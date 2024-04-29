The Celtics dominated the Heat in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. At no point in that game did the Heat lead, as Boston flexed its depth after falling in Game 2 on its home floor. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points each last time out, while Kristaps Porzingis bounced back from his Game 2 dud with 18 points and five rebounds. It was a familiar performance we've seen from the Celtics all season, showing exactly why they finished with the best record in the league.

Miami never really stood a chance, even with solid performances from Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro. But after falling behind by 29 points, it was clear that Boston would have no issue winning the game.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 4.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

Date: Monday, April 29 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 29 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -10.5; O/U 203.5

Storylines

Celtics: Boston bounced back in a big way in Game 3, and there's really no reason to think they won't dominate in Game 4 again. That is unless the Heat catch fire from deep like they did in Game 2, shooting over 50% from 3-point range. That aside, the Celtics have played solid basketball, and Game 2's loss wasn't really about Miami stopping the Celtics but more about them just getting hot from deep to shoot their way to a win.

Heat: Miami came out flat against the Celtics in Game 3, which it can't afford if it has any chance of evening this series up before it heads back to Boston. After making nearly everything in their Game 2 win, the Heat shot just 32.1% from deep. Given that their best shot at beating this Celtics team without Jimmy Butler relies upon their 3-point shooting, the Heat will have to hope for a performance similar to Game 2 than what they did in Game 3.

Prediction

The Celtics have just been a better team, and without Butler as well as Terry Rozier, the Heat don't really have anyone to help them keep pace in this matchup. The Pick: Celtics -10.5