The No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks collide in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday. This series has been back and forth and is now tied 2-2. In Game 4, the Thunder outlasted the Mavericks 100-96. Maxi Kleber (shoulder) is out and Luka Doncic (knee/ankle) is questionable for the Mavericks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 4-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 213. Before making any Thunder vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -4

Mavericks vs. Thunder over/under: 213 points

Mavericks vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -177, Dallas +148

OKC: The Thunder have hit won 35 of their last 41 games at home

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total Under in 44 of their last 67 games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic continues to be an impactful playmaker all across the floor. The 25-year-old shifts through the defense with ease and has the ability to catch fire in a flash. In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Doncic ranks first on the team in scoring (26.7), rebounds (9.6) and assists (8.8). In Game 2, he finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Forward PJ Washington has made a big-time impact this series for the Mavs. Washington has a crisp-looking jumper to stretch the floor and plays with a bunch of energy on the defensive side. The Kentucky product is averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and makes 42% of his 3-point attempts. He's scored 20-plus and made at least five 3-pointers in three straight games.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is able to take over the game at any point. Gilgeous-Alexander thrives with his mid-range shots and has shiftiness in the lane. He logs team-highs in points (29.5) and assists (6) with 7.9 rebounds per contest. In his last outing, the 25-year-old supplied 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists. This marked his third straight game with 30-plus points.

Guard Jalen Williams can consistently get to the rim and hit jumpers off the dribble. Williams uses his length and strength to be a disruptive defender as well. The Santa Clara product is putting up 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. In Game 4, Williams totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

How to make Thunder vs. Mavericks picks

