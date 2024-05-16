The Boston Celtics became the first team to punch their ticket to the conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Celtics ousted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night with a Game 5 win. The victory moved Boston to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in the last eight years and the third year in a row. The Celtics will face either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the next round.
The Knicks are one win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. The Knicks have a 3-2 series lead against the Pacers after a Game 5 win at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. New York can close out the series on Friday night in Game 6, but the Knicks will have to do it on the road. The Pacers are a perfect 5-0 at home in these playoffs and just 1-5 on the road.
In the West, the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a pivotal Game 5. The series is tied, 2-2, after OKC rallied for a Game 4 win on the road Monday night. Luka Doncic is looking for his second conference finals appearance in the last three years, but the Mavs star has been playing through injuries and not scoring as much as usual against the Thunder.
The reigning champion Nuggets find themselves one win away from the Western Conference finals after three consecutive wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets can close things out on Thursday in Game 6.
The postseason field started with 20 teams, and now we're down to seven. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round. And now the Cavs have been sent home in the second round.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Wednesday's playoff scores:
- Game 5: Celtics xxx, Cavaliers xxx -- Boston wins 4-1
- Game 5: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT -- Series tied 2-2
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 16
Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 17
Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, TBD, ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 18
Game 6: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 19
Game 7*: Knicks vs. Pacers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Monday, May 20
Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs: Second-round scores
Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95
Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94
Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93
Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102
Game 5: Celtics xxx, Cavaliers xxx
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106
Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89
Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91
Thunder vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95
Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110
Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101
Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99
Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80
Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90
Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97
NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115
(Knicks win series 4-2)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96
Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93
Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101
(Dallas wins series 4-2)