot constantly with the athleticism to finish through contact around the rim. The 27-year-old leads the team in scoring (24.4) with 6.9 rebounds per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 4, Brown totaled 27 points and eight boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Darius Garland will have to shoulder a larger burden offensively with Mitchell in doubt. Garland has a sweet perimeter jumper to go with a calm floater in the lane. The Vanderbilt product also has good court vision as a facilitator. He logs 16.1 points and a team-best 5.5 assists per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 4, Garland notched 30 points and seven dimes.

Forward Evan Mobley has been another solid contributor in the frontcourt. Mobley owns a soft touch around the basket while being active on the glass. The USC product can also hit mid-range jumpers to space the floor. He's averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. On Monday, Mobley racked up 19 points and nine boards. See which team to pick here.

