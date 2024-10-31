Through his first three games with the New York Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns had made 66% of his 3-pointers. Incredible, right? Not so much when you consider that one of the best shooters in the game somehow had only attempted six shots from beyond the arc over that span.

To put it mildly, two 3-pointers per game isn't anywhere near enough for Towns, who, in order to justify the leap the Knicks made in trading for him, has to represent enough of an offensive upgrade to counteract the interior defensive loss of Isaiah Hartenstein and, at present, Mitchell Robinson.

Jalen Brunson, the team's point guard, leader and best player, did what franchise players are supposed to do and shouldered the blame for Towns' slow start.

"It's on me as a teammate to make sure we're all on the same page and that everyone's eating," Brunson said following New York's loss to Cleveland on Monday, in which Towns managed just eight shot attempts. "I've got to be better when it comes to that. I've got to adjust, and I've got to see [Towns]."

Brunson definitely made a point to see and find his co-star on Wednesday night in Miami, where Towns erupted for 44 points on 25 shots, nearly matching his total for the season to that point.

Through those first three games, Brunson had passed the ball to Towns just 22 times. On Wednesday night alone, Brunson found Towns 20 times for five assists. But Towns did his part, too. He was looking to shoot every time he saw space. It can be hard trying, as you're trying to assimilate into a new team, to strike the right balance between maintaining your normal aggression and wanting to fit in by way of deference. It's a process for everyone involved.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau pointed out that he had liked Towns' approach even before the breakout in Miami, complimenting him for "not forcing anything" and letting the game come to him. But Thibodeau also noted that he "want[s] [Towns] to be assertive," and he was certainly that on Wednesday, cashing four of his five 3-pointers while looking from various spots on the floor.

Thibodeau was pleased with what he saw from Towns in the post in the Cleveland game, and New York went back to that early against Miami to get Towns going. It worked. His eight post points on Monday nearly doubled his season output.

"He's very confident in his ability. He's a very gifted scorer," Thibodeau said of Towns "...He doesn't hesitate. He's a lot stronger than he was five years ago. He can finish through contact. He can put it on the floor. He can shoot the 3. Catch and shoot. Everything. He has the skill set of a guard in a center's body. And I think the more this team plays together, the better it will get."