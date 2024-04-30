The shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks will look to stave off elimination when they battle the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Tuesday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The third-seeded Bucks (49-33), who won the Central Division title, will likely be without two of their top players due to injury. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful with a calf injury. Point guard Damian Lillard is also doubtful with an Achilles injury. The sixth-seeded Pacers (47-35), who finished third in the Central, have won seven of nine games against Milwaukee this season, including a 4-1 edge during the regular season.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time series 118-105, but Indiana holds a 9-3 edge in postseason games. Indiana is a 4-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Indiana -4

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 214.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Indiana -180, Milwaukee +149

IND: The Pacers are 46-37-3 against the spread this season

MIL: The Bucks are 3-7 over their past 10 games and are 4-6 ATS

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has been lighting up Milwaukee this series. In four postseason games against them this year, he is averaging 25.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, one steal and one block in 39.5 minutes. He has two double-doubles in the series. In Game 1, he scored 36 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds in a 109-94 loss. He followed that up with a 37-point and 11-rebound performance in a 125-108 win in Game 2.

Also having his way with the Bucks is center Myles Turner. The 28-year-old former first-round pick in 2015, is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks. In the 126-113 Game 4 win over Milwaukee, he poured in 29 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added four assists and three blocks. In Game 3, he had 29 points and nine rebounds.

Why the Bucks can cover

Despite the possibility of having to play without Antetokounmpo and Lillard, Milwaukee still has some firepower in the form of small forward Khris Middleton. In four starts in the series, he is averaging 26.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes. He has registered three double-doubles this postseason. He poured in 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 121-118 overtime loss in Game 3, and scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists in Game 4.

Center Brook Lopez has also stepped up his play this postseason. He is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in the series. In the Game 4 loss, Lopez scored 27 points, while grabbing nine rebounds in 39 minutes of action. He had 22 points, three assists and two blocks in Game 2. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last 11 games in 2023-2024.

How to make Pacers vs. Bucks picks

