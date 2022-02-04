Through 3 Quarters

The Los Angeles Clippers were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Los Angeles Lakers as the Clippers lead 94-82.

Los Angeles has been led by power forward Marcus Morris, who so far has shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and has recorded 24 points and six boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Serge Ibaka's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Los Angeles has been relying on the performance of power forward Anthony Davis, who has dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-27; Los Angeles 26-27

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after an eight-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Clippers for now since they're up 18-6 across their past 24 matchups.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to the Indiana Pacers. Power forward Marcus Morris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. The Lakers relied on the efforts of power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 boards along with three blocks, and power forward Carmelo Anthony, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 26-27 against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 26-27 while Los Angeles sits at 25-27. Los Angeles is 10-14 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 15-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Ivica Zubac: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Toe)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles