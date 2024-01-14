Halftime Report

The last time the Nuggets and the Pacers met, the game was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Nuggets lead 60-57 over the Pacers.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 28-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 23-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Indiana 23-15, Denver 27-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.00

What to Know

The Pacers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. The Pacers are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

The Pacers and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 250.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana strolled past Atlanta with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 126-108. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Meanwhile, Denver beat New Orleans 125-113 on Friday. The Nuggets pushed the score to 100-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pelicans cut but never quite recovered from.

Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and 14 assists.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-15 record this season. As for Denver, their win bumped their record up to 27-13.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Nuggets, as the team is favored by a full 11 points. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-8 against the spread).

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 51.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Denver is a big 11-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.